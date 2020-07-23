Coronavirus: Alameda testing site with quick results abruptly closes amid liability issues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6201863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There has been a lot of talk about testing for the coronavirus, but you may not entirely understand what the different tests are for.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda COVID-19 testing site that opened this week and promised results in just 15 minutes closed Thursday, but is "committed" to a quick reopening, the company said.CityHealth Urgent Care tested more than 1,000 people Thursday morning, but because of the unexpected attendance and issues with liability insurance coverage, the testing site is "pausing operations.""CityHealth Urgent Care and the property owner are working on a solution to resume safe operations as quickly as possible. We understand this will be frustrating for residents, and especially those who made appointments for the remainder of this week," the company said in a statement this morning.COVID-19 test results at the site in the Research Park and Martina Village were expected in just 15 minutes. Patients needed either proof of insurance or a government issued ID to be tested.CityHealth also operates two testing sites at its Oakland and San Leandro Urgent Care locations.