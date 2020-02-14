Coronavirus live updates: NPS limiting access to Point Reyes after Saturday's visitor influx

There are confirmed cases in eight of the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 150. As testing increased, the number of infections in the United States has climbed above 14,250
MARCH 22, 2020
8 a.m.
NPS shutter multiple gates at Point Reyes National Seashore after Saturday's visitor influx
Officials with the National Park Service and Point Reyes National Seashore announced late Saturday night that most areas of Marin County national preserve would be closed starting Saturday for a little more than 2 weeks. The closures come after visitors flocked the area earlier in the day during a statewide shelter-in-place order due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check the park's website for closures and limited access.
MARCH 21, 2020
8:00p.m.
Gov. Newsom issues Executive Order to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that expands the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak in California.
The governor's office said the order gives the state the ability to increase the health care capacity in clinics, mobile health care units and adult day health care facilities. It also allows local governments more flexibility to utilize the skills of retired employees and reinforces the importance of the delivery of food, medicine and emergency supplies.
The statement adds: "The State of California is fighting hard to get the resources that Californians need to meet the COVID-19 surge. These emergency legal tools will increase California's health care capacity and help facilities treat more patients," said Governor Newsom.
5:15 p.m.
Gov. Newsom says masks are being delivered to healthcare workers
Governor Gavin Newsom spoke at a news conference Saturday saying that much-needed masks are being delivered to hospitals and health care companies.
He said 10 million masks were delivered last week, and 1.5 million were distributed in the last few days.
Governor Newsom is praising companies pivoting to help manufacture needed supplies.
1:15 p.m.
Gov. Newsom directs $42 million in emergency funding to help state health care system battle COVID-19 pandemic
On Saturday the Governor directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand the state's health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support the COVID-19 response. $30 million will allow the state to lease Seton Medical Center in Daly City and St. Vincent's Medical center in Los Angeles for a three-month basis. Seton Medical Center is currently operating and will expand the capacity to provide care for up to 120 COVID-19 patients beginning as soon as Wednesday. Verity will operate Seton Medical Center on the state's behalf. St. Vincent Medical Center closed in January, but California is readying the facility to begin providing care for up to 366 COVID-19 patients as soon as possible. Newsom is funding $1,420,000 to expand the capacity of the state's public health lab in Richmond. The state is using $8,647,000 to purchase new ventilators, as well as IV fusion pumps, and refurbish additional ventilators. Lastly, $2 million is for a contract with American Medical Response to provide patient transportation.
9 a.m.
Santa Clara University student test positive for COVID-19
A law student at Santa Clara University has tested positive for the coronavirus, university officials confirmed Saturday morning. The student lives off campus and was last on campus at Charney Hall on March 6. The student is now self-isolating and the university is making contact with anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through the law student.
8 a.m.
Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Catherine Stefani announce large donation of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers
Flexport, a San Francisco-based freight forwarding and customs brokerage company donated 60,000 surgical masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 gowns and 50 Thermometers to SF's efforts to respond to covid-19. These supplies will be delivered directly to frontline workers through the Department of Public Health's Department Operations Center. Mayor Breed and City leaders will continue to work with private companies to secure more PPE for workers.
7:30 a.m.
Patient at Los Altos rehab facility tests positive for COVID-19
A 75-year-old patient at a rehab center in Los Altos tested positive for the coronavirus, the facility said in a statement Wednesday. The man was first admitted to the Los Altos Sub-acute and Rehabilitation Center on March 13 from a nearby hospital. He had a fever and was tested for pneumonia, which he tested negative for. Earlier this week, he tested positive for coronavirus, according to the statement. The man's two roommates and other staff are now being monitored for symptoms of the virus. The 75-year-old patient is now quarantined. No one else at the facility has tested positive for the virus, officials said.
MARCH 20, 2020
9 p.m.
Gov. Newsom deploys National Guard to food banks, vulnerable areas
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he is deploying the California National Guard to provide short-term security and distribution at food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
7 p.m.
