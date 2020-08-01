Coronavirus live updates: State orders indoor gyms, salons and more to close in San Mateo County

The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
Aug. 1, 2020
6 p.m.
State orders specific indoor businesses to close in San Mateo Co.
The state has informed San Mateo County that due to being more than 3 days on the COVID-19 watch list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Businesses that must close include, gyms, places of worship and cultural ceremonies, personal care services, hair salons and shopping malls. The businesses that cannot operate outside must close, according to county guidance here.
UPDATE: The state has informed San Mateo County that due to being more than 3 days on the COVID monitoring list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Details: https://t.co/Kd1z6v2Hch— County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 2, 2020
12 p.m.
California surpasses 500,000 cases
California has more than a half-million cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to latest data from state health officials. The seven-day average of new cases is at 7,819, down from more than 10,000 the previous week.
The state has a total of 500,130 cases with 9,224 deaths, an increase of 219 deaths in the previous 24 hours.
A total of 6,459 are hospitalized in California with the virus, the data shows.
11 a.m.
Businesses open for now in San Mateo County
Certain businesses in San Mateo County that were likely to close Saturday because of the county's status on the state's COVID-19 watch list are able to stay open for now, the county said Saturday morning. The county said it remains in discussion with state officials and as of today, San Mateo County's status remains the same. The county said it will inform businesses and the public when something changes.
County officials had said earlier this week that gyms, places of worship, salons and shopping malls should be prepared to close at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1.
The County of San Mateo remains in discussion with the state and as of Aug. 1 our status on the COVID-19 Monitoring List remains the same, without the additional business closures being required. We will inform businesses and public when we have confirmation of any status change.— County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 1, 2020
July 31, 2020
2 p.m.
Contra Costa County asks residents to stop the spread of COVID-19
Contra Costa Health Services implored residents to do their part to contain the coronavirus pandemic. ICU beds in the county are already at 47% capacity, health officials said. A Richmond doctor gave an impassioned speech, imploring people to wear masks and socially distance.
"A grocery clerk should not have to fight a grown man to wear a mask. That's not their job," said Dr. Desmond Carson. "Our rights are going to kill us. Our rights to not wear a mask, that bulls--t is going to kill us." Hear his full speech here.
1:30 p.m.
California teenager dies of COVID-19
A teenager in the Central Valley has died of COVID-19, marking the first death of a young person related to the virus, according to state health officials. The California Department of Health said in a statement the patient had underlying health conditions.
"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be," said Dr. Sonia Angell, public health officer and director of the California Department of Public Health.
State officials have not given any more information on the teenager's death.
RELATED: Central Valley teenager dies of COVID-19, marking 1st death of a young person in state, officials say
1p.m.
Lowe's announces it will help associates impacted by COVID-19 with additional $100 million in bonuses
Lowe's announced today it will provide an additional $100 million in bonuses to assist associates with unforeseen expenses and hardships, increasing the company's total commitment to associates and communities during the pandemic to nearly $600 million, the company said on its website. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150 on Aug. 21 - matching the funds provided to all hourly associates in March, May and earlier this month.
11 a.m.
Lawmakers hold virtual town hall for businesses impacted by COVID-19
Assemblymember Kansen Chu is hosting a virtual Town Hall with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma to discuss the resources available to small business owners impacted by COVID-19.
6:30 a.m.
Field hospital set up at SF's Presidio
A building in San Francisco's Presidio has been turned into a medical facility to care for coronavirus patients. City officials are concerned hospitals could become overrun with patients.
July 30, 2020
12 p.m.
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy
California Pizza Kitchen's CEO announced that the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.
11 a.m.
COVID-19 cases rise above 51,000 in Bay Area
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 51,155 in the Bay Area, an increase of 1,336 in the past 24 hours. Total deaths have reached 797 with eight more deaths since yesterday.
10 a.m.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are highest ever and getting worse, health director says
More than four months into the pandemic, the coronavirus is still spreading at an alarming rate in San Francisco, the city's health director warned in a press conference Thursday. The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the city is "higher than it's ever been before and continues to climb," Dr. Grant Colfax said. As of Thursday, 107 people were in the hospital and 25% of those were in intensive care, he said. Read more on his warning here.
