Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California Live: Newsom announces initiative to help older residents stay connected during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new initiative to help the 3.5 million Californians over the age of 65 stay connected while they stay at home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He said in the spirit of Cesar Chavez Day, the statewide initiative will help seniors through various nonprofits, local governments, and CERT teams.

To help people deal with loneliness and isolation, he's asking people to make five phone calls to reach their neighbors, not just family members.

Newsom says there are now 6,932 positive tests statewide, 150 deaths and 1617 people hospitalized.

On Monday, Newsom announced an initiative to surge the state's health care workforce, calling on all medical professionals, including recent retirees and soon-to-be graduates of medical and nursing schools, to help.

