Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Warriors' Stephen Curry to host COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is hosting a one-one open forum to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He will talk with White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Doctor Anthony Fauci on Curry's Instagram.

CORONAVIRUS MAP: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

Fauci is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.. He has advised six presidents on the AIDS epidemic and other emerging diseases such as ebola and zika.

You can submit questions using the hashtag #SCAsksFauci.

The interactive experience begins at 10 a.m. on Curry's Instagram.



