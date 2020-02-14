Coronavirus Updates Live: Jobless claims jump by 70,000 as COVID-19 starts to take hold

A shelter-in-place has been issued for eight Bay Area counties, including San Francisco.
There are confirmed cases in eight of the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 27. As testing increased, the number of infections in the United States has climbed above 1,000.
MARCH 19, 2020
6:45 a.m.
Jobless claims jump by 70,000 as virus starts to take hold
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000, indicating that the impact of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, rose by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 last week.
4:45 a.m.
China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases
China is reporting no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since the outbreak began, according to ABC News. While China still compromises the bulk of the world's cases and fatalities, that proportion is shrinking by the day as the outbreak appears to ease up there and intensify abroad.
MARCH 18, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Capitol Corridor train service rdeuce train service
Service along the Capitol Corridor in the Bay Area will be reduced starting on Saturday in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, agency officials said Wednesday. The agency will maintain core service between the Sacramento region to the South Bay Area but will run on a modified schedule for riders
who have essential jobs and need to work during the shelter-in-place order that runs through April 7 for several Bay Area counties. The new train schedule consists of five round trips between Sacramento and Oakland, with four of the five trips continuing to San Jose. All trains will operate on the same schedule seven days a week, according to Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority officials. See website here.
7:00 p.m.
California launches website with COVID-19 information, public service announcements
Public information and notices about COVID-19 coronavirus will be organized in a new website launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Wednesday. The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, will highlight health and financial resources, public service announcements from the state Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke and a toolkit for volunteer and service
opportunities.
6:40 p.m.
Mendocino County announces 1st case of COVID-19, issues shelter-in-place order
Mendocino health officials confirm the first COVID-19 case in the county. The individual is in stable condition and is being placed in isolation. Officials say the person has a known exposure to someone with COVID-19. The county issues a shelter-in-place order starting on March 18 until April 7.
6th person dies in Santa Clara County from COVID-19, officials say
Health officials report that the sixth person has died from novel coronavirus Wednesday. The county now has 175 cases which is 20 more Tuesday.
5:30 p.m.
Solano County issues shelter at home health order
Officials issue a countywide shelter-at-home health order and directive to continue protecting the health of the community from COVID-19. Solano county's shelter-at-home order is effective immediately and will continue until April 7, officials say. See more information here.
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom takes emergency actions, authorizes $150 million to fund, protect homeless Californians from COVID-19
Governor Newsom signed an executive order granting local flexibility on spending and building shelters. $100 million will go directly to local governments for shelter and emergency housing. $50 million will go to purchasing travel trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels and other facilities to provide immediate isolation placements throughout the state. The state purchased 1,309 trailers and leased first two hotels to provide emergency isolation units for homeless individuals.
4:20 p.m.
BART to temporarily eliminate extra commute trains that run on the yellow Antioch to SFO line until further notice
Starting Thursday BART will begin running fewer trains during commute hours in response to a large drop in ridership during the three-week novel coronavirus shelter-in-place order for most Bay Area counties. On Tuesday, the first day the order took effect, BART reported an
87 percent drop in ridership compared to an average Tuesday in February. In response, BART officials announced the agency will temporarily eliminate extra commute trains that run during the morning and evening commutes on the yellow Antioch-San Francisco International Airport line until further notice. The eliminated extra trains provide frequent service on the agency's busiest line during peak hours.
4:15 p.m.
Gov. Newsom issues executive order to suspend standardized testing in CA
The governor issued an executive order to suspend California standardized testing to reduce the strain on students, families, and educators during the COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday, the governor waived the statewide testing for California's more than 6 million students in K-12 schools. "This time is stressful enough for students, families and educators without the additional burden of annual testing," said Governor Newsom. "This is an unprecedented time, and our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning."
3:15
Officals issue shelter-in-place order in Napa County
The Public Health Officer issues a Shelter-At-Home order effective at 12:00 AM on March 20, 2020 that will continue until 11:59pm on April 7, 2020 or until otherwise modified. This order requires that most people stay at home unless engaged in certain "Essential Activities" like getting food and medical supplies. You are also allowed to go outside to take care of pets, go on a walk, or just get outside, so long as you maintain social distancing. If you are sick you should self-isolate, including to the extent you can, from the others, you live with. See details here.
12:00 p.m.
National Parks Service encourages people to go outside
The National Parks Service is waiving all entrance fees, hoping to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors.
"I've directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks," said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
Note that some bus services and other services may not be available as the parks work to enforce CDC guidelines around safety and social distancing.
11:30 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in Bay Area
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 394 cases in the Bay Area, which includes Santa Cruz County. There are now 51 cases in San Francisco, up from 43 yesterday; San Mateo County now reports 80 cases, up from 64 yesterday. The largest number of cases remains in Santa Clara County, 155 cases there and 5 deaths.