6:15 a.m.
Distance learning plan approved for Berkeley schools
Berkeley's school board has approved a distance-learning plan for when classes begin next month. For elementary students, teachers will meet with families online during the first two weeks. Middle and high school students will attend classes remotely four days per week. Schools will follow strict safety rules if campuses are allowed to re-open.
July 29, 2020
1:15 p.m.
US COVID-19 death toll passes 150K
The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.3 million diagnosed cases. On Wednesday, the U.S. death toll climbed over 150,000 and now stands at 150,034.
11:25 a.m.
California breaks record for single-day COVID-19 deaths
An additional 197 lives were lost to COVID-19 in California Tuesday, the state reported. That breaks the record for most single-day deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Another 8,755 people also tested positive.
11 a.m.
San Mateo Co. added to state watch list
San Mateo County was added to the state's COVID-19 watch list. With the addition of San Mateo, every Bay Area county is now on the watch list.
6:15 a.m.
COVID-19 testing to take place at BART hub in SF
A new testing initiative is believed to be the first in the nation program to offer COVID-19 testing at a transit hub. Health officials are hoping to make it as easy as possible for members of the LatinX community to get tested on their way to work. The testing will take place at the 24th Street Mission BART Plaza Wednesdays and Fridays from 7am to 6 pm. starting today and for the next three weeks.
July 28, 2020
7:15 p.m.
Contra Costa Co. to fine those who violate health order
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance establishing administrative fines for violating public health orders related to the novel coronavirus, including not wearing face coverings, social distancing and improper gatherings. Contra Costa County supervisors said that voluntary compliance with the COVID-19-related county health order was not enough.
12 p.m.
87 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns
87 different hand sanitizers are now being recalled because they've tested positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol. See more about the products on the FDA's expanded list here.
6 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. to consider fines for health order violations
You may soon be fined if you violate Contra Costa County health orders including not wearing a mask. Today, the Board of Supervisors will consider citations ranging from $100 for individuals and up to $1,000 for businesses.
July 27, 2020
9:20 p.m.
Santa Cruz Co. added to state's watch list
The California Department of Public Health has added Santa Cruz County to the state's COVID-19 watch list. The orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. They include the closure of indoor services and modifications for:
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Personal care services
- Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
- Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
- Indoor shopping malls
4:30 p.m.
Regal movie theaters to reopen Aug. 21
Regal has announced its plans to reopen theaters on Aug. 21. The reopening plans include guidelines that require all movie goers to wear masks in the lobby, however, once in the auditorium they can remove the masks to eat and drink. Regal says where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacity will be reduced by 50%. For more on the new guidelines click here.
1 p.m.
Newsom announces $52M investment to aid Central Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $52 million investment in the Central Valley to enhance COVID-19 response. The money comes from a grant from the federal government. Get the full story here.
6:20 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. considering fines for health order violations
You may soon be fined if you violate Contra Costa County health orders during this pandemic. Health orders allow for small gatherings of up to 12 people from multiple households. Masks are required for everyone over the age of two. The Board of Supervisors is considering fines ranging from $100 to $500 dollars for individuals and up to $1,000 for businesses. The board will take up the issue at its meeting tomorrow.
5:45 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. rolling out wristband system at testing sites
Santa Clara County is rolling out a new wristband system at its walk-up COVID-19 testing sites to reduce the amount of time waiting in line. Officials say when wristbands run out, people will be directed to other testing options nearby.
July 26, 2020
6:40 p.m.
Another inmate from San Quentin dies from COVID-19, officials say
San Quentin inmate Johnny Avila Jr., 62, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19, a release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. An exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner. Avila was sentenced to death in Fresno County on March 21, 1996, for two counts of first-degree murder. He had been on death row since March 31, 1995. There are currently 716 people on California's death row.
1:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz County added to CA watch list
Santa Cruz County is the latest to be added to California's COVID-19 monitoring list, according to county officials Sunday. The county has been flagged since Thursday after reporting a continuous rise in positive cases. This would force closures of non-essential offices, malls, indoor dining and more.
July 25, 2020
9 p.m.
Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. pays tribute colleague who succumbed to COVID-19
Alameda County Sheriff' Department paid tribute to Sheriff's Technician Valerie Leon, 61, who passed away Friday from complications due to COVID-19. Leon passed away at the Kaiser Hospital in Modesto, CA.
The department said Leon joined the Sheriff Office in 1997 and worked a variety of assignments including the Rene C Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.
During the pandemic she was on assignment to the Coroner's Bureau where she worked in administration.
"Once again it is with a heavy heart we must announce the passing of one of our own. Valerie was just a wonderful and loving person with a bright smile. She loved her job, community, family and friends. We are truly heartbroken at her passing," said Sheriff Greg Ahern, in a Facebook post.
This past week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha passed away after battling COVID-19, his wife said Thursday.
PRESS RELEASE: OAKLAND, CA- In memory of our beloved friend and co-worker, Sheriff’s Technician Valerie Leon (61) who passed away yesterday at 6:30 PM from complications due to COVID-19. https://t.co/XiE6gi3h7T pic.twitter.com/HunLf0z1b3— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 26, 2020
5:30 p.m.
SF's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival canceled due to pandemic
San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has cancelled its 2020 lineup of concerts planned for early October. Hardly Strictly organizers say instead they will stream performances online for fans to enjoy from their homes. The festival debuted in 2001 and this year was slated to be the 20 anniversary of the free concert.
2:50 p.m.
Petaluma firefighter tests positive for virus
More than a dozen crew members at the Petaluma Fire Department are now in quarantine after a firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The firefighter tested positive on July 19. The firefighter and 14 others are now isolated. Station 3 in Petaluma is closed for cleaning because of the diagnosis. The Rancho Adobe Fire Department is helping with emergency calls in Petaluma while the station is closed
12 p.m.
10,066 new COVID-19 cases in California
California's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is now at eight percent, according to latest state data released Saturday. The state added 10,066 new cases Friday, bringing California's total to 445,400. Another 151 Californians died of the virus, marking 8,337 deaths. The majority of patients with COVID-19 in California are between 18 and 49, the data shows.
July 24, 2020
10 p.m.
2nd Alameda County Sheriff's Department employee dies of COVID-19
Friday night the department announced on Twitter that "a professional non-sworn staff member of our agency has passed away" due to COVID-19 complications. This comes less than 24 hours after a 25-year veteran of the department also died after a battle with coronavirus. The tweet said officials would release more details about the employee who died Friday at a later time.
It is with great sadness we can confirm that a professional non-sworn staff member of our agency has passed away this evening due to COVID-19 complications. This is our second employee to pass away in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19 . We will put out further info later.— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 25, 2020
4 p.m.
California breaks death toll record
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that another 159 lives have been lost to coronavirus over the past 24 hours - a record single-day death toll in California. Friday's number topped the record set on Thursday, when the governor announced 157 people had died the day before.
A total of 8,186 Californians have lost their lives to COVID-19.
7:15 a.m.
Bay Area now has more than 45,000 COVID-19 cases
The nine Bay Area counties and Santa Cruz County now have more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus, a grim milestone for the region. There are 45,521 confirmed cases as of Friday morning and total of 744 Bay Area residents have died.
July 23, 2020
10 a.m.
Santa Cruz Co. being monitored for CA watch list
Santa Cruz County has been flagged for California's COVID-19 monitoring list, health officials announced Thursday during a press conference. After three days, the county will be put on the watch list. This would force closures of non-essential offices, malls and salons.
7 a.m.
Alameda COVID-19 test site closes
The Alameda COVID-19 testing site that opened this week and promised results in just 15 minutes closed Thursday, but is "committed" to a quick reopening, the company said. CityHealth Urgent Care tested more than 1,000 people Thursday morning, but because of the unexpected attendance and issues with liability insurance coverage, the testing site is "pausing operations."
"CityHealth Urgent Care and the property owner are working on a solution to resume safe operations as quickly as possible. We understand this will be frustrating for residents, and especially those who made appointments for the remainder of this week," the company said in a statement this morning.
COVID-19 test results at the site in the Research Park and Martina Village were expected in just 15 minutes. Patients needed either proof of insurance or a government issued ID to be tested.
July 22, 2020
3:45 p.m.
