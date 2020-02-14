Coronavirus live updates: California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces steps to help small businesses

There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 5,100. As testing increased, the number of infections in the United States has climbed above 216,000.
April 2, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom announces steps to help CA small businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a series of actions intended to help California's small businesses and struggling workforce during the novel coronavirus outbreak . As part of the state's actions, California will be granting a one-year sales tax reprieve to small businesses. Newsom also announced a website - Onwardca.org - that will match job seekers with employers during the pandemic.
10 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. officials make COVID-19 databases public
Santa Clara Co. officials say public information about the novel coronavirus such as hospital capacity and testing details can be found here.
9 a.m.
Democratic National Convention postponed
The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of August 17 as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced.
5:35 a.m.
6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week
There were 6,648,000 Americans who filed new claims for unemployment insurance last week. The highest claims in a single week ever and two times as many as the week before.
4:45 a.m.
Death toll reaches 48,000 worldwide
The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached over 48,000 with more than 950,000 infected worldwide.
April 1, 2020
1:30 p.m.
SF Breed shares update on plan for homeless during COVID-19 pandemic, discusses budget deficit
Moscone West has been identified as a place where there's room for at least 400 people to stay during the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place, with the goal of thinning out San Francisco's shelter system, Mayor Breed says. She also said that the city is facing a $1.1-$1.7 billion budget deficit as it works to fight COVID-19.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom confirms CA schools will be closed for remainder of academic year
Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed California schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, reiterating the importance of social distancing and adhering to the guidelines outlined by state officials in recent weeks.
9:30 a.m.
COVID-19 cases increase in SF, San Mateo counties
San Francisco County Health says there are now 434 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37 cases. One more person has died. There are 79 more cases reported in San Mateo County, bringing the total number to 388.
8 a.m.
Wimbledon canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
For the first time since World War II, WImbledon has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
7 a.m.
1,400 members of NYPD have tested positive
There are now 1,400 members of the New York Police Department who have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday night, 1,096 people had died in New York City due to COVID-19.
6 a.m.
Bay Area residents try to make rent amid COVID-19 pandemic
Today is a day many Bay Area residents have been dreading since layoffs began due to the novel coronavirus outbreak -- the day rent is due. Here's more on eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area.
5 a.m.
Global stock markets skid as coronavirus infections soar
Global stock markets are sharply lower on deepening worries over damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
MARCH 31, 2020
7 p.m.
Santa Rosa police detective dies from COVID-19
The Santa Rosa Police Department announced Tuesday that Detective Marylou Armer passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Santa Rosa's Police Chief said Armer was a 20-year veteran and was most recently assigned to investigate Domestic Violence cases. The department will speak about Armer's passing in a news conference scheduled for Wednesday. Eight officers on the force have tested positive for COVID-19. The Santa Rosa Police Officer Mary Lou Armer Family Fund has been established and 100% of donation proceeds will go to Marylou's family. For more information and if you would like to donate click here.
4:30 p.m.
CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
California schools may remain closed through the end of the school year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state superintendent said in a press release Tuesday.
3:00 p.m.
Santa Rosa USPS employee tests positive for COVID-19
An employee in the United States Postal Service's Annex in Santa Rosa tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is under quarantine at home, a USPS spokesman said Tuesday. "We believe the exposure risk for other employees at the facility is low based on the guidance from the CDC and our health department," USPS spokesman Augustine Ruiz Jr. said in an email. Ruiz said the CDC, the World Health Organization, Surgeon General and National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases have indicated there is currently no evidence the coronavirus can be spread through the mail.
12:00 p.m.
Bay Area extends stay-at-home order through May 3, officials announce
Bay Area jurisdictions are extending the stay-at-home order through May 3. The previous three-week order was set to expire on April 7. The stay-at-home order has been effective in reducing the rate of transmission of the novel coronavirus, though it's not enough, health officials say. "There has been a significant increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, which is beginning to strain healthcare resources. The health officers have determined that more and stricter social distancing is needed to slow the rate of spread, prevent deaths, and stop the health care system from becoming overwhelmed," the joint press release says. See updated Bay Area stay-at-home restrictions here.
9:30 a.m.
CNN News Anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19
CNN News Anchor Chris Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for COVID-19.
5:45 a.m.
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' for today
Some Whole Foods workers are planning a "sick out" today to demand better conditions during the coronavirus crisis.
