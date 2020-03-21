Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks during crisis

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he is deploying the California National Guard to provide short-term security and distribution at food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the action is being taken to help some of the most vulnerable Californians during the pandemic.

Food banks are experiencing a shortage in volunteers and higher demand due to COVID-19, according to the news release.

CORONAVIRUS: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

Gov. Newsom says as families across the state are suddenly losing work and forced to stay home, food banks are needed now more than ever.

"It's in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community," Gov. Newsom said in the news release.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronaviruscalifornia national guardvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus live updates: 5Gov. Newsom deploys Calif. National Guard
Bay Area healthcare workers speak out about mask, medical supply shortages
The mental toll of self-isolation on SF family
Coronavirus Diary: Quarantined SF family shares daily updates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Cruise passenger shares her story from quarantine at Travis AFB
Coronavirus live updates: 5Gov. Newsom deploys Calif. National Guard
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
The mental toll of self-isolation on SF family
Bay Area healthcare workers speak out about mask, medical supply shortages
SF restaurants get creative during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
'Love Is Quarantine' lets users date online without seeing each other
Nature's beauty shines through amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Dion Lim's shares how COVID-19 pandemic gave her a purpose
Yosemite National Park closes to visitors
More TOP STORIES News