7 Stanford athletes test positive for COVID-19
Stanford officials announced Wednesday that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. School officials say 598 tests were administered to returning student-athletes in sports like baseball, football, women's basketball and women's volleyball to name a few. Those who did test positive are currently isolating and following proper protocols based on current guidelines.
12 p.m.
CA sees record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases
An additional 12,807 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in California over the past 24 hours, Gov. Newsom said. That's the highest number recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.
10 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases top 15M
The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus topped 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would "get worse before it gets better."
8 a.m.
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John's Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. Read more here.
July 21, 2020
3 p.m.
Marin County to fine those who violate public health order
In Marin County, a new task force will collaborate with city and town personnel to focus fine those who violate the COVID-19 public health order. Law enforcement officers address violations of health and safety codes. Efforts will focus on business violations. The civil penalty for noncommercial health code violations related to COVID-19 will be between $25 and $500. For commercial activity, it will be $250 to $10,000. Those authorized to issue citations for public health code violations include public safety officers (law enforcement and fire), code enforcement officers, park rangers, and any other employees designated by Marin towns, cities, or the county.
2:45 p.m.
California surpasses 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases
The official state tally of coronavirus cases reached 400,769 Tuesday afternoon, a 2.4% increase from the day before. The only other state to surpass the 400,000-mark is New York, which has more than 412,000 confirmed cases.
As of Tuesday, 7,755 Californians have died of the virus. New York has seen far more deaths at 32,203 so far.
12 p.m.
UC Berkeley plans to begin fall semester with remote instruction
The University of California, Berkeley says it plans to begin its fall semester with full remote instruction due to an increase in coronavirus cases. However, the university says it is preparing to implement hybrid and/or flexible modes of instruction as soon as public health conditions allow.
8 a.m.
Alameda County jail outbreak grows
The COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. 106 inmates are now infected, with 42 cases in one housing unit alone. There have been no deaths so far.
July 20, 2020
3 p.m.
San Quentin death row inmate dies from complications related to COVID-19
Officials say another San Quentin inmate has died from complications related to COVID-19 at an outside hospital. Troy A. Ashmus, 58, was pronounced deceased on July 20 and the exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 12 condemned inmates have died from COVID-19 related complications at San Quentin.
11 a.m.
Hayward COVID-19 testing site moving, going appointment-only
ABC7 News has learned the city of Hayward's coronavirus testing site is expected to move off of the Cal State East Bay campus and transition to appointment-only testing in the coming weeks. Get the full story here.
9:30 a.m.
CIF postpones high school football, other fall sports amid COVID-19 pandemic
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced they will be delaying education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year. In a news release, they announced a modified season schedule. Fall sports including volleyball, football, water polo and cross country have been delayed until the spring. See the schedule here.
4:30 a.m.
Indoor malls, non-essential offices to close in San Francisco
San Francisco was added to the state's watch list last week, meaning indoor malls and non-essential offices must close starting today. More details here.
July 19, 2020
8 p.m.
Community Foods Market to Close for at least 72 Hours after COVID-19 Case
Community Foods Market in Oakland will close for at least three days starting Monday after an employee has tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the store says, "We have reason to believe that other employees may have been exposed to the virus."
The store says it will conduct a full review of safety protocol and consult with Alameda County public health officials for recommendations. The store will be deep-cleaned and sanitized. Management says it will update customers by Wednesday, July 22 at 6p.m. on estimated re-opening date.
You can read full statement here.
12 p.m.
Total number of cases increases in California
California now as a total of 384,692 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 9,329 from the previous day. The state also reported 90 more deaths related to the virus. Californians between the ages of 18 and 49 still make up the majority of cases with more than 230,000. A total of 1,921 people remain in the ICU and 6,899 are hospitalized in California with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state's positivity rate is continuing to trend upward, state officials say.
9:40 a.m.
Indoor malls, some non-essential businesses to close Monday in San Francisco
Indoor malls and non-essential offices must close in San Francisco beginning Monday as part of the city's rollback to slow the spread of COVID-19. The city was added to California's watch list on Friday, which prompted the closures. If San Francisco stays on the list for three or more consecutive days, more restrictions may follow. Mayor London Breed said if conditions do not improve, the city may close other activities and businesses in light of COVID-19.