Sonoma County reports its 1st COVID-19 related death
Sonoma County reporter its first coronavirus-related death Friday night. The county currently has a total of 23 cases of COVID-19.
3:30 p.m.
The Bay Area has 531 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with ten deaths reported.
3 p.m.
Santa Clara County Officials announced the donation of protective gear for health care employees. They have received hand sanitizer, surgical masks, and monetary donations.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Cindy Chavez, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, were among those present at this announcement.
In a statement, The Silicon Valley Leadership Group is leading the donation drive for money, supplies including protective gear and respirators. The Valley Medical Center Foundation will disperse the money and equipment to the Santa Clara County Public Health Care System:
To date, more than $531,000 has been donated by Silicon Valley Companies. In addition, more than $51,000 from individuals.
In kind donations include:
-1,200 respirators and 1,300 surgical masks from Lumileds
-2,000 medical grade hazmat suits for hospital personnel from KLA
-15,000 surgical masks from IBM
-140,000 surgical masks and 4,000 surgical gloves from Western Digital
2 p.m.
Death toll rises in Santa Clara County
Two additional people have died from the coronavirus in Santa Clara County, health officials announced Friday afternoon. A total of eight people have now died of the virus in the county. They two most recent people who died were men in their 70s and 80s. Seven other people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 196 in the county.
11:20 a.m.
Italy records highest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths; Death toll hits 4,032
Italy reported 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since surpassing China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths.
10:45 a.m.
Oakland launches relief fund to help the community
Mayor Libby Schaaf launches Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide assistance to the vulnerable community. See more on the relief fund here. Watch briefing here.
10:40 a.m.
San Jose reports dozens of shelter-in-place violations
San Jose police have responded to at least 56 violations of the shelter-in-place order. Starting next week, those who are not complying will face business license sanctions and health code violations.
8:15 a.m.
1st COVID-19 related death confirmed in Contra Costa County
Health officials are confirming the first coronavirus related death in Contra Costa County. The patient, who died Thursday at a hospital, was in their 70s and had a pre-existing condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, officials said. The person also had a history of recent overseas travel.
7:25 a.m.
Tax deadline changed to July 15
The U.S. tax deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, the Treasury Department says.
6:30 a.m.
Death toll reaches 10,000 worldwide
The death toll from COVID-19 passed 10,000 worldwide and infections exceeded 244,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Italy, with 60 million citizens, has recorded 3,405 deaths, exceeding the 3,248 in China, a country with a population over 20 times larger.
5:00 a.m.
China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row
Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, offered a ray of hope with no new infections reported for a second day in a row and only 39 cases reported nationwide - all of them brought from the outside, the government said.
MARCH 19, 2020
6:05 p.m.
California issues statewide shelter-in-place order
Gov. Newsom announced a statewide shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in California. The order expands to nearly 40 million people and restricts all non-essential movement outside the home. Earlier, Newsom issued a prediction that 56% of Californians could be infected within the next eight weeks if mitigation efforts aren't being taken into account. "This projection shows why it's so critical that Californians need to take action to slow the spread of the disease and those mitigation efforts aren't taken into account in this projection, spokesman Nathan Click said in an emailed statement. See the full story here.
6 p.m.
Oakland Town Hall
Mayor Libby Schaaf hosts an online town hall to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakland. Watch the meeting here.
3 p.m.
BART changing operation hours due to COVID-19
BART says it's seen a 90 percent decline in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be stopping operation at 9 p.m. on weekdays. Trains usually stop running at midnight, but because of the lack of riders, hours have been reduced. This change will begin Monday. Beginning the following Monday, March 28, weekend hours will end at 9 p.m. The frequency of trains will remain the same, the transit agency says
2:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom asks Pres. Trump to deploy USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to Port of LA as COVID-19 projected to infect 56% of CA population
California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked congressional leaders for $1 billion in initial federal funding to help the nation's most populous state fight the virus. He also asked Trump to have the federal government deploy the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the port of Los Angeles to help the state decompress its health care system, in anticipation that roughly 56% of the population may become infected in an eight week period. Get the latest here.