11:00 a.m.
Trading halted again on NYSE
Stocks sank 7% on Wall Street Wednesday, triggering another temporary halt to trading and wiping out the optimism and big gains sparked the prior day by Washington's promises for massive aid for the economy.
10:30 a.m.
SJ mayor sannounce new relief programs
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and community leaders announced new relief programs in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
9:45 a.m.
Foreclosures to be suspended; Defense Production Act invoked
Pres. Trump says HUD will be suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April. The president also said the U.S. will be invoking the Defense Production Act.
6:45 a.m.
U.S and Canada to close border
The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump made that announcement Wednesday on Twitter as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump says the decision will not affect the flow of trade between the countries. Trump writes that "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic."
6:15 a.m.
Wuhan, China confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
Nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just one new case for the second day straight. Wuhan and the surrounding Hubai providence confirmed only one new case of the new coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported. Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 80,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths, but since, the number of new cases has dwindled, and more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus.
4:55 a.m.
Confirmed cases of new coronavirus top 200,000 worldwide
Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering's online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 11:13 GMT (3:13 a.m. PST) on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered. It also recorded 8,006 deaths. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany. The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France.
4:30 a.m.
State officials to give update on school closures
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is expected to give an update today on when students will be allowed to go back to schools. Last night, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that schools will likely not reopen until the fall.
MARCH 17, 2020
7:55 p.m.
Off-campus San Jose State student test positive for COVID-19
San Jose State University officials tweeted Tuesday night that an off-campus student has tested positive for COVID-19. According to school officials, the student is now at home recovering.
#SJSU has confirmed its first case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is off-campus and recovering at home.
5:45 p.m.
Mayor Breed issues declaration to expedite hiring of nurses, health care professionals in SF
Mayor London Breed issued a declaration on Tuesday to expedite the hiring of health care professionals to help in the response to the coronavirus outbreak. This declaration will allow the Department of Public health to hire nurses and other front line health care workers more quickly, which will help the health system in San Francisco. Typically, the hiring process for nurses takes six months or more. This change allows the City to hire qualified, licensed nurses "on the spot," rather than through the normal months-long process. DPH will host an invitation-only nurse hiring fair at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital this weekend, and will continue hosting hiring fairs until all vacancies are filled. The hiring fair is not open to the public.
5:20 p.m.
Shelter-in-place order in Sonoma County
Sonoma County will be under a shelter-in-place order beginning at midnight Wednesday, health officials announced Tuesday night. The public health order will be in effect until April 7. Residents in Sonoma County will be required to stay in their homes as part of the order. There are six cases of COVID-19 in the county so far.
5 p.m.
Schools could be out until summer break, Newsom says
During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that individuals should plan for the possibility that students will not go back to school before summer break.
4:45 p.m.
Man dies of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County health officials say a man in his 50s died from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the death toll to five in the county. The man was first hospitalized March 9, county officials said.
2:00 p.m.
Trump administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
There's good news for Bay Area residents who are worried about tax payments during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Trump administration says individuals and businesses will be allowed to delay paying their 2019 tax bills for 90 days past the usual April 15 deadline.
1:45 p.m.
Macy's department store closure
Macy's announced it is temporarily closing all department stores by the end of business day Tuesday. The closure includes Macys', Bloomingdales, Blue Mercury, Macy's Backstage and other outlet stores in the Bay Area. Stores will remain closed through March 31. The company says employees will continue to be compensated and will receive benefits during the temporary closure. Customers can still access the stores online, the company said. Macy's and Bloomingdales have several locations across the Bay Area.
11:30 a.m.
Death toll rises to 11 in California
The death toll from coronavirus related deaths has risen to 11 in California. There are now 589 confirmed cases in the state.
7:45 a.m.
Grocery stores opening early for at-risk customers
Zanotto's Markets in the Bay Area are opening from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to help protect its at-risk customers who are 60 and up. The store says everything will have just been cleaned, and be less crowded. The store will open for everyone else at 9 a.m..
6:30 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades.
5:15 a.m.
A shelter-in-place is now in effect across 6 Bay Area counties. The order impacts Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties. Businesses providing "essential" services throughout the Bay Area will remain open. Those include grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices, and hospitals. Banks, gas stations, and auto shops can also stay open. Restaurants are allowed to open but are limited to takeout and delivery only.
MARCH 16, 2020
6:00 p.m.
2 new deaths reported in Santa Clara County
Two more people reportedly passed away from novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County Monday, bringing the total deaths in the county to four.
Two more people reportedly passed away from novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County Monday, bringing the total deaths in the county to four. One man in his 80's, another in his 50's.
12:05 p.m.
At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
At least six Bay Area counties announced a shelter-in-place for residents to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order directs everyone to stay in their homes until at least April 7.
