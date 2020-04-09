Coronavirus impact: Santa Cruz County to temporarily close beaches, parks

"What we want is for our own community members to stay at home and we don't want people from other counties coming into Santa Cruz County," Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart announcing the closure of all parks, beaches and trails in the county. “We do not want people coming into Santa Cruz County.” Enforcement will come in form of $1,000 fine. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/hOQqIba9p1— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 8, 2020
Strong words from Sheriff Hart following a strong order from the Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newell.
Effective April 9 at midnight, all county beaches and parks will be closed to reduce the threat of the novel coronavirus.
RELATED: Coronavirus Bay Area: Here's where you can still get out in nature during stay-at-home orders
"What we're asking is for people to stop the activities that we are doing," Sheriff Hart said. "Stop surfing, stop grouping up and they're going to have to stop going to the parks. We're all making sacrifices right now and this is just a temporary thing. But in order to keep our community members safe, some people who want to be surfing right now are going to have to stop."
The sheriff's department has already issued more than 80 citations for not following California shelter-in-place orders, and fines for breaking the new ruling will total up to $1,000.
People can still go for walks in neighborhoods, but bans include public spaces such as skate parks, dog parks, and other recreational areas, places usually crowded.
The new @sccounty ban on beaches and parks will include all public trails beaches, piers, dog parks, skate parks, golf courses, other public sports and recreation areas, as well as parking lots and access points to any of the areas listed above. https://t.co/4BmMorXTXB pic.twitter.com/ePk7itG7El— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 8, 2020
The response from residents was mixed.
Some were upset their privileges are taken away, others understood the attempt to flatten the curve.
They all had hopes that the ban doesn't last too long.
"I hope not, but they've got to do whatever they've got to do," Capitola resident Anne Gatlin said. "The people that aren't taking it seriously are the reason they have the new restrictions. Hopefully, everyone behaves so we can still enjoy the privilege of being here with the fresh air and the ocean."
One thing to note, @sccounty and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's will not be forcing homeless out during new restrictions. Chief Hart says shelters are in place, but will not fine people living in homeless camps. https://t.co/4BmMorXTXB pic.twitter.com/hmK8LJ6imP— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 8, 2020
RELATED: One street is coming together for daily workouts, while physical distancing
The order is set to end on April 15 in an attempt to keep people away during spring break.
But Chief Hart says life will go back to normal when officials believe it's safe to do so.
"I don't like giving people false hope," Sheriff Hart said. "I think we're in the long-haul for this thing, personally."
You can read the entire public health order from Santa Cruz County here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19