2:05 p.m.
Tesla halts production in Fremont starting Monday
Tesla is temporarily suspending production at its Fremont factory starting March 23 to comply with legal direction and safety guidelines amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Basic operations will continue in order to support vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure. More details here.
2:00 p.m.
SJ police officer tests positive for COVID-19
The San Jose Police Department address the first positive COVID-19 case from a Reserve officer. Officials discuss new protocols for the potential exposure of other officers which include the self quarantining of officers.
11:30 a.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed addresses coronavirus crisis
San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city health officials addressed the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday during a press conference.
11:05 a.m.
49ers commit $500,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts
The San Francisco 49ers say they are committing $500,000 to help support those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The team is partnering with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez, Comcast, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation in relief efforts. The Niners say they will immediately invest $49,000 to support a newly created fund for nonprofit organizations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.
10:55 a.m.
Cases rise to 70 in San Francisco
There are now 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco, a rise of 19 more cases than yesterday.
8:45 a.m.
Senate moving at 'warp speed' on $1T stimulus
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Republicans are moving at "warp speed" to craft a $1 trillion economic stimulus package. GOP senators say they expect the outlines of a bill to be presented to leadership Thursday morning, and two senior GOP senators predicted that a vote could happen as early as this weekend.
6:45 a.m.
Jobless claims jump by 70,000 as virus starts to take hold
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000, indicating that the impact of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, rose by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 last week.
4:45 a.m.
China reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases
China is reporting no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since the outbreak began, according to ABC News. While China still compromises the bulk of the world's cases and fatalities, that proportion is shrinking by the day as the outbreak appears to ease up there and intensify abroad.
MARCH 18, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Capitol Corridor train service rdeuce train service
Service along the Capitol Corridor in the Bay Area will be reduced starting on Saturday in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, agency officials said Wednesday. The agency will maintain core service between the Sacramento region to the South Bay Area but will run on a modified schedule for riders
who have essential jobs and need to work during the shelter-in-place order that runs through April 7 for several Bay Area counties. The new train schedule consists of five round trips between Sacramento and Oakland, with four of the five trips continuing to San Jose. All trains will operate on the same schedule seven days a week, according to Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority officials. See website here.
7:00 p.m.
California launches website with COVID-19 information, public service announcements
Public information and notices about COVID-19 coronavirus will be organized in a new website launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Wednesday. The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, will highlight health and financial resources, public service announcements from the state Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke and a toolkit for volunteer and service
opportunities.
6:40 p.m.
Mendocino County announces 1st case of COVID-19, issues shelter-in-place order
Mendocino health officials confirm the first COVID-19 case in the county. The individual is in stable condition and is being placed in isolation. Officials say the person has a known exposure to someone with COVID-19. The county issues a shelter-in-place order starting on March 18 until April 7.
6th person dies in Santa Clara County from COVID-19, officials say
Health officials report that the sixth person has died from novel coronavirus Wednesday. The county now has 175 cases which is 20 more Tuesday.
5:30 p.m.
Solano County issues shelter at home health order
Officials issue a countywide shelter-at-home health order and directive to continue protecting the health of the community from COVID-19. Solano county's shelter-at-home order is effective immediately and will continue until April 7, officials say. See more information here.
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom takes emergency actions, authorizes $150 million to fund, protect homeless Californians from COVID-19
Governor Newsom signed an executive order granting local flexibility on spending and building shelters. $100 million will go directly to local governments for shelter and emergency housing. $50 million will go to purchasing travel trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels and other facilities to provide immediate isolation placements throughout the state. The state purchased 1,309 trailers and leased first two hotels to provide emergency isolation units for homeless individuals.
4:20 p.m.