More than 6.7 million would be impacted the order that involves Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, a combined population of more than 6.7 million. It is to stay in place until at least April 7. There is no word yet if Sonoma, Solano and Napa would be included.
The directive begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
County authorities are expected to announce the move at 1 p.m.
2:00 p.m.
Trump urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10
The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases. See their guidelines here.
11:30 a.m.
MLB pushes back opening day
San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's fans will have to wait even longer for baseball season due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball just pushed back opening day to mid-May at the earliest, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Statement from Major League Baseball:
11:00 a.m.
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as American volunteer gets first shot
U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, -- leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges. Get the full story here.
9:30 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. to close non-essential services to public
Santa Clara County announced that it will close all non-essential services to the public effective Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19. County departments will continue to provide essential services to the community. All Santa Clara County hospitals and health clinics continue to remain open. Services provided by law enforcement and first-responders will continue, and many departments will operate with modified services to minimize in-person contacts.
8:45 a.m.
SF mayor announces $10M program for businesses to provide additional paid sick leave
San Francisco Mayor London breed has announced a $10 million "Workers and Families First" program that will grant private sector workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic an additional week of paid sick leave. If fully used, this program would support over 16,000 additional weeks of sick leave pay, providing coverage for up to 25,000 San Francisco employees.
Today we're announcing Workers and Families First, a $10 million program for businesses to provide additional paid sick leave to workers beyond their existing policies. People should follow public health guidelines without having to worry about missing a paycheck.
People should follow public health guidelines without having to worry about missing a paycheck.
7:05 a.m.
More than 20 school districts closed in Bay Area
More than 20 Bay Area school districts are closed starting today. Some of the larger districts include San Francisco Unified, Oakland Unified and Fremont Unified.
6:45 a.m.
Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted after markets plunged early Monday as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to upend business and travel across the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 2,250 points or 9.7% just after trading began. The S&P 500 fell more than 8%, triggering a "circuit-breaker" halt of 15 minutes.
5:30 a.m.
Global markets slide over fear of virus lockdowns
Global stocks fell sharply Monday after central bank moves to shore up economic growth failed to dispel investor's fears over anti-virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.
MARCH 15, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
The Federal Reserve took emergency action to help the economy withstand the novel coronavirus by slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero and saying it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds. Get the full story here.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom announces closure of all bars, isolation of California seniors
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the closure of all bars and the isolation of all California seniors in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
12:00 p.m.
Sonoma County officials give update on case of community transmitted COVID-19
Sonoma County officials give more information about the first confirmed case of community spread. County leaders say this is an employee at the Rohnert Park Health Center that is believed to have been exposed from a source outside the facility. The employee is in self-quarantine. Officials also say a second person associated with that patient has been tested with results pending. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
10:30 a.m.
San Mateo County reports the first COVID-19 death
San Mateo County announced the first death in county from COVID-19. The case is an older adult with underlying medical conditions. To protect the privacy of the individual and confidentiality of medical information, the cuonty did not provide any further details.
10:00 a.m.
9 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Francisco
Health officials announce 9 new cases of novel coronavirus in San Francisco, bringing the total to 37. Officials See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
9:55 a.m.
23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Health officials announce 23 new cases of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County, bringing the total to 114. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
Update: 23 new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 114. We expect numbers to grow and urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations.
9:30 a.m.
San Mateo Co. reports 1st COVID-19 death
Health officials in San Mateo County reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
7 a.m.
2 UCSF healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19
Two UCSF health care workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Both individuals are in self-quarantine, and officials are identifying and notifying anyone who might have been in contact with them, including patients, staff and other health care providers. "Based on our investigation thus far, there is reason to believe that their exposure to the virus was from sources outside of our clinical facilities, but we are still working to make a final assessment. We remain confident in the safety precautions our health care providers are taking," UCSF said in a statement. UCSF says they're taking every precaution to minimize the risk to other healthcare workers and patients. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
MARCH 14, 2020
New bans on public gatherings took effect Sunday in some Bay Are counties. Groups of more than 35 people are banned in Santa Clara County. This includes bars and restaurants, with some exceptions. In Contra Costa County, gatherings of more than 100 people are now banned. This will last through at least March 31st. In San Mateo County, gatherings of 50 or more people are banned. Groups fewer than 50 people also have to follow certain rules, like providing soap or hand sanitizer.
9:30 p.m.
Sonoma County reports first case of community transmitted COVID-19
Sonoma County officials will be giving a news conference at noon on Sunday to provide more information about the first confirmed case of community spread. County leaders say this is an employee at the Rohnert Park Health Center that is believed to have been exposed from a source outside the facility. The employee is in self-quarantine. Officials also say a second person associated with that patient has been tested with results pending. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
City of Concord declares local state of emergency
The Concord City Council is expected to ratify the declaration at its next meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting is March 24, but the council could call an emergency meeting this upcoming week to do so.
