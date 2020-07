Coronavirus: Outdoor dining prohibited in Alameda County under new guidelines

@AlamedaCounty Update on Outdoor Dining: Today we learned the state issued updated guidance, dated July 9th, prohibiting outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County. pic.twitter.com/jEEFXz3jWW — Alameda County Public Health Department (@Dare2BWell) July 11, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Under new state guidelines announced Friday night, residents in Alameda County can no longer dine outdoors due to COVID-19. Restaurants, wineries and bars can only offer drive-thru, pick up or delivery under the state order.Outdoor dining was permitted under Alameda County health guidelines, but the county announced the state's tightening of restrictions Friday night. Under the county's reopening plan , outdoor dining , along with retail businesses and summer schools, were allowed to reopen on June 29.The state's guidance prohibits outdoor dining in non-variance counties, which includes Alameda County.The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is now moving toward obtaining variance from the state. This will be discussed at Tuesday's board meeting."Approval of a variance is not an indication that we will pursue additional re-openings of other industries or sectors at this time," the county said in a statement. "We plan to continue to make reopening decisions based on our COVID-19 indicators and data, science, and disease conditions in the County."