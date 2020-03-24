Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: 34-year-old Southern California man remembered as beloved friend after dying of COVID-19

By
GLENDORA, Calif. -- A 34-year-old Glendora man is being remembered as a beloved friend after he became one of the five people in Los Angeles County who have lost their life to COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.

Jeff Ghazarian died last week at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena after spending five days hooked up to a ventilator.

Lisa Dubler studied with Ghazarian at the University of Redlands, where the two were members of the co-ed business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi.

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

"Jeff was the most beloved person of this fraternity and of the Redlands community more generally," said Dubler. "He just had a lot of love and humor and could approach and talk to anyone. He could talk to a wall and the wall would be happy to hear from him."

Ghazarian began experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on March 7 while in Orlando, and when he arrived back in Los Angeles two days later, was taken to an emergency room where a chest x-ray showed he had pneumonia.

The coronavirus test came back positive on March 13. Dubler had been following the updates from Ghazarian's sister on Facebook. Ghazarian was a fighter who survived testicular cancer in 2016, his family said, adding that he fought hard in an attempt to beat coronavirus.

RELATED: Orange County man with COVID-19 arrives at LAX in negative pressure isolation chamber

"Sharing Jeff's story is really in the worst way, a reminder of how horrific this disease is and the importance of staying home," said Dubler. "And acknowledging that anyone and everyone can get this and we all have a responsibility a social responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community."

Lisa Dubler says Ghazarian's passing should serve as wake-up call for younger people in their 20s and 30s who may think they're invulnerable to COVID-19.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus californiacoronaviruspandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Calls mounting for SF to close streets for cars in 'social distancing' era
Coronavirus: Bay Area schools shift to at-home classes after COVID-19 shutdown
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Trump wants country 'opened up' by Easter
Coronavirus: Calls mounting for SF to close streets for cars in 'social distancing' era
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
Protective equipment donations begin in Contra Costa County
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus outbreak on Bay Area
How to support local restaurants during Great American Takeout
How to grocery shop safely amid coronavirus pandemic
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
BTS teaching fans Korean language
More TOP STORIES News