"Our community is facing an unprecedented public health crisis that requires swift action," Concord Mayor Tim McGallian said in a statement. "We are working closely with our local and state partners to determine how best to keep our residents and our staff safe.
6:00 p.m.
Alaska Airline worker at SFO tests positive for COVID-19
Alaska says the employee went home sick Tuesday, and the postiive test results came back Friday. They are working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with this employee.
5:15 p.m.
Tahoe ski resorts temporarily shutting down
Coronavirus closures are now impacting Tahoe ski resorts. Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood ski resorts will be closed starting Sunday, March 15. Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows is also suspending operations tomorrow with no immediate plans to reopen.
3:30 p.m.
2 new cases of COVID-19 in Marin Co., bringing total to 5
The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday evening that there are two new cases of the novel coronavirus in its county, briging the total to 5. Health officials say this is the first community transmission of COVID-19 in Marin and they are working to mitigate the spread of the virus. They say neither of the individuals are hospitalized but are quarantined at home until they are no longer infectious. According to health officials, the two newly confirmed cases were tested at Marin's field-testing site, which launched earlier this week to help enhance testing capacity countywide.
3:30 p.m.
Redwood City declares local state of emergency
Officials say, "The emergency declaration gives the City flexibility to mobilize resources in response to this unprecedented public health threat for the protection of the community." In addition, the statement warned the public to prepare for further changes, including extending the period of time for closures.
11:15 a.m.
Oakland officials implement measures to support small businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak
Mayor Schaaf, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, along with other elected officials, and business leaders host a press conference to discuss measures to support small businesses in Oakland and Chinatown. Mayor Schaaf said the city will expand the KIVA loan program to small businesses and says businesses should start documenting how coronavirus is impacting them. See more information here.
11:10 a.m.
5 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Francisco
The Department of Health reports 5 additional cases, totaling to 28 positive novel coronavirus cases in the city. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
11 a.m.
17 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County
The new cases bring the total COVID-19 cases to 91 in the county, health officials say. Officials expect the number of cases to increase and urge everyone to follow public health recommendations. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
10:40 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. announces mandatory ban on gatherings of 100 people or more
The county is prohibiting public and private large gatherings of 100 or more people. The order does not apply to airports, spaces where people may in transit, office environments, medical offices, hospitals or clinics, classrooms or congregate living spaces like dormitories or homeless encampments, Dr. Ori Tzvieli said. The new order from the CCHS health officer is posted at cchealth.org/coronavirus.
10 a.m.
Pres. Trump considering domestic travel ban
During that impromptu news conference Saturday, President Donald Trump also said he is "considering" a domestic travel ban in certain areas of the country. Vice President Mike Pence also announced the United States is restricting travel to and from the United Kingdom and Ireland to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That goes into effect Monday at midnight.
9:30 a.m.
Pres. Trump says tested for COVID-19, results not yet known
In a press conference in Washington D.C. on Saturday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he had been tested for COVID-19 Friday night and would expect the results in one to two days. He went on to say that he had his temperature taken before entering the press conference and it was "normal."
6:30 a.m.
Apple closes all retail stores outside China
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.
MARCH 13, 2020
11:00 p.m.
Student confirmed with COVID-19, Stanford University says
First Stanford undergrad with COVID-19 confirmed, University president announced. The school is asking instructors to make finals optional and asking students to leave campus as soon as possible. The student is now self-isolating and Stanford teams are currently doing contact tracing and are working to inform and provide guidance to all close contacts of the individual as soon as possible. See latest here.
6:40 p.m.
Warriors contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund
In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA's unforeseen suspension, the Warriors ownership, players and coaches have pledged $1 million to a disaster relief funds that provides assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center who are impacted by the loss of games. The Warriors employ more than 1,000 part-time employees who work in various areas including food service, guest service, custodial and security.
Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees
5:50 p.m.
Santa Clara County announces second death due to COVID-19
Santa Clara County health officials announced the county's second death from COVID-19. The person who passed away was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized since March 9, and was among the new cases reported by the County Public Health Department on March 13.
5:30 p.m.
San Jose Fire Department confirms eight firefighters have tested positive
The City of San Jose has confirmed that eight firefighters have tested positive with COVID-19, and is currently tracking the status of 46 who may have been exposed. The City will continue to provide updates to these numbers. The Fire Department has been able to successfully backfill all temporarily vacant positions and expect to maintain normal resource levels indefinitely.
4 p.m.
Sonoma County bans gatherings of 250+ people
Sonoma County Health Officer has issued an order canceling mass gathering of 250 individuals or more. The Order also specifies that gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 must be limited to no more than 10 people, except for family gatherings. This includes gatherings such as those at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes, and support groups for people with health conditions.
3 p.m.
