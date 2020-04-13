Coronavirus

Coronavirus live updates: San Francisco mayor discourages public from celebrating 4/20 as 85 more test positive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued in the Bay Area, along with a similar order statewide.

There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's new daily, interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and around the world. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.

Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:

The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 22,109. The number of infections across America has climbed above 557,590.

April 13, 2020



2:00 p.m.
SF mayor urges public not to celebrate 4/20
As San Francisco continues to shelter-in-place due to the novel coronavirus, Mayor London Breed had a very specific message for those thinking of celebrating 4/20 at Golden Gate Park: "Do not come to San Francisco on 4/20 to Robin Williams Meadow."

11 a.m.
CA commissioner orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid coronavirus pandemic
Relief is coming for auto insurance customers in California as people are driving far less during the coronavirus emergency. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is ordering all insurance companies to return premiums effective Monday. The order covers premiums paid for at least March and April. It will extend through May if shelter-in-place restrictions continue.

10:15 a.m.
85 more test positive in SF, death toll rises 15 in city
Health officials say 85 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Francisco as the death toll rises to 15 in the city.

7:55 a.m.
SFUSD begins distance learning program
SFUSD will begin the first day of its distance-learning program to keep students engaged to end out the academic year. The Chronicle reports the district is still hashing out an official plan with the teachers' union. But some schedules reportedly range from a relaxed pace to rigid class time. SFUSD has rushed to get laptops and Wi-Fi to the roughly 15 percent of students lacking access. Parents of students who are in pre-K through 2nd grade can pick up their associated learning kits at 9 different district schools through this week.

7 a.m.
Navy reports 1st coronavirus death from USS Roosevelt crew
A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt warship died of complications related to the disease, the Navy said, adding to setbacks for the sidelined aircraft carrier.

5 a.m.
'GMA' Anchor George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis Monday on "GMA," nearly two weeks after his wife, actress and bestselling author Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.

4:45 a.m.