4:45 a.m.
US nears China's death toll, worldwide cases tops 800,00
The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 3,170 in the United States, nearing China's total of 3,305. The number of confirmed cases worldwide has topped 800,000, with 164,000 cases in the U.S.
MARCH 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Facebook founder and CEO talks to Gov. Newsom to discuss COVID-19 in CA
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan holds a Facebook Live chat with Gov. Newsom to discuss California's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Watch here.
12:15 p.m.
Gavin Newsom calls on all eligible CA healthcare workers to join fight against COVID-19
As California prepares for an increase in the number of people who urgently need health care during the COVID-19 outbreak, the state is opening additional health care sites to treat people affected by COVID-19 and to relieve the pressure on our health care system by providing care for non-COVID-19 cases. Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on healthcare providers, behavioral health professionals, and health care administrators to register to help here.
SF hospital sees growing number of COVID-19 cases
Laguna Honda Hospital has a growing outbreak of novel coronavirus, a San Francisco health official said Monday. There are 11 confirmed cases -- nine staff members and two residents.
12 p.m.
SF to extend shelter-in-place order
San Francisco Mayor London Breed says that the city's shelter-in-place order will be extended until at least May 1. Other Bay Area cities and counties are expected to update their shelter-in-place order, too. Get the full story here.
9:20 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says smaller U.S. cities that don't yet have large numbers of COVID-19 cases are ripe for the acceleration that occurred in New York City. The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert told ABC's "Good Morning America" the "dynamics of the outbreak" of the coronavirus in New Orleans and Detroit show signs that "they're going to take off." He's also concerned about smaller cities across the country.
9 a.m.
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
Another popular retailer with stores in the Bay Area is seeing a major impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Macy's says it plans to furlough most of the workforce starting this week. Macy's stores have been closed since March 18th in the Bay Area and across the country. While the digital business remains open, Macy's says sales have plummeted due to the store closures.
5:30 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-August 8 in 2021
The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 - almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.
5 a.m.
Bay Area shelter-in-place order to be extended until May 1, sources says
Bay Area residents should expect an extended shelter-in-place order past the early April date set by the regional order, officials and sources tells ABC7 News' media partner The Mercury News.
MARCH 29, 2020
11 p.m.
Bay Area business owners prepare for worst after social distancing guidelines extended
The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce has shifted their conversations with small business owners, preparing them for the worst after President Trump announced extended social distancing guidelines until April 30. Get the full story here.
12 p.m.
Mountain View COVID-19 relief program
Mountain View's city county passed an $800,000 "relief package" to help small businesses, the homeless, seniors and those struggling financially because of the coronavirus, the city announced Sunday. Half of the relief package will go toward small businesses in Mountain View. The remainder of funds will go toward small apartment complexes as a loan to cover virus-related hardships as well as portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, mobile showers and washers and dryers in the city. According to the city, the funds will also go toward expanding the local safe parking pilot program. In an effort to help residents during the virus outbreak, the city is also halting evictions through May 31. Residents would then have four months after that date to repay the unpaid rent.
11 a.m.
Santa Cruz County announces first COVID-19 death
A man in his early 70s died of coronavirus in Santa Cruz County, marking the first virus-related death in the county, health officials announced Sunday. The man, who had an underlying health condition, was first admitted to the hospital on March 19 with a fever and shortness of breath. He died on March 28, the county confirmed. The patient was employed in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties and had not traveled recently nor had contact with another person known to have the virus. There are a total of 41 cases of the coronavirus in Santa Cruz County.
10:30 a.m.
California State Parks to close all 280 parks to vehicular traffic after visitation surge
California State Parks officials announced Sunday that all 280 state parks will temporarily close to incoming vehicles until further notice. All indoor facilities including museums, visitor centers and cafes will also remain closed, as well as campgrounds across the state. The announcement comes as an effort to "flatten the COVID-19 curve at parks" after they saw a surge of visitors this weekend. State Parks officials urge visitors to maintain 6 feet apart, and to stay home if they feel sick. Although the campgrounds are closed, outdoor areas including trails and beaches will remain open to visitors, officials added.
10 a.m.
5th death reported in San Francisco
Another person has died of COVID-19 in San Francisco, bringing the death toll to five in the city, according to latest information from the San Francisco Department of Public Health. The total number of cases has risen to 340 in San Francisco, a spike from the previous day.