Ban on San Francisco events of 100+ people
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday night a ban on non-essential events in the city with 100 or more people. The ban is at the order of the San Francisco health officer. The mayor says the public health order is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus in San Francisco.
2:00 p.m.
Oakland closing all public schools
Oakland Unified School District announced that they're closing all public schools through at least April 5, which is the end of spring break.
12:30 p.m.
Pres. Trump officially declares national emergency over coronavirus
This will open $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. See the latest here
11:40 p.m.
Santa Clara County bans large gatherings
The county is taking additional agressive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 after 36 more test positive since Monday, totaling to 79 cases. 43 represent community transmission and 37 of the cases are hospitalized. Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody announced all large gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, starting on March 14 for at least three weeks. The county is also banning gatherings of 35 to 100 people unless event organizers implement specific measures such as prohibiting people with fever or respiratory symptoms from attending and ensuring people with higher risk do not attend.
9:15 a.m.
President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus at his noon press conference today, ABC News sources say.
Former DHS Acting Deputy Secretary John Cohen, now an ABC contributor says: "Declaring a national emergency does two thing, it coveys to the public that the nation faces a serious crisis and that drastic action is necessary and it will immediately make available resources and other support that can be directed to protect communities across the nation."
It's not clear what directives the president may issue under the order.
8 a.m.
President Trump to speak at noon
President Trump will hold a news conference at noon to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic.
7:10 a.m.
Augusta National announces The Masters will be postponed
The Masters, golf's first major tournament of the year, has been postponed due to fears of the coronavirus. The Masters was scheduled to be played April 9-12 and becomes the fifth straight tournament on the PGA Tour schedule to be put off due to the global pandemic.
7 a.m.
Stocks open higher on Wall Street
Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street a day after the market's worst fall since 1987. After the opening bell, the Dow Jones average surged 1,200 points or 5.8%.
5:15 a.m.
PG&E suspends service disruptions
PG&E says it won't shutoff power to customers who can't pay their bills during this public health crisis. The utility says it is suspending "service disconnections" for unpaid bills. The moratorium will remain in effect until further notice. It applies to residential and commercial customers. PG&E says it is also offering flexible pay plans to customers impacted by COVID-19.
5 a.m.
World markets rise after historic lows
European markets are up and Wall Street is expected to gain on the open a day after falling by the most since Black Monday crash of 1987, Shares are up about 5% in Paris and London but fell 6.1% in Japan.
MARCH 12, 2020
9:00 p.m.
San Mateo County bans large gatherings of over 250 people or more
San Mateo County bans all public or private mass gatherings, over 250 people, effective on Friday, March 13 through April 3, 2020. The order is from the CDC'S guidance in mitigating the spread of novel coronavirus. The county currently has 20 cases and there are over 100 cases in the Bay Area.
8:30 p.m.
Part-time employee at SAP Center in SJ test positive for COVID-19
Sharks Sports and Entertainment (SSE) received information that a part-time employee at the SAP Center in San Jose has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The individual last worked at the SJ Sharks game on March 3, 3030 prior to Santa Clara County's advisory of large gatherings over 1,000. SSE management and the public health department determined that the risk to the exposure is low and no additional precautions are necessary. The individual is under self-quarantine and receiving care from medical professionals who say the patient is recovering and feeling better.
6:00 p.m.
Napa County declares local health emergency
Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio Thursday declared a local health emergency for the county in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Napa County did not have a confirmed case of the virus as of Thursday, but the declaration will mobilize county resources, accelerate emergency planning and response and allow for future reimbursement by the state and federal governments. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to ratify the declaration on Tuesday.
5:40 p.m.
Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris Resort to close
The Walt Disney Company announced a temporary closure of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. The Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.
5 p.m.
New cases in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara's Department of Public Health reported 18 new cases of coronavirus Thursday afternoon. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 66. As of Thursday, 31 people in the county are hospitalized with the virus, one person has recovered and one person has died, according to the county.
2:00 p.m.
Four San Jose firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 77 others are currently on leave for possible exposure. Get the latest here.
1:45 p.m.
California Disney parks to close
Disney announced Thursday afternoon it is shutting down Disneyland and California Adventure, beginning Saturday through the end of March in light of the coronavirus. This comes after state health officials' recommendation to cancel gatherings with more than 250 people. Disney reiterated there are no cases of the virus at the Disneyland Resort, but the closure is in the best interest of park-goers. The Disneyland Hotel will stay open through Monday. For those who've booked reservations at the hotel during the closure, Disney will provide refunds. The company also said cast members will continue to be paid during the closure.
New details released on when TSA agents with COVID-19 worked at SJ airport
New details about the three San Jose airport TSA agents that have COVID-19 worked have been released. ABC7 has confirmed their last days at work were Feb. 21, Feb. 26 and March 2. All worked at Terminal B on the night shift.
12:15 p.m.