BART to temporarily eliminate extra commute trains that run on the yellow Antioch to SFO line until further notice
Starting Thursday BART will begin running fewer trains during commute hours in response to a large drop in ridership during the three-week novel coronavirus shelter-in-place order for most Bay Area counties. On Tuesday, the first day the order took effect, BART reported an
87 percent drop in ridership compared to an average Tuesday in February. In response, BART officials announced the agency will temporarily eliminate extra commute trains that run during the morning and evening commutes on the yellow Antioch-San Francisco International Airport line until further notice. The eliminated extra trains provide frequent service on the agency's busiest line during peak hours.
4:15 p.m.
Gov. Newsom issues executive order to suspend standardized testing in CA
The governor issued an executive order to suspend California standardized testing to reduce the strain on students, families, and educators during the COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday, the governor waived the statewide testing for California's more than 6 million students in K-12 schools. "This time is stressful enough for students, families and educators without the additional burden of annual testing," said Governor Newsom. "This is an unprecedented time, and our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning."
3:15
Officals issue shelter-in-place order in Napa County
The Public Health Officer issues a Shelter-At-Home order effective at 12:00 AM on March 20, 2020 that will continue until 11:59pm on April 7, 2020 or until otherwise modified. This order requires that most people stay at home unless engaged in certain "Essential Activities" like getting food and medical supplies. You are also allowed to go outside to take care of pets, go on a walk, or just get outside, so long as you maintain social distancing. If you are sick you should self-isolate, including to the extent you can, from the others, you live with. See details here.
12:00 p.m.
National Parks Service encourages people to go outside
The National Parks Service is waiving all entrance fees, hoping to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors.
"I've directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open. This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks," said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
Note that some bus services and other services may not be available as the parks work to enforce CDC guidelines around safety and social distancing.
11:30 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise in Bay Area
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 394 cases in the Bay Area, which includes Santa Cruz County. There are now 51 cases in San Francisco, up from 43 yesterday; San Mateo County now reports 80 cases, up from 64 yesterday. The largest number of cases remains in Santa Clara County, 155 cases there and 5 deaths.
11:00 a.m.
Trading halted again on NYSE
Stocks sank 7% on Wall Street Wednesday, triggering another temporary halt to trading and wiping out the optimism and big gains sparked the prior day by Washington's promises for massive aid for the economy.
10:30 a.m.
SJ mayor sannounce new relief programs
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and community leaders announced new relief programs in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
9:45 a.m.
Foreclosures to be suspended; Defense Production Act invoked
Pres. Trump says HUD will be suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April. The president also said the U.S. will be invoking the Defense Production Act.
6:45 a.m.
U.S and Canada to close border
The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump made that announcement Wednesday on Twitter as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump says the decision will not affect the flow of trade between the countries. Trump writes that "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic."
6:15 a.m.
Wuhan, China confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
Nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, the Chinese city has reported just one new case for the second day straight. Wuhan and the surrounding Hubai providence confirmed only one new case of the new coronavirus Monday and Tuesday, China's National Health Commission reported. Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 80,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,237 deaths, but since, the number of new cases has dwindled, and more than 65,000 people recovered from the virus.
4:55 a.m.
Confirmed cases of new coronavirus top 200,000 worldwide
Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000. The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering's online tally showed 201,436 cumulative cases by 11:13 GMT (3:13 a.m. PST) on Tuesday, with 82,032 listed as recovered. It also recorded 8,006 deaths. The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany. The countries with the most confirmed deaths were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and France.
4:30 a.m.
State officials to give update on school closures
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is expected to give an update today on when students will be allowed to go back to schools. Last night, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that schools will likely not reopen until the fall.
MARCH 17, 2020
7:55 p.m.
Off-campus San Jose State student test positive for COVID-19
San Jose State University officials tweeted Tuesday night that an off-campus student has tested positive for COVID-19. According to school officials, the student is now at home recovering.