9 a.m.
Changes to SF Muni Service
Beginning Monday, the Muni in San Francisco will stop service on the metro and light rail routes. Those routes will be replaced with buses. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says the metro subway stations in the city will be closed, except for the downtown stations, which will remain open for those taking BART. The service change is in response to changes in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, click here.
8 a.m.
Instacart shoppers to strike Monday
Shoppers are planning a nationwide one-day strike Monday. As many as 200,000 workers are planning to walk off the job. They're demanding improved equipment like masks, hazard pay, and extended benefits as they work during this pandemic. The San Francisco-based company announced last week it's hiring 300,000 workers to keep up with the surge in demand. Instacart promised changes including extending sick pay for workers and added bonuses.
MARCH 28, 2020
8:20 p.m.
Contra Costa County reports an increase in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Contra Costa County reported 168 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, according to the county's health services website. The numbers are up from 151 cases and two deaths reported Saturday morning. Two of the three reported deaths have come since Friday morning. Contra Costa County health officials have announced plans to prepare parts of at least two facilities - the former Los Medanos Community Hospital in Pittsburg and Alhambra High School in Martinez - for treatment of some county patients as a surge of COVID-19 patients is expected.
7 p.m.
CDC issues 14-day domestic travel advisory for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut
Due to "extensive" community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, President Trump said it "will not be necessary" for quarantine, but the CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. The Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply, the C
4:30 p.m.
Livermore parks stay open after declaring state of emergency
Livermore Park and Recreation District's Board of Directors have declared a state of emergency to make it easier for the district to respond to COVID-19. The district has already closed its indoor and outdoor facilities and canceled its programs, classes, special events and after-school programs in an effort to prevent spreading the coronavirus. Residents are also encouraged to practice social distancing at Livermore's parks that remain
open. In addition to keeping parks open at this time, the district will also continue providing Monday-through-Friday lunch service to seniors through its collaboration with Open Heart Kitchen. Lunches will be served "to-go" only. Information about the district and Livermore's parks and open areas can be found at larpd.org.
2:30 p.m.
5 new deaths, 17 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County officials announced its website on Saturday there are five more deaths and 17 newly confirmed cases in the county.
This brings the total to 591 cases and 25 deaths.
1:30 p.m.
California health officials provide update on COVID-19 in state
There are now 4,643 cases of coronavirus in California and 101 people have died in the state. The majority of the cases in California are in residents ages 18-49. Here's the breakdown:
There have 89,600 tests conducted as of Saturday in California and 64,400 of those tests are pending, according to the California Department of Public Health.
1:15 p.m.
Napa County 10th COVID-19 case
Napa County officials confirmed the 10th case of COVID-19 in the county Saturday afternoon. The patient is a resident of Napa. No other information has been released at this time.
1 p.m.
Newsom, Liccardo to speak in Sunnyvale
Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo are expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Saturday after touring the Bloom Energy Ventilator Refurbishing Site in Sunnyvale. It's unclear what exactly Newsom and Liccardo will speak about. The briefing begins at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live here.
11:30 a.m.
Staff at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital test positive for COVID-19
A total of seven staff members at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials confirmed Saturday morning. The patients are in good condition. Investigations are underway to find out who the staff members were in contact with. Five of the staff members provide patient care at the hospital. The other two people do not, city officials said.
10:00 a.m.
Death toll rises in San Francisco
San Francisco Department of Public Health confirms another death in the city Saturday morning. The latest death count is at four.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 308.
9:45 a.m.
SFPD warns of fraudulent public health workers
The San Francisco Police Department is warning residents of people going door-to-door in the city, claiming to work for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Police say the fraudulent workers try to gain entry into residents' homes during the interaction. This comes as COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S. and Bay Area.
#SFPD is receiving info about subjects going door to door claiming to be employees of the Centers for Disease Control or the #SF Department of Public Health. These subjects are apparently asking for entry into residences to conduct inspections or searches. pic.twitter.com/QW7LmEj6kR— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 27, 2020
8 a.m.
Gov. Newsom issues executive order halting evictions statewide
The order will last through May 31. Renters will need to provide documentation to their landlord. It can be a letter from your employer, payroll stubs, bank statements, medical bills, or a termination notice.
