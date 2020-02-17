Coronavirus: Berkeley man evacuated to Travis Air Force Base from cruise ship in Japan

A Berkeley couple is now being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, along with hundreds of other Americans, after finally being allowed off of the cruise ship in Japan.
Bob Young told ABC7 News in a phone interview Monday morning that the trip was rough.
"Uncomfortable. The whole experience was uncomfortable," Young said.
He told us there were people on the plane who had tested positive for the virus.
"They had a number of people that were segregated on the airplane. They had a plastic tarp over the area, that's where they put them," he said.
Young doesn't know how many people and he says he couldn't see them.
Passengers on the cruise ship had been told they would be quarantined for two weeks. But the U.S. government changed course Saturday as conditions appeared to worsen. At least 350 passengers on ship have tested positive for coronavirus. Americans were given the choice to either stay on board till March 4 or catch a chartered flight to the states but face two weeks of quarantine on a military base.
Young said it was an easy decision. "Exponentially more and more people are getting sick on that ship, so stay on that ship and run the real risk of getting sick," he said.
But when they boarded buses off the ship, they were trapped again.
"When we left Tokyo, we were on the bus for three hours. Then moved to another spot and waited for seven hours. No water. We couldn't get off the bus. Then they would take us someplace. Then we would wait in the bus again. It was horrible," he said.
But he says knowing they were returning to the states helped them stay positive. He says he is now so happy to be in California, even though he and his wife now face another two weeks of isolation.
We asked him what he thinks of this quarantine.
"I think it's the right call but it's tough. I am losing essentially a month of my life. Fourteen days on ship and now another 14 days," he said.
Young said he has been told they will have some freedom to walk around the compound. He told us he expects to have his vital signs checked several times a day. He isn't too worried about catching the virus, saying he has confidence in the medical system. When he finally gets home to Berkeley, he plans to have a hamburger and a cold beer.
You can find the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, here.
See more stories related to coronavirus here.