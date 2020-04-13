Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?

A University of Southern California pulmonary specialist is answering questions about how to identify symptoms of coronavirus and determine if you've recovered.
LOS ANGELES -- Symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. But the presence of any one of those symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have the coronavirus.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and critical care specialist with University of Southern California, talked to KABC about how to evaluate various symptoms to determine if you may have COVID-19 as opposed to another virus.

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.


Similarly, it can be tricky to determine if you have recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Dasgupta also discusses how you can determine if you're free from the virus and how long you should wait before ending your self-isolation.

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

More TOP STORIES News