#SJSU has confirmed its first case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is off-campus and recovering at home. Read the full message here: https://t.co/IxfNtvXTtl— San Jose State University (@SJSU) March 18, 2020
5:45 p.m.
Mayor Breed issues declaration to expedite hiring of nurses, health care professionals in SF
Mayor London Breed issued a declaration on Tuesday to expedite the hiring of health care professionals to help in the response to the coronavirus outbreak. This declaration will allow the Department of Public health to hire nurses and other front line health care workers more quickly, which will help the health system in San Francisco. Typically, the hiring process for nurses takes six months or more. This change allows the City to hire qualified, licensed nurses "on the spot," rather than through the normal months-long process. DPH will host an invitation-only nurse hiring fair at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital this weekend, and will continue hosting hiring fairs until all vacancies are filled. The hiring fair is not open to the public.
5:20 p.m.
Shelter-in-place order in Sonoma County
Sonoma County will be under a shelter-in-place order beginning at midnight Wednesday, health officials announced Tuesday night. The public health order will be in effect until April 7. Residents in Sonoma County will be required to stay in their homes as part of the order. There are six cases of COVID-19 in the county so far.
5 p.m.
Schools could be out until summer break, Newsom says
During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that individuals should plan for the possibility that students will not go back to school before summer break.
4:45 p.m.
Man dies of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County health officials say a man in his 50s died from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the death toll to five in the county. The man was first hospitalized March 9, county officials said.
2:00 p.m.
Trump administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
There's good news for Bay Area residents who are worried about tax payments during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Trump administration says individuals and businesses will be allowed to delay paying their 2019 tax bills for 90 days past the usual April 15 deadline.
1:45 p.m.
Macy's department store closure
Macy's announced it is temporarily closing all department stores by the end of business day Tuesday. The closure includes Macys', Bloomingdales, Blue Mercury, Macy's Backstage and other outlet stores in the Bay Area. Stores will remain closed through March 31. The company says employees will continue to be compensated and will receive benefits during the temporary closure. Customers can still access the stores online, the company said. Macy's and Bloomingdales have several locations across the Bay Area.
11:30 a.m.
Death toll rises to 11 in California
The death toll from coronavirus related deaths has risen to 11 in California. There are now 589 confirmed cases in the state.
7:45 a.m.
Grocery stores opening early for at-risk customers
Zanotto's Markets in the Bay Area are opening from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to help protect its at-risk customers who are 60 and up. The store says everything will have just been cleaned, and be less crowded. The store will open for everyone else at 9 a.m..
6:30 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades.
5:15 a.m.
A shelter-in-place is now in effect across 6 Bay Area counties. The order impacts Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties. Businesses providing "essential" services throughout the Bay Area will remain open. Those include grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices, and hospitals. Banks, gas stations, and auto shops can also stay open. Restaurants are allowed to open but are limited to takeout and delivery only.
MARCH 16, 2020
6:00 p.m.
2 new deaths reported in Santa Clara County
Two more people reportedly passed away from novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County Monday, bringing the total deaths in the county to four.
#BREAKING: @abc7newsbayarea has learned that there have been two more deaths related to #COVID19 in #SantaClaraCounty, as of Monday evening. One man in his 80's, another in his 50's. This brings the total to 4 deaths countywide. #BayArea #Coronavirus— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) March 17, 2020
12:05 p.m.
At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
At least six Bay Area counties announced a shelter-in-place for residents to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The order directs everyone to stay in their homes until at least April 7.
More than 6.7 million would be impacted the order that involves Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, a combined population of more than 6.7 million. It is to stay in place until at least April 7. There is no word yet if Sonoma, Solano and Napa would be included.
The directive begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
County authorities are expected to announce the move at 1 p.m.
2:00 p.m.
Trump urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10
The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases. See their guidelines here.
11:30 a.m.
MLB pushes back opening day
San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's fans will have to wait even longer for baseball season due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball just pushed back opening day to mid-May at the earliest, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0— MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as American volunteer gets first shot
U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, -- leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges. Get the full story here.