MLB Opening Day delayed, spring training canceled
Major League Baseball announced its delaying the start of the 2020 season for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus. Remaining spring training games will also be cancelled as of 1 p.m. Thursday, the MLB said in a statement.
11 a.m.
SF mayor announces fund in works to assist those impacted by coronavirus
San Francisco Mayor London Breed told ABC7 News in an interview that the city is trying to set up a fund to put money directly into the hands of residents who need to pay bills but are impacted by closure due to the coronavirus. Watch the full interview here.
21 new cases of COVID-19 in CA, bringing total to 198, Newsom says
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday morning that there are 198 cases of COVID-19 in the state of California, which amounts to a 10% increase from Wednesday. There have been four deaths so far. Newsom also said 8,227 testing kits are available, and 1,573 tests were conducted in California. The governor added that Quest Diagnostics is conducting 1,200 tests a day.
Newsom says guidance on limiting large gatherings may extend beyond March
California Governor Gavin Newsom also said Thursday that guidance on limiting large gatherings is likely to extend beyond March and will affect pro baseball games.
9:35 a.m.
The California Interscholastic Federation has canceled all remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games. This includes regional finals scheduled for today and the CIF State finals scheduled for March 13-14, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
9 a.m.
The Big Ten, PAC-12, ACC and the SEC announced Thursday that they are canceling their men's college basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 concerns.
8:45 a.m.
Major League Soccer suspends season
Major League Soccer announced it's suspending its season for 30 days due to coronavirus concerns.
8:15 a.m.
Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus
Another Utah Jazz player is sick with coronavirus. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the virus. Rudy Gobert was the first player to contract coronavirus. His diagnosis ultimately led the NBA to suspend its season.
8 a.m.
Capitol and White House close tours to the public
Congress has decided to close the Capitol to the public until April. White House tours have also been temporarily suspended. Only lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed in buildings. The closures will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.
7 a.m.
Stocks reopen for trading after 15-minute trading halt
Stocks are sharply lower after resuming trading as traders fear that not enough is being done to contain the economic damange from the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow industrials are down 1,800 points, or 8%, following a 15-minute trading halt.
6:45 a.m.
Trading halted on NYSE as stocks plummet
Trading was temporarily halted on the New York Stock Exchange as stocks fell 7% amid the coronavirus pandemic.
6:15 a.m.
Princess, Viking cruises suspend global ship operations amid coronavirus spread
Princess Cruises is suspending global ship operations following two coronavirus-related quarantines where hundreds of passengers were sickened and some died.
4 a.m.
Stock futures were halted Thursday morning. Like the stock market, stock futures can be halted during after hours trade when they fall too much. Futures get halted when they fall more than 5% and don't "open" until the stock market does. The market opens at 6:30 a.m.
MARCH 11, 2020
11:30 p.m.
Newsom temporarily bans events larger than 250 people
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new ban regarding large gatherings. Non-essential gatherings must be limited to under 250 people through the month of March. Here is an excerpt from the official statement:
"Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California public health officials this evening issued an updated policy on gatherings to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19. The state's public health experts have determined that gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. Non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person. Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people, while also following social distancing guidelines."
6:30 p.m.
NBA suspends season
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the NBA has suspended the rest of the season. The NBA "will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward," the league says.
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced on Instagram Wednesday night they have coronavirus. They are currently in Australia. In Hanks' Instagram post, he described their symptoms, saying they both had the chills, body aches and colds.
6 p.m.
Travel from Europe to US suspended
Pres. Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that travel from Europe to the U.S. is suspended due to the coronavirus for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight, the president said and does not apply to the U.K. There will certain exemption for some Americans who've undergone screenings, Trump said.
5:06 p.m.
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County health officials say there are now a total of 48 cases of coronavirus in the county -- with three new cases announced Wednesday night. The county expects that number to keep growing.
5:00 p.m.
San Francisco Officials announce a relief package for businesses in the city
Mayor London Breed and supervisors are in Chinatown announcing a relief package for San Francisco businesses impacted by novel coronavirus concerns.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County
Health officials in Santa Cruz County confirmed there are now four COVID-19 cases in the county. The third patient is now isolated and in the hospital in a different county. Officials say the exposure to COVID-19 is now under investigation, but that it's "unlikely" the patient contracted the virus through community spread. The newest patient, the fourth in the county, is associated with Rio Del Mar Elementary in Aptos, according to the health department. The patient is in stable condition and how they contracted the virus is now being investigated. The county's public health department is now working with the school district to "mitigate" exposures.
4:30 p.m.
San Jose Sharks to play 3 games without fans
Due to the spread of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the San Jose Sharks announced they will play three games in March with no fans. The announcement, made Wednesday, comes after the county banned public events larger than 1,000 people after a resident died from the virus. Here's the full statement from the Sharks.
4:15 p.m.
