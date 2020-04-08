Coronavirus: 84 residents evacuated from Southern California nursing home after employees do not show up for work

RELATED: I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
The 84 patients will be moved from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which has about 90 beds, to other health care locations throughout the county, the news release from the Riverside County Public Health Department said.
Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents after only one of the facility's nursing assistants showed up to work, according to the statement.
There are 34 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among the residents and five among employees, officials said.
"The receiving skilled nursing facilities will undergo standard COVID-19 containment measures," the statement from the health department said. "This includes closing the facilities to new patients, limitations on staff to not work at other facilities, the isolation of sick patients, and close monitoring of all patients by staff."
As of Tuesday, 1,016 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Riverside County, including 28 deaths and 67 recoveries.
