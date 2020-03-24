Coronavirus: 34-year-old Southern California man remembered as beloved friend after dying of COVID-19

Jeff Ghazarian died last week at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena after spending five days hooked up to a ventilator.
Lisa Dubler studied with Ghazarian at the University of Redlands, where the two were members of the co-ed business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi.
RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
"Jeff was the most beloved person of this fraternity and of the Redlands community more generally," said Dubler. "He just had a lot of love and humor and could approach and talk to anyone. He could talk to a wall and the wall would be happy to hear from him."
Ghazarian began experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on March 7 while in Orlando, and when he arrived back in Los Angeles two days later, was taken to an emergency room where a chest x-ray showed he had pneumonia.
The coronavirus test came back positive on March 13. Dubler had been following the updates from Ghazarian's sister on Facebook. Ghazarian was a fighter who survived testicular cancer in 2016, his family said, adding that he fought hard in an attempt to beat coronavirus.
RELATED: Orange County man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in negative pressure isolation chamber
"Sharing Jeff's story is really in the worst way, a reminder of how horrific this disease is and the importance of staying home," said Dubler. "And acknowledging that anyone and everyone can get this and we all have a responsibility a social responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community."
Lisa Dubler says Ghazarian's passing should serve as wake-up call for younger people in their 20s and 30s who may think they're invulnerable to COVID-19.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19