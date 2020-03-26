Coronavirus Pandemic: Warriors' Stephen Curry to host COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram

He will talk with White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Doctor Anthony Fauci on Curry's Instagram.
CORONAVIRUS MAP: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
Fauci is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.. He has advised six presidents on the AIDS epidemic and other emerging diseases such as ebola and zika.
You can submit questions using the hashtag #SCAsksFauci.
The interactive experience begins at 10 a.m. on Curry's Instagram.