9:30 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. to close non-essential services to public
Santa Clara County announced that it will close all non-essential services to the public effective Monday to help slow the spread of COVID-19. County departments will continue to provide essential services to the community. All Santa Clara County hospitals and health clinics continue to remain open. Services provided by law enforcement and first-responders will continue, and many departments will operate with modified services to minimize in-person contacts.
8:45 a.m.
SF mayor announces $10M program for businesses to provide additional paid sick leave
San Francisco Mayor London breed has announced a $10 million "Workers and Families First" program that will grant private sector workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic an additional week of paid sick leave. If fully used, this program would support over 16,000 additional weeks of sick leave pay, providing coverage for up to 25,000 San Francisco employees.
Today we're announcing Workers and Families First, a $10 million program for businesses to provide additional paid sick leave to workers beyond their existing policies.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2020
People should follow public health guidelines without having to worry about missing a paycheck.
7:05 a.m.
More than 20 school districts closed in Bay Area
More than 20 Bay Area school districts are closed starting today. Some of the larger districts include San Francisco Unified, Oakland Unified and Fremont Unified.
6:45 a.m.
Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted after markets plunged early Monday as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to upend business and travel across the world. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 2,250 points or 9.7% just after trading began. The S&P 500 fell more than 8%, triggering a "circuit-breaker" halt of 15 minutes.
5:30 a.m.
Global markets slide over fear of virus lockdowns
Global stocks fell sharply Monday after central bank moves to shore up economic growth failed to dispel investor's fears over anti-virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.
MARCH 15, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to near zero
The Federal Reserve took emergency action to help the economy withstand the novel coronavirus by slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero and saying it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds. Get the full story here.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom announces closure of all bars, isolation of California seniors
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the closure of all bars and the isolation of all California seniors in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
12:00 p.m.
Sonoma County officials give update on case of community transmitted COVID-19
Sonoma County officials give more information about the first confirmed case of community spread. County leaders say this is an employee at the Rohnert Park Health Center that is believed to have been exposed from a source outside the facility. The employee is in self-quarantine. Officials also say a second person associated with that patient has been tested with results pending. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
10:30 a.m.
San Mateo County reports the first COVID-19 death
San Mateo County announced the first death in county from COVID-19. The case is an older adult with underlying medical conditions. To protect the privacy of the individual and confidentiality of medical information, the cuonty did not provide any further details.
10:00 a.m.
9 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Francisco
Health officials announce 9 new cases of novel coronavirus in San Francisco, bringing the total to 37. Officials See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
9:55 a.m.
23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Health officials announce 23 new cases of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County, bringing the total to 114. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
Update: 23 new cases of #COVID19 in Santa Clara County. This brings the total number of cases to 114. We expect numbers to grow and urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations. For additional information, visit: https://t.co/lcx5wwZSFK pic.twitter.com/Wap36NnifR— Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 15, 2020
9:30 a.m.
San Mateo Co. reports 1st COVID-19 death
Health officials in San Mateo County reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
7 a.m.
2 UCSF healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19
Two UCSF health care workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Both individuals are in self-quarantine, and officials are identifying and notifying anyone who might have been in contact with them, including patients, staff and other health care providers. "Based on our investigation thus far, there is reason to believe that their exposure to the virus was from sources outside of our clinical facilities, but we are still working to make a final assessment. We remain confident in the safety precautions our health care providers are taking," UCSF said in a statement. UCSF says they're taking every precaution to minimize the risk to other healthcare workers and patients. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
MARCH 14, 2020
New bans on public gatherings took effect Sunday in some Bay Are counties. Groups of more than 35 people are banned in Santa Clara County. This includes bars and restaurants, with some exceptions. In Contra Costa County, gatherings of more than 100 people are now banned. This will last through at least March 31st. In San Mateo County, gatherings of 50 or more people are banned. Groups fewer than 50 people also have to follow certain rules, like providing soap or hand sanitizer.