Organizers are hosting a donation drive Saturday in Greenbrae. If you have any masks, gloves, goggles, or face shields, bring them to the Bon Air Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is the first weekend BART will temporarily reduce hours because of a drastic drop in ridership. BART will now close at 9 p.m every day. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Riders must be in the system by 8:45 p.m. to have a guaranteed ride.
MARCH 27, 2020
6 p.m.
Man dies of COVID-19 in Marin County
A man in his 70s died of the coronavirus in Marin County, health officials announced Friday. The man was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that traveled to Mexico in February. He had been in the hospital for the last three weeks and was the first case of the virus in the county.
1:45 p.m.
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift congressional votes
President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law Friday, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress this week to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.
1 p.m.
Gov. Newsom issues executive order banning evictions for those affected by COVID-19 crisis
On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order banning the enforcement of evictions for renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement from the Governor's office, this will remain in effect until May 31. The order bans landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.
10:30 a.m.
House passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package
The House approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation's history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation's all but overwhelmed health care system. It's being rushed to President Trump.
10:25 a.m.
COVID-19 cases nearly double in Bay Area over week
The death toll in the Bay Area has nearly tripled and the number of positive COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled this week.
7:15 a.m.
Stocks open lower
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of the gains it piled up over the past three days
4:25 a.m.
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson's office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms. Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.
MARCH 26, 2020
2:45 p.m.
Nurse at Santa Rita Jail tests presumptive positive
A contracted nurse at the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, the county sheriff's department announced Thursday. The nurse is employed at Wellpath Health Services and was assigned to work with inmates at the jail. This is the first suspected case of the virus inside the jail. An investigation is now underway into who the nurse may have come into contact with
12 p.m.
54 test positive for COVID-19 in Hayward
Fifty-four of the 207 people tested in Hayward on Monday for the coronavirus have tested positive, city officials announced Thursday morning. The tests were completed at the city's testing center on Monday, the first day of operation. The center is located at Huntwood Avenue at Industrial Boulevard. Testing is free and available to anyone. Those wishing to be tested do not have to be a Hayward resident.
11 a.m.
Two Grand Princess passengers die at Travis Air Force Base
Two passengers who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base after a stay on the Grand Princess cruise ship died of complications due to the coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Thursday. The men died on March 21 and March 23. After disembarking the ship, the patients were transferred to local medical facilities, and later, Travis Air Force Base. Health officials have not disclosed their ages.
9:35 a.m.
2nd death reported in SF, dozens more test positive
The second coronavirus related death has been reported in San Francisco and there are 45 new cases in the city. San Mateo County officials say 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
5:45 a.m.
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28 million
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.
4:45 a.m.
VTA has stopped all light rail service until further notice after a trainee operator tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said All VTA operators are being told to isolate themselves until they can be tested. All trains will be thoroughly cleaned before being put back in service.
MARCH 25, 2020
11 p.m.
3 employees at Laguna Honda Hospital test positive for coronavirus, facility on lockdown
San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital is under a lockdown tonight after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Laguna Honda is a city-run nursing home. Most of the 750 residents are over 65 with serious health conditions.
9:20 p.m.
Napa, Solano counties report increase in COVID-19 cases
On Wednesday night, Napa County and Solano County both reported and increase in COVID-19 cases. Napa County now has a totally of six cases. While Solano reported seven new cases bringing its total to 31.
6:00p.m.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hosts a mental health town hall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined by Dr. Mary Ann Tyson to discuss how residents can cope during these uncertain times.
5:20 p.m.
5th Santa Clara Co. deputy tests positive for COVID-19
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says a fifth deputy has tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff's office says the deputy is assigned to the Custody Bureau, who is self-isolating and under quarantine at home. According to the sheriff's office, at this point, there is no evidence to show that any inmates have been exposed as a result of the deputies. The four custody deputies that tested positive all worked on the same team. As a precaution, three other deputies assigned to the same team that have not displayed any signs or symptoms have been self-isolating at home.
5 p.m.
Gate agent at Oakland International Airport tests positive for COVID-19
A gate agent at Oakland International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials. They say the agent last worked on March 22 in Terminal 2 at 23, 25, 26 and 27 that day. Airport officials say the agent used the men's restroom in the baggage area of Terminal 2 as well. They say crews disinfected and cleaned the areas the gate agent had visited.
1:00p.m.
