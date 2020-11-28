Coronavirus live updates: San Mateo Co. enters state's most restrictive purple tier, SF to roll back Wednesday

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's daily interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and other hot topics. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
- GET HELP: Resources and information about COVID-19
- CA REOPENING TIERS: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system
- COVID-19 HOLIDAY RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
- LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
- LATEST LOCAL CASES: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
Nov. 28, 2020
1:15 p.m.
Santa Clara tightens restrictions amid hospitalization, case surge
Santa Clara County health officials announced new restrictions Saturday afternoon as hospitalizations and COVID -19 cases continue to rise at alarming rates.
The county reported 760 cases on Saturday and 239 people remain hospitalized, a number that's doubled since Nov. 12, according to Dr. Sara Cody.
A total of 71 are in the ICU in Santa Clara County, according to Dr. Cody.
The county is issuing a Mandatory Directive on Travel, which "strongly discourages" non-essential and leisure travel.
Under the new order, anyone entering the county must quarantine for 14 days if they've traveled more than 150 miles.
In addition, recreational, professional, collegiate and youth sports are temporarily prohibited, Dr. Cody said. This includes the San Francisco 49ers and sports at San Jose State University, a county official said.
Under the new guidance, stores and other facilities will be limited to 10 percent capacity. Grocery stories, drug stores and pharmacies will be able to operate at 25 percent capacity, according to the county.
These changes will take effect Monday, county officials said.
1 p.m.
Santa Clara County provides update on COVID-19, hospitalizations
Health officials in the South Bay area expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on rising hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 in the county.
12 p.m.
San Francisco and San Mateo counties enter purple tier
A surge in COVID-19 cases has moved San Francisco and San Mateo counties into the purple tier.
San Mateo County is moving into California's purple tier, the state's most restrictive COVID-19 tier, according to its county website. This means indoor gyms, museums and places of worship will have to close.
San Francisco County is set to enter the purple tier tomorrow at noon, according to Mayor London Breed.
The mayor made the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon as the state and U.S. continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases. San Francisco entering the purple tier means non-essential businesses like fitness centers, theaters, places of worship, indoor museums and some outdoor family entertainment businesses must close or reduce capacity.
Under the purple tier, San Francisco would also be under the state's overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 21.
Unfortunately as we expected, San Francisco has been placed on the State's most restrictive "purple" tier due the surge in COVID-19 cases.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 28, 2020
Here's what this means for us and what we all need to do to reduce this alarming trend:
Nov. 27, 2020
3:45 p.m.
LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order
Los Angeles County has issued a new safer-at-home order that that prohibits all public and private gatherings with someone outside your own household starting Monday amid a surge in California cases. Get the full story here.
2:30 p.m.
Santa Clara County issues 76 COVID-19 violations on Friday by noon
The South Bay county says they've issued 76 Notices of Violation as of noon on Friday. Michael Balliet, Director of Community and Business Engagement says they noted a few large crowds and most of the violations were because businesses failed to submit a revised Social Distancing Protocol which outlines how the operation will keep the public safe amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Officials remind that fines issued over the holiday weekend will not have a grace period and additional inspectors will continue visiting high traffic areas to look out for the public safety.
2 p.m.
Sonoma Co. plans for 2nd straight year without fair
According to the Press Democrat, Sonoma County is not planning to hold a fair for the second straight year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Becky Bartling, CEO for the Sonoma County Fair, reportedly said the budget she's presenting to county leaders next month won't include the fair, which normally happens in August.
10 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. health officials urge public not to travel
Santa Clara County health officials are urging the public to limit traveling this holiday weekend because of the surge in coroanvirus cases in the region.
9:40 a.m.
SantaCon, San Francisco's annual city-wide Santas-only pub crawl has been canceled this year because of COVID-19. The flash mob-type event brings together hundreds of people dressed in Santa costumes. The event had been scheduled for Saturday, December 12.
9 a.m.
Coronavirus restrictions trigger shorter Black Friday lines in Bay Area
From Walmarts, to Targets, Best Buys and GameStops, the Bay Area is seeing shorter than usual Black Friday lines because of coronavirus restrictions and warnings this year.
7:30 a.m.
US reports over 110,000 new cases on Thanksgiving
There were 110,611 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States on Thursday, the day of Thanksgiving, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University. It's the 24th straight day that the country has reported over 100,000 newly diagnosed infections. Thursday's count is down from a peak of 196,004 new cases on Nov. 20.