9:30 p.m.
Sonoma County reports first case of community transmitted COVID-19
Sonoma County officials will be giving a news conference at noon on Sunday to provide more information about the first confirmed case of community spread. County leaders say this is an employee at the Rohnert Park Health Center that is believed to have been exposed from a source outside the facility. The employee is in self-quarantine. Officials also say a second person associated with that patient has been tested with results pending. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
City of Concord declares local state of emergency
The Concord City Council is expected to ratify the declaration at its next meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting is March 24, but the council could call an emergency meeting this upcoming week to do so.
"Our community is facing an unprecedented public health crisis that requires swift action," Concord Mayor Tim McGallian said in a statement. "We are working closely with our local and state partners to determine how best to keep our residents and our staff safe.
6:00 p.m.
Alaska Airline worker at SFO tests positive for COVID-19
Alaska says the employee went home sick Tuesday, and the postiive test results came back Friday. They are working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with this employee.
5:15 p.m.
Tahoe ski resorts temporarily shutting down
Coronavirus closures are now impacting Tahoe ski resorts. Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood ski resorts will be closed starting Sunday, March 15. Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows is also suspending operations tomorrow with no immediate plans to reopen.
3:30 p.m.
2 new cases of COVID-19 in Marin Co., bringing total to 5
The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday evening that there are two new cases of the novel coronavirus in its county, briging the total to 5. Health officials say this is the first community transmission of COVID-19 in Marin and they are working to mitigate the spread of the virus. They say neither of the individuals are hospitalized but are quarantined at home until they are no longer infectious. According to health officials, the two newly confirmed cases were tested at Marin's field-testing site, which launched earlier this week to help enhance testing capacity countywide.
3:30 p.m.
Redwood City declares local state of emergency
Officials say, "The emergency declaration gives the City flexibility to mobilize resources in response to this unprecedented public health threat for the protection of the community." In addition, the statement warned the public to prepare for further changes, including extending the period of time for closures.
11:15 a.m.
Oakland officials implement measures to support small businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak
Mayor Schaaf, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, along with other elected officials, and business leaders host a press conference to discuss measures to support small businesses in Oakland and Chinatown. Mayor Schaaf said the city will expand the KIVA loan program to small businesses and says businesses should start documenting how coronavirus is impacting them. See more information here.
11:10 a.m.
5 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in San Francisco
The Department of Health reports 5 additional cases, totaling to 28 positive novel coronavirus cases in the city. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
11 a.m.
17 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County
The new cases bring the total COVID-19 cases to 91 in the county, health officials say. Officials expect the number of cases to increase and urge everyone to follow public health recommendations. See latest numbers in Bay Area here.
10:40 a.m.
Contra Costa Co. announces mandatory ban on gatherings of 100 people or more
The county is prohibiting public and private large gatherings of 100 or more people. The order does not apply to airports, spaces where people may in transit, office environments, medical offices, hospitals or clinics, classrooms or congregate living spaces like dormitories or homeless encampments, Dr. Ori Tzvieli said. The new order from the CCHS health officer is posted at cchealth.org/coronavirus.
10 a.m.
Pres. Trump considering domestic travel ban
During that impromptu news conference Saturday, President Donald Trump also said he is "considering" a domestic travel ban in certain areas of the country. Vice President Mike Pence also announced the United States is restricting travel to and from the United Kingdom and Ireland to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That goes into effect Monday at midnight.
9:30 a.m.
Pres. Trump says tested for COVID-19, results not yet known
In a press conference in Washington D.C. on Saturday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he had been tested for COVID-19 Friday night and would expect the results in one to two days. He went on to say that he had his temperature taken before entering the press conference and it was "normal."
6:30 a.m.
Apple closes all retail stores outside China
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.
MARCH 13, 2020
11:00 p.m.
