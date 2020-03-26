Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Live News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's new interactive newscast weekdays at 3 p.m. with live updates about COVID-19.

VIDEO: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis on ABC7

Check back here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. and to join the conversation on Facebook live and YouTube.

LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bay Area, US

WATCH PREVIOUS ABC7 UPDATES ON FACEBOOK HERE:

Wednesday, April 29


Tuesday, April 28


Monday, April 27


Friday, April 24


Thursday, April 23


Wednesday, April 22


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosan joseoaklandfremontsanta clarasonomacoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on Bay Area
Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
$2 million worth of steaks to SF food banks, nonprofits
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Mayor Breed addresses Bay Area's revised shelter-in-place order amid pandemic
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
$2 million worth of steaks to SF food banks, nonprofits
Newsom announces plan to deliver 'food boxes' to families
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
7 high-risk sex offenders released from SoCal jails
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Show More
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 to change frequencies today
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus updates: Some shelter-in-place restrictions to be lifted in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News