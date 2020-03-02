Coronavirus in California: Mayor Breed says SF is preparing for 'what we know is coming'

In a press conference, Mayor Breed talked about the steps the city is taking to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak since declaring a state of emergency last week.
One of those steps includes the health department implementing programs to test for the virus locally, instead of sending tests across the country to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus
"This will allow us to move faster and confirm any diagnosis more quickly," she said.
The city has also started processes to prioritize the safety of the most vulnerable residents and beef up staffing for emergency and disaster efforts.
"While we still have no confirmed cases here in San Francisco at this time, we must be ready because we know it's coming. It's not a matter of 'if' it's a matter of 'when," Breed said.
She says she doesn't want anyone to panic or jump to conclusions - That the city is being extra precuatious in order to "protect our public health."