San Francisco Sheriff's office says it has received confirmation that four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press released by the department, the employees are from the following:
-Deputy Sheriff assigned to a Department of Public Health clinic
-Cadet assigned to City Hall Patrol Unit
-Deputy Sheriff assigned to County Jail #4
-Senior Deputy Sheriff assigned to City Hall Patrol Unit
Wednesday's announcement comes after a first case where a Deputy Sheriff tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 22. You can get more information here.
12:45 p.m.
Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says four of the nation's largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus. Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase have all agreed to waive mortgage payments for 90 days, Newsom said. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day suspension, he said. More than 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since March 13. The news comes after Congress reached a deal with the Trump administration on a stimulus package that will increase unemployment benefits by an $600 per week on top of what the state provides.
11:30 a.m.
San Jose mayor proposes ordinance for sick leave as protective measure during COVID-19 pandemic
Mayor Sam Liccardo proposes a measure to provide immediate protection to workers during the unprecedented health and economic crisis. In addition to state and federal law, the ordinance will provide paid sick leave for all employees and new hires - who might not yet accrue sick leave under normal circumstances - impacted by COVID-19 through an automatic provision of 40 hours of sick leave. See latests updates from the city of San Jose here.
11:00 a.m.
SFMTA employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
Officials announced an SFMTA employee has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The transit agency says they have swiftly implemented numerous of health measures to reduce safety risks for the Muni operators and other staff who continue to keep San Francisco moving. Some new precautions include installing signs on vehicles reminding passengers to keep a distance between them and other people, overnight cleaning of all vehicles, implementing muli-lingual announcements about best practices to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus transmission and preparing disinfectant cleaning kits for all the transit divisions. Read more here.
9 a.m.
Bay Area death toll reaches 26
The Bay Area death toll has now reached 26 after four new deaths were reported in San Mateo County.
4:45 a.m.
Vote expected today on $2 trillion stimulus bill
The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
3:30 a.m.
Prince Charles tests positive COVID-19
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the Royal palace confirms.
MARCH 24, 2020
5:40 p.m.
San Francisco announces first COVID-19 related death
Officials announce the first COVID-19 related death of a San Francisco resident. The person was a man in his 40's who had multiple, signifcant underlying health conditions, authorities say. There are currently over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California. The person who died in San Francisco is among the 152 confirmed cases of the virus among City residents. "My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community," said Mayor Breed.
1:50 p.m.
3 more COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara Co., bringing total to 16
Santa Clara County is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 16. The county's website also states there are 54 new COVID-19 cases.
SFPD sergeant tests positive for COVID-19
The San Francisco Police Dept. says that a sergeant assigned to the SFPD Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The sergeant is self-quarantining at home. SFPD says that the sergeant's work partner, who did not come into the office on Monday or Tuesday, reported that they are also feeling unwell and are self-quarantining.
1:40 p.m.
2nd COVID-19 death reported in Alameda County
Alameda County is reporting its second COVID-19 death and 2 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 124.
11 a.m.
Trump wants country 'opened up' by Easter
President Trump said he is hoping the country will be reopened by Easter, as he weighs how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.
10:30 a.m.
SF, San Mateo Counties cases rise
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco has risen to 152. San Mateo County is now at 161, 19 more than yesterday.
7:30 a.m.
More than 1.5 billion told to stay at home
Over 1.5 billion people across the globe -- more than one-fifth of the world's population -- have been ordered or urged to stay home amid a deadly pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has warned "is accelerating."
5:45 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics postponed 1 year due to coronavirus
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee have agreed that the Tokyo Olympics will be held by the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
4:25 a.m.
China to lift Wuhan lockdown in early April
China has announced it will lift lockdown measures in Wuhan on April 8. Diagnosed cases worldwide have topped 380,000 and the death toll has exceeded 16,000.
MARCH 23, 2020
8:30 p.m.
9 new reported cases of COVID-19 in Marin County
Marin County health officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of 47 cases in the county as of Monday night.
8 p.m.
San Jose FoodMaxx closes after employee dies from COVID-19
A FoodMaxx is temporarily closed after one of its employees died from the novel coronavirus. The store is located at 1539 Parkmoor Ave. and will be closed for the next few days for cleaning and sanitizing. Store officials say the employee went on vacation and fell ill while away. They say that employee has not been in the store since March 6.
5:00 p.m.
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirms three staff members test positive for COVID-19
Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed three staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Among the three deputies tested positive, two deputies are self-quarantining at home, and one deputy is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.
