Coronavirus: SFPD Chief of Police's heartfelt message to encourage, thank officers is a must-listen

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It seems with the unprecedented statewide shelter-in-place order, some people may have held anxious emotions of uncertainty or confusion. But through the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen countless expressions of resiliency and perseverance to pull through these times as a single community.

Saturday night, the perfect example was put on display, thanks to San Francisco Chief of Police, William Scott.

Over 911 dispatch, Chief Scott made a surprise statement by starting, "I don't want to take up too much airtime, but I did want to take the time to recognize our officers and city's emergency dispatchers."

His message heard via Broadcastify, had the feel of a vintage radio call, to rally his fellow officers and first responders.

"On behalf of our city government and the people of San Francisco, I thank you for your brave hard work during this historic crisis. These are incredibly trying times for our entire world. Now more than ever, we're charged with protecting the most vulnerable people in our cities and in our families, young and old," said Chief Scott.

"We are so grateful and proud of your dedication to this profession. Your visibility on the streets and your voices on the radios and the phones are doing so much to reassure the people of San Francisco. We know that we are challenged with the resources and there is much uncertainty about what lies ahead, but by working together and emphasizing our city's public health measures, we will endure this crisis and come out strong. To all of you, thank you for your dedication and commitment to the city of San Francisco."

