Coronavirus

COVID-19 screenings force hundreds of travelers to wait hours at airport

Passengers traveling through airports across the U.S. are waiting for hours to get through customs this weekend due to the new COVID-19 health screenings for those coming from Europe.

Photos show people at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport packed inside the building.



Airport employees handed out bottled water, snacks and sanitizing wipes. The airport released a statement on Twitter, saying they were working with federal partners "to provide expedited International screening for the elderly and those traveling with young children."





Some passengers expressed concern to ABC about their health because they were standing next to hundreds of people and couldn't socially distance themselves as recommended.

These airport delays come on the same day that an Alaska Airline worker at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco tests positive for COVID-19. SFO is one of the 13 airports where travel screenings are in place for travelers flying in from European countries.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called the crowds and lines at O'Hare "unacceptable" on Twitter Saturday night. He blamed the federal government and demanded that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence take action immediately.



Acknowledging the long lines at those airports in tweets posted just after midnight, the Department of Homeland Security's acting secretary said the screenings take about a minute per passenger.

"Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process," Chad Wolf tweeted. "I understand this is very stressful. In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience."

President Trump announced a 30-day restriction in travel to most of Europe earlier this week. On Saturday, Pence announced that the United States extended the restrictions to travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland as well.

The Department of Homeland Security said the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:

Airports accepting travelers from restricted countries:


  • Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
  • Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
  • Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
  • Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
  • Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
  • Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
  • Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
  • Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia


    • Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities.

    Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately self-quarantine for 14 days in accordance with CDC best practices.

    Trump has said he's "considering" a domestic travel ban in certain areas of the country.

    "If you don't have to travel, I wouldn't do it," Trump said.

    The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 57, while infections neared 3,000.

    Hospitals across the U.S. are working to expand bed capacity and staffing to keep from becoming overwhelmed as the caseload continues to mount.

    "We have not reached our peak," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health. "We will see more cases, and we will see more suffering and death."

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessillinoisairport newscoronavirusohare airportu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Coronavirus: Nassau County closing schools as cases rise
    Live coronavirus updates: 2 UCSF health workers test positive for COVID-19
    Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
    Broadway goes dark but stars are letting high schoolers shine
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Live coronavirus updates: 2 UCSF health workers test positive for COVID-19
    Stanford University students forced to move off campus after first confirmed COVID-19 case
    Coronavirus impacting Tahoe ski resorts
    Alaska Airlines employee at SFO tests positive for COVID-19
    US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
    Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
    Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
    Show More
    Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
    Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
    Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
    Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
    Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide
    More TOP STORIES News