Coronavirus live updates: 7 staff members at Laguna Honda Hospital test positive for virus, SF officials say

MARCH 28, 2020

Age 0-17: 54 cases

Age 18-49: 2,368 cases

Age 50-64: 1,184 cases

Age 65+: 1,016 cases

Unknown: 21 cases

#SFPD is receiving info about subjects going door to door claiming to be employees of the Centers for Disease Control or the #SF Department of Public Health. These subjects are apparently asking for entry into residences to conduct inspections or searches. pic.twitter.com/QW7LmEj6kR — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 27, 2020

MARCH 27, 2020

MARCH 26, 2020

MARCH 25, 2020

MARCH 24, 2020

MARCH 23, 2020

Marin Co. public health officer announces he has COVID-19

My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020

MARCH 22, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued in the Bay Area, along with a similar order statewide.There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 1,709. As testing increased, the number of infections in the United States has climbed above 104,865.There are now 4,643 cases of coronavirus in California and 101 people have died in the state. The majority of the cases in California are in residents ages 18-49. Here's the breakdown:There have 89,600 tests conducted as of Saturday in California and 64,400 of those tests are pending, according to the California Department of Public Health.Napa County officials confirmed the 10th case of COVID-19 in the county Saturday afternoon. The patient is a resident of Napa. No other information has been released at this time.Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo are expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Saturday after touring the Bloom Energy Ventilator Refurbishing Site in Sunnyvale. It's unclear what exactly Newsom and Liccardo will speak about. The briefing begins at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live here.A total of seven staff members at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials confirmed Saturday morning. The patients are in good condition. Investigations are underway to find out who the staff members were in contact with. Five of the staff members provide patient care at the hospital. The other two people do not, city officials said. San Francisco Department of Public Health confirms another death in the city Saturday morning. The latest death count is at four.The number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 308.The San Francisco Police Department is warning residents of people going door-to-door in the city, claiming to work for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Police say the fraudulent workers try to gain entry into residents' homes during the interaction. This comes as COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S. and Bay Area.The order will last through May 31. Renters will need to provide documentation to their landlord. It can be a letter from your employer, payroll stubs, bank statements, medical bills, or a termination notice.Organizers are hosting a donation drive Saturday in Greenbrae. If you have any masks, gloves, goggles, or face shields, bring them to the Bon Air Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.This is the first weekend BART will temporarily reduce hours because of a drastic drop in ridership. BART will now close at 9 p.m every day. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Riders must be in the system by 8:45 p.m. to have a guaranteed ride.A man in his 70s died of the coronavirus in Marin County, health officials announced Friday. The man was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that traveled to Mexico in February. He had been in the hospital for the last three weeks and was the first case of the virus in the county.President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law Friday, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress this week to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order banning the enforcement of evictions for renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement from the Governor's office, this will remain in effect until May 31. The order bans landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.The House approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation's history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation's all but overwhelmed health care system. It's being rushed to President Trump.The death toll in the Bay Area has nearly tripled and the number of positive COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled this week. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of the gains it piled up over the past three days British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus . Johnson's office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms. Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.A contracted nurse at the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, the county sheriff's department announced Thursday. The nurse is employed at Wellpath Health Services and was assigned to work with inmates at the jail. This is the first suspected case of the virus inside the jail. An investigation is now underway into who the nurse may have come into contact withFifty-four of the 207 people tested in Hayward on Monday for the coronavirus have tested positive, city officials announced Thursday morning. The tests were completed at the city's testing center on Monday, the first day of operation. The center is located at Huntwood Avenue at Industrial Boulevard. Testing is free and available to anyone. Those wishing to be tested do not have to be a Hayward resident.Two passengers who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base after a stay on the Grand Princess cruise ship died of complications due to the coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday. The men died on March 21 and March 23. After disembarking the ship, the patients were transferred to local medical