Coronavirus: Mayor Breed discusses fund for SF residents impacted by closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed had a transparent conversation on ABC7's Midday Live about help and resources for people in SF during the coronavirus outbreak.

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze asked Breed if she's initiated any discussions about putting money directly into the hands of residents who need to pay bills but are impacted by closures.

"What we're doing is trying to set up a fund to do just that and allow the private sector to contribute to that fund so people can have immediate access to get money so that if they need to cover some expenses they are able to do so," Breed said. "So that's something we are definitely working on."

Mayor Breed says they will officially announce a plan when they are ready. She also talked about protecting renters who may be evicted because they cannot pay rent - find out more in the video above.