4:40 p.m.
California closing state parking lots
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the State of California will shutdown it's parking lots in hopes of cutting off access to state beaches and parks. This comes after these locations received an overwhelming and unsafe, in terms of social distancing protocol, number of visitors throughout California's first weekend of shelter-at-home. Newsom says the public can check this website for updates on where and when it is acceptable to visit these places.
4:35 p.m.
Newsom announces $100M in emergency grants, additional hospital beds
Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that California is dispersing $100 million in emergency grants to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and help treat existing cases. Part of this plan includes adding 50,000 more hospital beds throughout the state to accommodate the influx of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. He acknowledged this will require additional medical staffing. To address this, the governor says the state will be fast-tracking fourth-year medical students into the field and recruiting retirees.
4:30 p.m.
Vallejo police officer tests positive for COVID-19
A police officer tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Vallejo Police Department said. He has traveled internationally earlier this month, and has been self-isolating at his some in Solano County. According to the department, the officer has not been to the Police Department since his return, and will continue to self-quarantine until he is cleared by his medical physician.
1:30 p.m.
1st death in Alameda County
Alameda County is reporting its first coronavirus-related death, health officials announced Monday afternoon. There are a total of 112 cases in the county, excluding Berkeley. Health officials have not released the age or gender of the patient who died of the virus.
10:30 a.m.
Confirmed cases go up in SF, Santa Cruz counties
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Francisco has reached 131, up from 108 yesterday. Santa Cruz County is reporting 23 cases, an increase from 15 from over the weekend.
9:30 a.m.
Marin Co. public health officer announces he has COVID-19
Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr. Willis recorded a message from his home on Sunday night, where he has been self-quarantined from his family since his symptoms appeared late last week.
7:55 a.m.
Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband has COVID-19
Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband John Bessler has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Bessler was checked into a hospital with "very low oxygen levels which really haven't improved," Sen. Klobuchar said.
My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020
6:45 a.m.
NJ testing site reaches capacity before it opens
A novel coronavirus testing site has reached capacity in New Jersey, this time before it even opened on Monday. The testing site had a mile-long line before dawn on Sunday morning. Capacity was reached 30 minutes after opening. Monday marked the fourth straight day people were turned away.
4:30 a.m.
Economic stimulus bill talks continue as COVID-19 crisis expands
Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.
MARCH 22, 2020
5:10 p.m.
Napa County confirms second positive COVID-19 case
Napa County health officials confirmed the county's second case of coronavirus. The patient is currently in isolation in St. Helena. The announcement comes after a first patient was confirmed positive Sunday morning, although officials say there is no known connection to the first case.
4:40 p.m.
Santa Clara County confirms two additional deaths, 39 new positive cases for COVID-19
Santa Clara County health officials confirmed two additional deaths, bringing the total to 10 deaths in the county. The ninth death was an adult female in her 60s, and the tenth death was a adult female in her 40s.
County officials also announced 39 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 302.
12:45 p.m.
Nation's first 'No touch' drive-through grocery store to open in West Santa Clara Co.
Alexander Hult of Flights Restaurant is rising to the challenge of meeting the community's needs during the current shelter-in-place order in California. Since his restaurants cannot be open due to social distancing, Hult will open the first "No Touch" Drive-Through grocery store to
assist the community in procuring the essentials - from milk and eggs to toilet paper. The drive-through concept will work similar to fast-food restaurants where you pull up order, pay and collect your order at the next station. Hult gathered his colleagues to assist in the Drive-Through's offerings, so in addition to meals from Flights customers will also find specialties from a host of Los Gatos businesses. The store is located at 165 Los Gatos-Saratoga Road in Los Gatos opens on Monday March 23, 2020 at 12pm noon and stays open until 7pm and will be open 7 days a week. They even have a special "Free Roll of Toilet Paper with $100 purchase."
11 a.m.
Napa County confirms first case of COVID-19
Napa County health officials announced Sunday the first case of the coronavirus in the county. They say the case is evidence the virus is present in the community. Officials have not said the age or gender of the patient or how they contracted the illness.
8 a.m.
NPS shutter multiple gates at Point Reyes National Seashore after Saturday's visitor influx
Officials with the National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore announced late Saturday night that most areas of Marin County national preserve would be closed starting Saturday for a little more than 2 weeks. The closures come after visitors flocked the area earlier in the day during a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check the park's website for closures and limited access.