CDC recommends Santa Clara County to restrict gatherings to 250 people
The Center for Disease Control issued a new list of recommendations to Santa Clara County, most notably urging the county to ask for the cancellation of gatherings of more than 250 people. Earlier this week the County issued a ban on gatherings of 1,000 or more people. Here's a link to the full list of their recommendations.
1:30 p.m.
NCAA bans fans from March Madness games
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory panel released a statment saying, "Given these considerations, coupled with a more unfavorable outcome of COVID-19 in older adults - especially those with underlying chronic medical conditions - we recommend against sporting events open to the public. We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans. "
1:00 p.m.
Cruise passengers arrive in Georgia as state reacts to virus
Some of the passengers from a cruise ship in California that carried people infected by the new coronavirus arrived at an air base in Georgia to begin a two-week quarantine, as more than 100 schools in two districts were closed Wednesday and public events were scrapped.
Meanwhile, Georgia's caseload of people with COVID-19 reached 22.
12:30 p.m.
Officials announce first COVID-19 related death in Los Angeles County
Health officials announced the first coronavirus death in Los Angeles County and several new cases, bringing the county's total number of cases to 27 as the outbreak continues to spread. The first confirmed death was a woman who was visiting Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Health officials said there are also six new positive cases of coronavirus, including three people who are "household contacts" of a previously confirmed case of a Los Angeles County resident. The other cases include two people who recently traveled.
11:05 a.m.
Golden State Warriors to play home games without fans, ESPN reports
ESPN is reporting that the Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health Office's order prohibiting group of events of 1,000 or more from assembling.
The Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health Office's order prohibiting group of events of 1K or more from assembling, source tells ESPN.
11:00 a.m.
San Francisco Giants cancel exhibition game against Oakland A's
San Francisco Giants announced they will not play the upcoming March 24, exhibition game against the Oakland A's at Oracle Park in San Francisco after the city banned large gatherings of 1,000 or more.
OFFICIAL #SFGiants statement:
10:30 a.m.
SF issues ban on all group events larger than 1,000 people
San Francisco has issued a ban on all group events larger than 1,000 people, Mayor London Breed has announced. The ban goes into effect immediately.
"This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations," Mayor Breed said.
9:40 a.m.
World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak a world pandemic
The WHO has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a world pandemic. Health officials asked countries to scale up their emergency health responses.
9:00 a.m.
Losses accelerate on Wall Street as wild swings continue
Stocks are sinking sharply again Wednesday, nearly wiping out a huge rally from a day earlier as Wall Street continues to reel from worries about the coronavirus.
6:55 a.m.
Stocks open sharply lower again
Stocks have opened sharply lower on Wall Street as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak grip markets again. Major indexes are off more than 2% in early trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 800 points in the early going .
5:25 a.m.
More than 1,000 remain on Grand Princess cruise ship
There are still 1,016 passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship waiting to disembark. As of last night, about 1,400 passengers have gotten off of the ship.
MARCH 10, 2020
8:30 p.m.
TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for coronavirus
Three Transportation Security Officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home. Officials say, "Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public."
6:16 p.m.
Third COVID-19 related death in California
A person in their 90s living in Sacramento County has died from complications relating to the coronavirus, county officials announced Tuesday night. The patient lived at an assisted living home. This is third coronavirus death in California and first in Sacramento County.
4:04 p.m.
Coachella & Stagecoach music festivals postponed to October
The festival organizers confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously." Organizers say Coachella will take place October 9-11 & October 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place October 23-25. They also said that tickets purchased for the original April dates will be honored for the reschedule October dates, but that ticket holders can also get refunds if they are unable to attend.
March 10, 2020
4:01 p.m.
San Francisco Archdiocese closes all 90 schools after student tests positive
Pamela Lyons, Archdiocese of San Francisco Superintendent of Schools, announced Tuesday that all 90 Archdiocesan K-12 schools in San Mateo, San Francisco, and Marin will close from March 12-25, 2020. This decision was made following confirmation that a student had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The closure includes school events, fundraisers, and even school buildings which will be closed off.
Superintendent of Schools has announced closure of all Archdiocesan schools, March 12 through March 25.
3 p.m.
New cases in Santa Clara County
There are two new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, according to health officials. There are now 45 cases in the county.
UPDATE: 2 new cases of #COVID19 have been identified in #SantaClaraCounty. The case count is now 45. We expect numbers to grow & urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations.
2:30 p.m.
Third coronavirus case in Alameda County
Officials announced a new case of coronavirus in Alameda County Tuesday afternoon. This is the third case in the county so far. The patient is the spouse of the second confirmed case, who was on board the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11-21. The newest patient is now quarantined at home. Health officials do not believe they came into contact with anyone else.
Contra Costa County coronavirus cases and officials' recommendation
Contra Costa County has declared a local emergency due to the coronavirus. The county is now recommending community events with 50 or more people who are within an arms length of each other be canceled or postponed in light of the virus. The county is also warning that schools may need to prepare to cancel.
