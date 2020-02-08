Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed; 60-year-old U.S. citizen died in China

BEIJING -- The first American death due to the coronavirus has been confirmed by the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China.
The embassy released the following statement early Saturday:
We can confirm a 60-year old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, China on February 6. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of the respect for the family's privacy, we have no further comment.
There have been 722 confirmed deaths in China from the coronavirus with more than 34,000 diagnosed cases.
There are currently 12 reported cases in the United States.
This is a breaking news story. Look for more information from this ABC station it becomes available.