facilities, and later, Travis Air Force Base. Health officials have not disclosed their ages.The second coronavirus related death has been reported in San Francisco and there are 45 new cases in the city. San Mateo County officials say 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.VTA has stopped all light rail service until further notice after a trainee operator tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said All VTA operators are being told to isolate themselves until they can be tested. All trains will be thoroughly cleaned before being put back in service.San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital is under a lockdown tonight after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Laguna Honda is a city-run nursing home. Most of the 750 residents are over 65 with serious health conditions.On Wednesday night, Napa County and Solano County both reported and increase in COVID-19 cases. Napa County now has a totally of six cases. While Solano reported seven new cases bringing its total to 31.San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hosts a mental health town hall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined by Dr. Mary Ann Tyson to discuss how residents can cope during these uncertain times.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says a fifth deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff's office says the deputy is assigned to the Custody Bureau, who is self-isolating and under quarantine at home. According to the sheriff's office, at this point, there is no evidence to show that any inmates have been exposed as a result of the deputies. The four custody deputies that tested positive all worked on the same team. As a precaution, three other deputies assigned to the same team that have not displayed any signs or symptoms have been self-isolating at home.A gate agent at Oakland International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials. They say the agent last worked on March 22 in Terminal 2 at 23, 25, 26 and 27 that day. Airport officials say the agent used the men's restroom in the baggage area of Terminal 2 as well. They say crews disinfected and cleaned the areas the gate agent had visited.San Francisco Sheriff's office says it has received confirmation that four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.In a press released by the department, the employees are from the following:-Deputy Sheriff assigned to a Department of Public Health clinic-Cadet assigned to City Hall Patrol Unit-Deputy Sheriff assigned to County Jail #4-Senior Deputy Sheriff assigned to City Hall Patrol UnitWednesday's announcement comes after a first case where a Deputy Sheriff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22. You can get more information here California Gov. Gavin Newsom says four of the nation's largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus. Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments for 90 days, Newsom said. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day suspension, he said. More than 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 13. The news comes after Congress reached a deal with the Trump administration on a stimulus package that will increase unemployment benefits by an $600 per week on top of what the state provides.Mayor Sam Liccardo proposes a measure to provide immediate protection to workers during the unprecedented health and economic crisis. In addition to state and federal law, the ordinance will provide paid sick leave for all employees and new hires - who might not yet accrue sick leave under normal circumstances - impacted by COVID-19 through an automatic provision of 40 hours of sick leave. See latests updates from the city of San Jose here. Officials announced an SFMTA employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The transit agency says they have swiftly implemented numerous of health measures to reduce safety risks for the Muni operators and other staff who continue to keep San Francisco moving. Some new precautions include installing signs on vehicles reminding passengers to keep a distance between them and other people, overnight cleaning of all vehicles, implementing muli-lingual announcements about best practices to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus transmission and preparing disinfectant cleaning kits for all the transit divisions. Read more here. The Bay Area death toll has now reached 26 after four new deaths were reported in San Mateo County.The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses , workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the Royal palace confirms.Officials announce the first COVID-19 related death of a San Francisco resident. The person was a man in his 40's who had multiple, signifcant underlying health conditions, authorities say. There are currently over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. The person who died in San Francisco is among the 152 confirmed cases of the virus among City residents. "My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community," said Mayor Breed.Santa Clara County is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 16. The county's website also states there are 54 new COVID-19 cases.The San Francisco Police Dept. says that a sergeant assigned to the SFPD Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The sergeant is self-quarantining at home. SFPD says that the sergeant's work partner, who did not come into the office on Monday or Tuesday, reported that they are also feeling unwell and are self-quarantining.Alameda County is reporting its second COVID-19 death and 2 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 124.President Trump said he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter , as he weighs how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco has risen to 152. San Mateo County is now at 161, 19 more than yesterday.Over 1.5 billion people across the globe -- more than one-fifth of the world's population -- have been ordered or urged to stay home amid a deadly pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has warned "is accelerating."Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee have agreed that the Tokyo Olympics will be held by the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.China has announced it will lift lockdown measures in Wuhan on April 8. Diagnosed cases worldwide have topped 380,000 and the death toll has exceeded 16,000.Marin County health officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of 47 cases in the county as of Monday night.A FoodMaxx is temporarily closed after one of its employees died from the novel coronavirus. The store is located at 1539 Parkmoor Ave. and will be closed for the next few days for cleaning and sanitizing. Store officials say the employee went on vacation and fell ill while away. They say that employee has not been in the store since March 6.Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed three staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Among the three deputies tested positive, two deputies are self-quarantining at home, and one deputy is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the State of California will shutdown it's parking lots in hopes of cutting off access to state beaches and parks. This comes after these locations received an overwhelming and unsafe, in terms of social distancing protocol, number of visitors throughout California's first weekend of shelter-at-home. Newsom says the public canfor updates on where and when it is acceptable to visit these places.Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that California is dispersing $100 million in emergency grants to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and help treat existing cases. Part of this plan includes adding 50,000 more hospital beds throughout the state to accommodate the influx of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. He acknowledged this will require additional medical staffing. To address this, the governor says the state will be fast-tracking fourth-year medical students into the field and recruiting retirees.A police officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Vallejo Police Department said. He has traveled internationally earlier this month, and has been self-isolating at his some in Solano County. According to the department, the officer has not been to the Police Department since his return, and will continue to self-quarantine until he is cleared by his medical physician.Alameda County is reporting its first coronavirus-related death, health officials announced Monday afternoon. There are a total of 112 cases in the county, excluding Berkeley. Health officials have not released the age or gender of the patient who died of the virus.The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco has reached 131, up from 108 yesterday. Santa Cruz County is reporting 23 cases, an increase from 15 from over the weekend.Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr. Willis recorded a message from his home on Sunday night, where he has been self-quarantined from his family since his symptoms appeared late last week.Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband John Bessler has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus . Bessler was checked into a hospital with "very low oxygen levels which really haven't improved," Sen. Klobuchar said.A novel coronavirus testing site has reached capacity in New Jersey, this time before it even opened on Monday. The testing site had a mile-long line before dawn on Sunday morning. Capacity was reached 30 minutes after opening. Monday marked the fourth straight day people were turned away.Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.Napa County health officials confirmed the county's second case of coronavirus. The patient is currently in isolation in St. Helena. The announcement comes after a first patient was confirmed positive Sunday morning, although officials say there is no known connection to the first case.Santa Clara County health officials confirmed two additional deaths , bringing the total to 10 deaths in the county. The ninth death was an adult female in her 60s, and the tenth death was a adult female in her 40s.County officials also announced 39 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 302.Alexander Hult of Flights Restaurant is rising to the challenge of meeting the community's needs during the current shelter-in-place order in California. Since his restaurants cannot be open due to social distancing, Hult will open the first "No Touch" Drive-Through grocery store toassist the community in procuring the essentials - from milk and eggs to toilet paper. The drive-through concept will work similar to fast-food restaurants where you pull up order, pay and collect your order at the next station. Hult gathered his colleagues to assist in the Drive-Through's offerings, so in addition to meals from Flights customers will also find specialties from a host of Los Gatos businesses. The store is located at 165 Los Gatos-Saratoga Road in Los Gatos opens on Monday March 23, 2020 at 12pm noon and stays open until 7pm and will be open 7 days a week. They even have a special "Free Roll of Toilet Paper with $100 purchase."Napa County health officials announced Sunday the first case of the coronavirus in the county. They say the case is evidence the virus is present in the community. Officials have not said the age or gender of the patient or how they contracted the illness.Officials with the National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore announced late Saturday night that most areas of Marin County national preserve would be closed starting Saturday for a little more than 2 weeks. The closures come after visitors flocked the area earlier in the day during a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check the park's website for closures and limited access