July 18, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Nearly 540 new COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Bay Area counties have reported a total of nearly 540 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, data from health officials show. See the latest breakdown of infections and deaths county-by-county here.
2:30 p.m.
State reports more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
California reported 9,199 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, state officials announced Saturday. This brings the state's total number of cases to 375,363. Another 120 Californians died of the virus Friday, marking 7,595 total fatalities related to coronavirus in the state. The majority of cases are affecting Californians ages 18 to 49, the data shows. State officials say the California's COVID-19 positivity rate is "trending upward," which they say is an indicator of community spread.
July 17, 2020
6:20 p.m.
101 inmates at Santa Rita Jail test positive for COVID-19
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday night that 101 inmates at the Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say 16 inmates who tested positive have been released and are being tracked by the public health department. They say nine Santa Rita Jail staff have tested positive and 34 have recovered. According to authorities 45 inmates that in custody have recovered as well as nine others who have been released.
2 p.m.
Asymptomatic bailiff at San Francisco Hall of Justice tests positive for COVID-19
The San Francisco Sheriff's department says a Sheriff's Deputy working as a bailiff at the Hall of Justice Courts had tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result was confirmed Thursday night. The deputy was asymptomatic, and followed safety protocols by wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing, the department said. This is the seventh Sheriff's employee to test positive for the coronavirus. The department says contract tracing is underway.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announces which California school districts can reopen in the fall
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall. In order to resume in-person class instruction, a county must have been off the state's COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days. Here's the full story.
11:30 a.m.
SF added to state's COVID-19 watch list
Mayor London Breed announced during a press conference with Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax that San Francisco County has been added to the state's coronavirus watch list, meaning indoor malls and non-essential offices must close starting Monday. When a county is on the state's watch list for three or more days, it is required to roll back certain business reopenings. Mayor Breed says if the state adds more watch list restrictions, the city will follow them. More details here.
4:30 a.m.
Napa Valley Unified approves online start to school year
The Napa Valley Unified School District is approving an online-only start to the 2020-2021 school year. The school board came to a unanimous decision right around midnight. The district's school year starts August 20. Napa's decision comes as Governor Newsom is expected to make a major announcement today on how schools will operate when classes resume. We'll bring you that announcement live at noon on air, online on Facebook and YouTube.
July 16, 2020
8:15 p.m.
San Jose Unified starting school year with distance learning
San Jose Unified announced Thursday night that when the new school year starts on Aug. 12 it will be entirely online, at least for the first six weeks. According to officials, students will assigned to their school's typical bell schedule and teachers will be live streaming their lessons from their classrooms to their students at home. To read full statement click here.
5 p.m.
BottleRock 2020 canceled due to coronavirus, rescheduled for May 2021
BottleRock 2020 has been canceled. Event organizers say they came to the decision after "extensive coordination with local and state authorities." Although the event has been canceled for this year, organizers are planning to have it return May 28 - 30, 2021. For more information click here.
4:15 p.m.
40 inmates at Santa Rita Jail test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 46
40 Santa Rita Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, sheriff's officials said Thursday. That brings the total to 46, sheriff's Sgt. J.D. Nelson said. None of the inmates at the jail in Dublin have had to be sent to a hospital. All the inmates who tested positive are in the same housing unit, separated from other inmates, Nelson said. Among Santa Rita Jail staff, seven are currently positive for the virus and 35 have recovered. A senior deputy sheriff is fighting for his life against COVID-19, sheriff's officials said.
(Bay City News contributed to this report.)
11 a.m.
Gov. Newsom expected to make school reopening announcement
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make a decision on whether or not schools can reopen for in-person instruction in the fall, sources say. Get the full story here.
7:20 a.m.
US, UK, Canada accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine trials
Britain, the United States and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
5:30 a.m.
San Mateo Co. allows in-person visits to care homes starting today
Starting today, San Mateo County will allow in-person visits to long-term care homes. Each facility has to apply for permission. They have to verify they have enough PPE on hand and adequate access to coronavirus testing. Under the guidelines, friends and family can do socially-distanced and masked outdoor visits. The virus has hit care facilities especially hard. Many have been closed to visitors since March.