Nov. 26, 2020
4:30 p.m.
UCSF will be one of 1st hospitals in the world to receive Pfizer's COVID-19
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that UCSF is one of seven California hospitals that will be among the first in the world for early distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, once it is approved by federal officials.
7 a.m.
Stepping up COVID-19 enforcement in Santa Clara Co.
Santa Clara County is stepping up enforcement of safety regulations at businesses this Thanksgiving. Violators do not have a grace period anymore. County health officials warned, "Do not have gatherings and do not travel. Period." Santa Clara County says it hit a new high for daily cases with more than 500 on Tuesday.
6:30 a.m.
Alameda County is 1st to record more than 500 deaths in Bay Area
Alameda County is the first county in the Bay Area to record more than 500 deaths due to COVID-19. Solano County has crested 10,000 cases.
6 a.m.
SF's GLIDE prepares for first-ever outdoor Thanksgiving meal
The annual Thanksgiving feast held at GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco gives a turkey meal to anyone who wants it. Usually thousands are served inside, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's meal will be served outside. Here's the full story.
5 a.m.
TSA reports 1 million air travelers Sunday
TSA reported on Thursday that 1,047,943 passengers passed through checkpoints on Sunday -- the most since March -- despite strong warnings to stay home this Thanksgiving.
Nov. 25, 2020
CA sets new record for daily cases
California has just hit a new record with 18,350 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day across the state. The previous record was set this past Saturday with 15,442 cases.
10 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. gives COVID-19 update
Santa Clara County health officials gave an update on COVID-19 as cases surge across the state. The county is reporting 512 new cases and 45 new hospitalizations. Residents in the county are being urged to not have gatherings or travel for Thanksgiving this year. "We are extremely concerned about what it means for our hospitals ability to care -- not only for people with COVID-19 -- but for other people who need access to care in our hospitals. This is the time of year when normally hospitals get fuller and a lot of the models and projections don't account for that -- so we are even more concerned now than when we had surges over the summer," said James Williams, County Counsel.
7:55 a.m.
Weekly unemployment filings surge to 778,000
Some 778,000 workers lost their jobs and filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Wednesday. This is an uptick of 30,000 compared to the previous week, and the second consecutive week that the weekly tally has risen after it was on the decline for months.
7:25 a.m.
Amtrak implements enhanced cleaning protocols
Some travelers are looking for alternatives to flying. One option is taking the train. Amtrak is running trains at about 50-percent capacity. It implemented new and enhanced cleaning protocols. Everything from schedules to payments is accessed through an app for a contactless experience. Doctors say train travel can be as safe as planes, with the right protocols. If you plan to take a train, doctors recommend sitting next to a vent, crack open a window if you can, and keep your masks on at all times.
Nov. 24, 2020
12:30 p.m.
SF officials give update on new infections, hospitalizations
Dr. Grant Colfax held a press conference on the latest COVID-19 updates as the city remains in the red tier of the state's reopening framework. Though San Francsico is one step away from the most restrictive tier, officials anticipate the city to move to the purple tier "sometime soon" or as early as "later this week," Dr. Colfax said. Moving back to the most restrictive tier entails rolling back and reducing capacity of several activities within 24 hours. Read more about what the purple tier means here.
Dr. Colfax said the city's COVID-19 hospitalization rates have doubled since Oct. with 54 hospitalizations today, SF reports 14,545 total cases and 158 deaths and an average of 6,000 tests being conducted daily.
Dr. Colfax stressed that a negative COVID-19 test is not a ticket to mingle with people outside your household this holiday season. Miss the press conference? Watch the full update here.
11 a.m.
More CA counties move tiers due to COVID-19 case increase
As COVID-19 cases increase across the state, California is moving the following counties to different tiers. No Bay Area counties are changing. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary, is holding a press conference at noon to announce the changes.
- Yellow to orange: Alpine, Mariposa counties
- Orange to red: Calaveras County
- Red to purple: Colusa, Del Norte, Humboldt counties
- Orange to purple: Lassen County
- Red to orange: Modoc County
10:45 a.m.
Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area health officials are reporting the Bay Area has had 1,962 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths in the past 24 hours.
7:30 a.m.
More Bay Area counties could move into purple tier today
More counties could move into California's most restrictive purple tier today -- that may include San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties. California's Health Secretary will give an update at noon.
Nov. 23, 2020
2:30 p.m.
