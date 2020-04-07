Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Francisco supes to announce ordinance to fill hotels with unhoused during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several San Francisco supervisors are holding a briefing at noon Tuesday to announce an emergency ordinance mandating the city to procure and fill hotel rooms with unhoused people to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts may be used as temporary homeless shelter during COVID-19 lockdown

Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Matt Haney, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin will take part in the briefing.