July 15, 2020
6 p.m.
Marin Co. recommends delaying full return of in-classroom learning
Marin County Public Health is recommending schools delay the full return of in-classroom learning. Instead, the county wants schools to take an approach that includes distance learning and small in-person groups. The phased-in approach is in response to surges in COVID-19 cases regionally and in Marin County, including an increase in cases among youth and young adults.
4 p.m.
San Quentin inmate dies of presumed complications of COVID-19
Another inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died of what is believed to be complications from coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday afternoon. This is the 11th inmate die since the pandemic began. There are more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in the prison. The most recent inmate to die of COVID-19 complications was identified as Jeffrey J. Hawkins, 64. He was imprisoned in 1990 for murder and attempted murder out of Sacramento County.
3:40 p.m.
California sees record new COVID-19 cases
California has recorded 11,126 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a 3.3% increase and a single-day record. Another 140 people died as a result of the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 7,227.
The last time the state saw new cases in the 11,000 range, it was due to a backlog of reporting over the Fourth of July holiday. Not sure what's happening with COVID-19 testing in California? We've got everything you need to know here.
1:10 p.m.
San Mateo Co. releases new health order
San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow has issued a new order which allows limited outdoor visits and necessary indoor visits at long-term care facilities. The order enables facilities to allow outdoor visits, with safety measures in place, by family members, friends and those making legal decisions on behalf of residents or nursing homes and other care facilities. The directive also allows for indoor visitation, for urgent health, legal, or other issues, including end of life.
11 a.m.
SF health official gives COVID-19 update
Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax is giving an update on the COVID-19 data driving reopening decisions in San Francisco. Colfax said the city's plans for further reopening has been put on pause due to an escalating curve. Spending time with people from other households and not wearing face coverings have been contributing to the rollbacks, Colfax explained. As of Wednesday Morning, San Francisco health officials reported 4696 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths, and 92 hospitalizations. Colfax reccommends to continue minimizing small gatherings as much as possible, wear a mask and social distance as much as possible.
Oakland Zoo, outdoor dining allowed to resume in Alameda County
Alameda County was just given the OK to resume operations at the Oakland Zoo and reopen outdoor dining. The zoo says it will reopen to the general public starting July 29 with member preview days on July 27 and 28. More details here.
8:30 a.m.
Walmart requires all shoppers to wear masks
Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.
4:45 a.m.
Napa County approves COVID-19 citations
Napa County is cracking down on COVID violators -- anyone breaking health laws now faces citations and fines. People who hold gatherings or walk outside without a face covering risk fines of $25 to $500. Businesses could pay up to $5,000 for failing to enforce mask and social distancing rules. A surge in coronavirus cases in the county has put it back on the state's watch list.
July 14, 2020
12 p.m.
California officials explain how state is expanding COVID-19 testing
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, held a press conference to give an update on the state's coronavirus surge. At the end of March and early April, the state was conducting about 2,000 tests a day. In July, we're averaging 105,000 tests daily, he said. Get the full story here.
9:15 a.m.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield gave an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Redfield discussed school re-openings saying "the greater risk is to keep schools closed." He said the CDC will release guidelines for schools to safely reopen, but those decisions will be done at a local level. The CDC director said they have made significant progress in increasing testing with the goal of at least 1 million tests in the coming weeks.
8 a.m.
Miami now 'epicenter' of coronavirus pandemic, top doctor says
A top Florida doctor says the state's rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases is turning Miami into the "epicenter of the pandemic." That assessment came as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed, but also a high percentage of those returning positive.
5:30 a.m.
More than 1,000 new cases, 12 more deaths in Bay Area in 24 hours
Health officials are reporting more than 1,000 new cases and 12 more deaths in the Bay Area in the past 24 hours. Statewide there are more than 329,000 cases of coronavirus. That number that has gone up 50 % in the past two weeks.
July 13, 2020
4:30 p.m.
Santa Clara Co. rolls back on reopening gyms, nail salons, tattoo parlors
Santa Clara County was added to the state's watch list on Sunday, July 12. The county, which just started reopening gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlors Monday morning, will be forced to almost immediately roll all of that back. The county is planning to close all those sectors on Wednesday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. to comply with the governor's orders that any county on the list for three days must reverse reopening.
