Coronavirus: Alameda testing site with quick results abruptly closes amid liability issues

CityHealth Urgent Care tested more than 1,000 people Thursday morning, but because of the unexpected attendance and issues with liability insurance coverage, the testing site is "pausing operations."
"CityHealth Urgent Care and the property owner are working on a solution to resume safe operations as quickly as possible. We understand this will be frustrating for residents, and especially those who made appointments for the remainder of this week," the company said in a statement this morning.
COVID-19 test results at the site in the Research Park and Martina Village were expected in just 15 minutes. Patients needed either proof of insurance or a government issued ID to be tested.
CityHealth also operates two testing sites at its Oakland and San Leandro Urgent Care locations.
