Coronavirus News Live 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's new interactive newscast weekdays at 3 p.m. with live updates about COVID-19.

VIDEO: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis on ABC7

Check back here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. and to join the conversation on Facebook live and YouTube.

On today's live, interactive newscaster, SJSU climate scientist Professor Eugene Cordero is discussing how the novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted our local and global climate and the long-term effects on the planet. Also, Dr. Alok Patel is back answering your health questions.

LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bay Area, US

Tuesday, April 21


Monday, April 20


Friday, April 17


Thursday, April 16


Wednesday, April 15


Tuesday, April 14