California records 8,337 new COVID-19 cases Monday
California released updated number of coronavirus cases for Monday. The state reported a daily count of 8,337 new infections, adding to 1,110,370 total cases to date. The 7-day average is 11,591 cases and the 14-day average is 9,894. The 7-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 5.8% from 6% Sunday, while the 14-day positivity rate remains at 5.5%. See the latest Bay Area totals county-by-county here.
5:40 a.m.
Despite the CDC guidance not to travel, more than 3 million people passed through TSA checkpoints between Friday and Sunday.
Here are the numbers comparing travel from 2020 to 2019.
- Friday, 11/20/2020: 1,019,836 | 11/20/2019: 2,550,459
- Saturday, 11/21/2020: 984,369 | 11/21/2019: 2,194,291
- Sunday, 11/21/2020: 1,047,934 | 11/22/2019: 2,321,546
Next Sunday is projected to be the busiest day of travel for the holiday week.
4:30 a.m.
Only half of SF's 215 hotels are open
Even with travelers, the pandemic is cutting deep into San Francisco's tourism business. ABC7 News contributor and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports -- only about half of the city's 215 hotels are open. Those that are open were only about one-third full in October. Hotel Nikko is lucky to have 30 guests booked into its 530-rooms and at the Marriott, only about 20-percent of its rooms are occupied. The city's Controllers Office predicts it could take up to six years for the tourism industry to recover.
Nov. 22, 2020
10 p.m.
Gov. Newsom and his family quarantining after exposure to COVID-19
In a tweet, Gov. Gavin Newsom said 3 of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for COVID-19. Their family will be quarantine for 14 days. Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
6 p.m.
1st night of CA curfew brings few issues for Bay Area police
Day one of California's COVID-19 related curfew was uneventful for many Bay Area police agencies but left some residents wondering why all local counties aren't included. Read more here.
3 p.m.
Los Angeles Co. to shut down all dining Wednesday due to COVID-19 surge
Los Angeles County is restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars for at least three weeks starting Wednesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases. More details here.
10 a.m.
State reports more than 14,000 new cases, second highest in single day
California reported another 14,319 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, one of three record-breaking days this week in the COVID-19 surge. Friday saw the highest number of new cases with more than 15,000 reported - Saturday is the second highest day since the pandemic began. Another 33 people also died on Saturday, marking a total of 18,676 deaths statewide.
Nov. 21, 2020
10 p.m.
California's nighttime curfew begins
A majority of Californians are under a nighttime curfew beginning Saturday as surging coronavirus cases threaten to swamp health care systems, and the state's largest county warned that an even more drastic lockdown could be imminent.
The newest restrictions require people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they are responding to an emergency, shopping for groceries, picking up takeout or walking their dogs. The curfew will last until Dec. 21, with a possible extension if rapidly worsening trends don't improve.
6:00p.m.
CA sets US record for most newly confirmed cases in single day
Research shows that California set a national record Saturday for most single-day cases of COVID-19.
On Friday, 15,442 cases were confirmed.
The previous high was in Florida back in July with 15,299 new cases in a single day.
4:40 p.m.
The US surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases, data shows
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has surpassed 12 million total novel coronavirus cases.
11:25a.m.
California reports more than 15,000 new cases in single day
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced there were 15,442 newly recorded confirmed cases Friday.
This is the highest single-day case number since the pandemic began.
1,087,714 confirmed cases to date.
The 7-day positivity rate is 6.1% and the 14-day positivity rate is 5.4%.
There have been 18,643 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Nov. 20, 2020
11:45
California reports record-breaking 13,005 cases in single day
California reported more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, shattering the previous record for the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the state. With 13,005 new cases, the state now has 1,072,272 cases of the virus, with a seven-day positivity rate just under 6 percent. Another 60 people died of the virus, the state reported Friday, marking 18,557 deaths across the state since the pandemic began.
10:45 a.m.
Bay Area hits 140,000 cases
We hit another milestone by reaching 140,000 cases in the Bay Area, according to new data. It took only 8 days to go from 130,000 to 140,000.
6:30 a.m.
Golden Gate Fields extends closure because of coronavirus outbreak
Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley is closed until at least next month because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The track announced a one-week closure on November 13 -- it's now being extended. The track's general manager told Berkeleyside that the outbreak started in the barn area. Berkeley city officials said there have been more than 130 new cases the past two days, due to a single outbreak - but would not confirm where. The horses stabled at the track will continue to get care during the closure.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions