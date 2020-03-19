Coronavirus Bay Area: Solano County issues shelter-at-home health order

All other Bay Area counties have already issued similar orders.
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak
"I was surprised it took them that long to issue the order. I don't know how I feel staying home all day long but I'm sure we can still go out to the parks and stuff," says Vanda Kingsbury of Vallejo.
In a YouTube clip Solano County's Health Officer said Tuesday that a "shelter-in-place" was not needed, "the problem is people are over-reading the orders their overreacting."
A day later the county issued a "shelter-at-home" order. The shelter-at-home order allows people to go outside and take walks but has the same type of business and travel restrictions as a shelter-in-place.
CORONAVIRUS: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Some like Larry Williams says he's not surprised by the delay, "I think the low count of people affected by it in Solano County was the reason behind it."
Nine people have been confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus in Solano County and mayor Bob Sampayan of Vallejo believes now was the time to issue this order.
"I think the timing is right for now and it is very important that we fall in line with the other counties. The reality is this is the reality this is a pandemic the world health organization has said it, the CDC has said it, our president has said it, our governor has said it and you can't deny that."
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19