Noon
Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge. Bars, both indoor and outdoor, will be forced to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed. All counties also have to close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
11 a.m.
Nearly 170 new COVID-19 cases in Bay Area
Bay Area health officials say there are 170 new coronavirus cases in the Bay Area since yesterday. Check here for the latest totals in the region.
San Francisco officials share dire COVID-19 projection for hospitalizations, deaths
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax shared a bleak look at the current state of coronavirus in San Francisco. Right now, researchers believe that for every one person infected with COVID-19 in San Francisco, he or she spreads it to 1.25 people on average. That may not seem like a lot, but that rate of infection has the potential to land San Francisco in a scenario like New York saw in March and April. See the full story here.
8 a.m.
SF Zoo to reopen to public on Wednesday
The San Francisco Zoo will reopen to the general public on Wednesday. Today and tomorrow it will be reserved for zoo members only. Reservations will be required. There are several other safety measures in place: guests must wear face coverings, sanitation stations will be found throughout the park, indoor exhibits, playground and ride attractions will remain closed.
5 a.m.
Sonoma County on state watch list after surge
The state is ordering new restrictions for Sonoma County. It's now on the state's watch list after a surge of new cases. Starting today, restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms can not operate indoors. The county health order also includes movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms. Bars, clubs, breweries and brewpubs must close whether they operate indoors or outdoors. The order will remain in effect through at least August 2.
July 12, 2020
7:15 p.m.
Alameda County added to state's watch list
On Sunday, the state added Alameda County to its monitoring list after recent increase in cases within the past few weeks. See which counties where COVID-19 is getting worse in California here.
2 more inmates at San Quentin die due to COVID-19
Two more inmates have died of coronavirus at San Quentin prison in Marin, bringing the total number of deaths to nine.
More than 1,400 inmates have been infected, along with 205 staff members.
5:30 p.m.
Contra Costa County's new rules
Contra Costa County is implementing new rules to go in effect on Monday. Indoor worship services are no longer allowed, and people must wear masks during outdoor dining or "social bubble" gatherings.
2:30 p.m.
Indoor dining at restaurants, wineries, breweries halted in Sonoma Co.
Indoor dining, indoor wine tasting and movie theaters will no longer be able to operate in Sonoma County beginning Monday due to a new health order issued by the state Sunday afternoon. The new order was issued because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county. Indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, bars, clubs, breweries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms will no longer be allowed.
This takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Sonoma County residents and visitors will still be able to dine outside and order takeout.
Wineries and tasting rooms can still operate outside, even if they don't serve food. This order will remain in place until at least Aug. 2, according to the county.
1 p.m.
Alameda County added to state monitoring list
Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Alameda County is now on a state monitoring list, the county announced Sunday afternoon. If the county stays on the list for three consecutive days, it will be subjected to "state-imposed restrictions." Alameda County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area. This announcement comes just two days after the county shut down outdoor dining.
July 11, 2020
3 p.m.
More than 8 percent of Contra Costa Co. COVID-19 tests coming back positive
About 8 percent of COVID-19 tests given in Contra Costa County in the last week have come back positive, officials announced Saturday afternoon. Because of the rise in cases, the county is tightening its face mask requirement and limiting worship services. Beginning Sunday night at 11:59 p.m., the county is prohibiting indoor worship services. County residents must also wear masks while dining outdoors, except when eating or drinking. The county is also asking that residents gathering with extended family wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.
1:30 p.m.
Santa Clara County reports new cases
There are now a total of 5,983 cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County. The county announced 126 new cases Saturday afternoon. A total of 166 people have died of COVID-19 in the county.
Update: We have 126 new #COVID19 cases in Santa Clara County, now totaling 5,983. There are no additional deaths from #COVID19 for this reporting period, keeping the total at 166. Data dashboard: https://t.co/hYgA61kdQD pic.twitter.com/TlL41AqAYH— cschealthsystem (@cschealthsystem) July 11, 2020
July 10, 2020
9 p.m.