Health officials believe the virus is now spreading in the community.
Nine residents have tested positive for the virus and one other person is a presumptive positive. Six of the 10 had no known travel history out of the U.S. or contact with a known patient. Two patients were on the Grand Princess cruise in February and two others were in contact with known COVID-19 patients.
2 p.m.
San Francisco Wells Fargo employee with coronavirus
Wells Fargo confirmed to ABC7 News' Dan Noyes that an employee at an office at 555 California Street in San Francisco has tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee worked on the 23rd floor of the building, the company confirmed. The individual is now at home and is being monitored.
The floor where the employee worked was cleaned on Friday and others who work on the same floor worked from home that day. Those who came into close contact with the employee will continue working from home for the next 14 days, according to Wells Fargo.
1:45 p.m.
157 positive cases of coronavirus in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom says
The governor and California health officials are expected to speak at 1:45 p.m. in Sacramento about the COVID-19 outbreak and the Grand Princess cruise. During the press conference, the governor confirmed there are 157 cases of the virus in California.
10:35 a.m.
New COVID-19 case in SF
San Francisco has confirmed one more case of COVID-19. The person is hospitalized and has had known contact with a person with novel coronavirus, health officials said.
10:15 a.m.
National Guard to deliver food, clean schools in New Rochelle, New York
A one-mile containment area has been set up in New Rochelle, New York, due to the cluster of coronavirus infections that have taken place in the city, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
The National Guard will deliver food and clean schools in the zone during the containment period, which will last two weeks, Cuomo said. All schools in the area will close, and large gatherings have been canceled. People can go in and out of the containment zone, and small businesses can remain open, Cuomo said.
9 a.m.
Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns
The Ivy League is canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
8:45 a.m.
Stocks give up an early surge following worst day since 2008
Stocks gave up of an early surge on Wall Street and briefly dipped into the red a day after the market's biggest drop since 2008.
7 a.m.
Stocks surge early after worst day since 2008
Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street following the market's worst day since the financial crisis. The Dow surged 850 after the opening bell.
5:30 a.m.
More passengers to disembark from the Grand Princess today
Another batch of passengers will leave the Grand Princess cruise ship today. Crews hope to have the ship emptied by the end of the day.
MARCH 9, 2020
11:30 p.m.
Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings, officials say virus spreading too quickly
Santa Clara County's public health officials and local leaders announced an unprecedented ban on public gatherings with 1000 or more people, effective midnight, Wednesday, March 11, until the end of the month The San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes have said they will comply with these new guidelines.
11:00 p.m.
Crews are working into the night on the Grand Princess cruise ship
Local, state, and federal crews worked into the nighttime hours on Monday. At least five people were loaded onto ambulances and taken to hospitals.
6:47 p.m.
Grand Princess passengers arrive at Oakland International airport
Several busloads of passengers from the Grand Princess arrived at Oakland International airport for chartered flights to other locations. The buses were driven right onto the tarmac with a police escort so that no travelers at Oakland International would be potentially exposed to infected people. Passengers are set to be flown to 4 different locations: Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, a military base in Texas, a military base in Georgia, and a location in Canada.
6:45 p.m.
San Jose State University suspends in-person classes
President Papazian made the announcement Monday night. In-person classes are suspended March 10-13. From March 16-27, casses will be distributed or fully online for students. This comes in response to Santa Clara County's first COVID-19 death.
In-person classes at @SJSU are suspended March 10-13. From March 16-27, classes will be distributed or fully online for students per letter by #SJSU President @PrezPapazian. This comes in response to death of Santa Clara County COVID-19 patient.
4:00 p.m.
Pro sports leagues release joint statement
The four active professional sports leagues released a joint statement about combating the spread of COVID-19. The NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS announced they will be closing their locker rooms to media for practices and games. Only players and essential team personnel will be allowed inside. This goes into effect Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Unprecedented move by four leagues with a joint statement on #coronavirus
2:29 p.m.
First passengers disembark Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland
Federal and state officials are receiving thousands of people in Oakland from a cruise ship that arrived to the Port of Oakland Monday with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus. Fences were installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine. The first passenger to disembark was seen walking off the ship, laying down on a gurney and then being taken away in an ambulance.
12:30 p.m.
1st COVID-19 related death in Santa Clara Co., Bay Area
Health officials in Santa Clara County announced Monday morning that a woman in her 60s has died of the novel coronavirus. This is the first coronavirus death in the Bay Area and second in California.
12:00 p.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship has arrived at the Port of Oakland.
7:00 a.m.
Global markets and oil prices plunged 7% Monday over COVID-19 concerns, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes. Dow Jones continues to drop after trading resumed, down more than 2,000 points.
Bay City News contributed to this report