Student confirmed with COVID-19, Stanford University says
First Stanford undergrad with COVID-19 confirmed, University president announced. The school is asking instructors to make finals optional and asking students to leave campus as soon as possible. The student is now self-isolating and Stanford teams are currently doing contact tracing and are working to inform and provide guidance to all close contacts of the individual as soon as possible. See latest here.
6:40 p.m.
Warriors contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund
In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA's unforeseen suspension, the Warriors ownership, players and coaches have pledged $1 million to a disaster relief funds that provides assistance to employees who work games at Chase Center who are impacted by the loss of games. The Warriors employ more than 1,000 part-time employees who work in various areas including food service, guest service, custodial and security.
Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees pic.twitter.com/42nYAalO9t— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2020
5:50 p.m.
Santa Clara County announces second death due to COVID-19
Santa Clara County health officials announced the county's second death from COVID-19. The person who passed away was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized since March 9, and was among the new cases reported by the County Public Health Department on March 13.
5:30 p.m.
San Jose Fire Department confirms eight firefighters have tested positive
The City of San Jose has confirmed that eight firefighters have tested positive with COVID-19, and is currently tracking the status of 46 who may have been exposed. The City will continue to provide updates to these numbers. The Fire Department has been able to successfully backfill all temporarily vacant positions and expect to maintain normal resource levels indefinitely.
4 p.m.
Sonoma County bans gatherings of 250+ people
Sonoma County Health Officer has issued an order canceling mass gathering of 250 individuals or more. The Order also specifies that gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 must be limited to no more than 10 people, except for family gatherings. This includes gatherings such as those at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes, and support groups for people with health conditions.
3 p.m.
Ban on San Francisco events of 100+ people
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday night a ban on non-essential events in the city with 100 or more people. The ban is at the order of the San Francisco health officer. The mayor says the public health order is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus in San Francisco.
2:00 p.m.
Oakland closing all public schools
Oakland Unified School District announced that they're closing all public schools through at least April 5, which is the end of spring break.
12:30 p.m.
Pres. Trump officially declares national emergency over coronavirus
This will open $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. See the latest here
11:40 p.m.
Santa Clara County bans large gatherings
The county is taking additional agressive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 after 36 more test positive since Monday, totaling to 79 cases. 43 represent community transmission and 37 of the cases are hospitalized. Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody announced all large gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, starting on March 14 for at least three weeks. The county is also banning gatherings of 35 to 100 people unless event organizers implement specific measures such as prohibiting people with fever or respiratory symptoms from attending and ensuring people with higher risk do not attend.
9:15 a.m.
President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus at his noon press conference today, ABC News sources say.
Former DHS Acting Deputy Secretary John Cohen, now an ABC contributor says: "Declaring a national emergency does two thing, it coveys to the public that the nation faces a serious crisis and that drastic action is necessary and it will immediately make available resources and other support that can be directed to protect communities across the nation."
It's not clear what directives the president may issue under the order.
8 a.m.
President Trump to speak at noon
President Trump will hold a news conference at noon to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic.
7:10 a.m.
Augusta National announces The Masters will be postponed
The Masters, golf's first major tournament of the year, has been postponed due to fears of the coronavirus. The Masters was scheduled to be played April 9-12 and becomes the fifth straight tournament on the PGA Tour schedule to be put off due to the global pandemic.
7 a.m.
Stocks open higher on Wall Street
Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street a day after the market's worst fall since 1987. After the opening bell, the Dow Jones average surged 1,200 points or 5.8%.
5:15 a.m.
PG&E suspends service disruptions
PG&E says it won't shutoff power to customers who can't pay their bills during this public health crisis. The utility says it is suspending "service disconnections" for unpaid bills. The moratorium will remain in effect until further notice. It applies to residential and commercial customers. PG&E says it is also offering flexible pay plans to customers impacted by COVID-19.
5 a.m.
World markets rise after historic lows
European markets are up and Wall Street is expected to gain on the open a day after falling by the most since Black Monday crash of 1987, Shares are up about 5% in Paris and London but fell 6.1% in Japan.