Alameda County forced to shut down outdoor dining
Officials say they learned Friday the state issued updated guidance, dated July 9, prohibiting outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County. While Alameda County's Health Officer Order allowed for outdoor dining, under this stricter state guidance, all restaurants, wineries, and bars in Alameda County may only be open for drive-through or pick-up/delivery options. Updated state guidance for restaurants providing takeout, drive-through, and delivery is available here.
5 p.m.
City of Oakland advising people to stay away from Lake Merritt
The City of Oakland said Lake Merritt has become very crowded recently, and is asking people to consider alternate areas when outdoors for fresh air and exercise.
Their recommendations:
Oakland Slow Streets
Visit a nearby park
Officials say Lake Merritt became unsafe due to overcrowding which could accelerate the spread of COVID-19, and traffic and parking congestion have become a danger- preventing emergency access and response.
On Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 7:30am and continuing until 11pm traffic will be impacted:
Lakeshore Avenue
Closed in the southbound direction from MacArthur to Hanover.
Center lane closed.
Northbound will remain open.
No parking will be permitted on the southbound side.
Lakeshore Avenue cul-de-sac-access will be restricted to residents living on the cul-de-sac or people accessing the church.
El Embarcadero-closed in both directions
Lakeview Library parking lot-closed.
Bellevue Avenue -no parking will be permitted on the Lake side of from Perkins to Grand.
Parking restrictions will be enforced on both Saturday and Sunday-no parking on the Lake side of any street abutting Lake Merritt will be allowed, including Lakeside Drive, Grand Avenue, and 12th Street.
These closures and restrictions will improve traffic safety and allow for greater access for bicyclists and pedestrians around this narrow section of Lake Merritt. They will also allow for emergency vehicle access when needed.
2 p.m.
SF Zoo allowed to reopen July 13
The San Francisco Zoo will be allowed to start reopening on July 13, city officials and Mayor Breed said on Friday. However, safety measures will be put in place.
12:30 p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to a host a virtual town hall with business owners in the city's Castro District at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
6:30 a.m.
West Contra Costa Unified School District will hold a virtual town hall today so parents can weigh in on its reopening plan. The district released a framework for the new school year, which starts August 17. The plan is to keep students doing distance learning a home, and phasing in bringing students back when it's safe. Although some high-need students may be on campus on August 17, the district says there are still more details to work out
July 9, 2020
9 a.m.
Napa County rolls back reopenings due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Napa County is rolling back reopenings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Thursday the county is shutting down indoor dining, wineries, tasting rooms and other venues. The county is back on the state's "watch list" because of a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
6 a.m.
Activists to demand change amid San Quentin crisis
A group of advocates will come together at San Quentin today to demand the governor take action to fight the COVID-19 crisis at the prison. In a month, the cases went from zero to more than 1,300, and six men have died.
July 8, 2020
7 p.m.
New cases in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that California saw a total of 11,694 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which includes a backlog of cases from Los Angeles County. UC Berkeley announced 47 new cases among students in the span of just one week and recent parties are to blame. Plans for the fall semester could change based on the increase in cases.
1:30 p.m.
SF Health officials give update on newly released guidelines for reopning schools
Health officials from San Francisco's Emergency Operations Center give an update on COVID-19 in the city. Dr. Jeanne Lee, Dr. Catherine James with the Department of Public Health and Jon Jacobo with the Latino Task Force are expected to speak on the latest virus developments and the recent guidelines released for schools to reopen in the fall.
12 p.m.
SF Giants resume workouts after COVID-19 tests come back
The San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle park after all the COVID-19 tests they took over the weekend came back negative, officials say. More details here.
9 a.m.
COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million in US
More than 3 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.
5:30 a.m.
Majority of Californians worried about contracting COVID-19, poll finds
A majority of Californians are worried about contracting COVID-19, according to a new poll. The California Health Care Foundation worked with Ipsos to conduct the survey. They found 77-percent of Californians are concerned that they or a family member will get sick with coronavirus. Minorities and people with low incomes tended to be more concerned. The poll also found 53-percent think shelter-in-place restrictions are being relaxed too quickly. Keep in mind, this survey was conducted before Governor Newsom ordered indoor restaurants in many counties to close.
