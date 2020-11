'I want this to be over': Napa Co. sees big spike in COVID-19, could send county back to restrictive 'purple' tier

EMBED >More News Videos Governments around the country are looking at ways to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. One way is to institute a shelter-in-place-order. But what does that mean and how does it work? We broke it down for you.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A spike in new COVID-19 cases in Napa County has health officials very concerned.Those numbers are rapidly moving in the wrong direction and could send Napa County back to the state's more restrictive purple tier as soon as next week if things don't turn around.There was a busy lunch crowd at Norman Rose Tavern in downtown Napa.This longtime eatery has rolled with the punches and restrictions brought on by COVID-19. General Manager Jon Crane says finally, his customers are coming back."We just had our best week, our best COVID week, which ended on Sunday," Crane said.But that could change.Instead of going in the right direction, new COVID cases countywide are spiking, going backwards at an alarming rate."We saw our case rate double over the weekend, 118 new cases in 72 hours. We also saw hospitalizations double now at twelve," said Napa County spokesperson Janet Upton.That's the highest weekend total ever. The spike could send Napa County back two steps to Purple as soon as next week -- the state's most restrictive tier."Purple tier would mean a temporary closure until things got better, not good," Crane added.It would mean no indoor dining. Crane's outdoor parklet only has four tables.Napa County contact tracers are working overtime but recently have not been getting a lot of cooperation."One recent example, we had a COVID-positive individual who went to a Halloween party but declined to give us any information," Upton added.Upton also attributes the rise to fatigue about COVID messaging."I'm ready for it to be over, ready to get back to normal," said Dee Hauck from American Canyon.Many say they're tired but will keep doing what they've always done."I understand the virus is raging but I've done everything I can to stop the spread and I'll keep doing it," said tourist Rose Taylor.The county says be safe, keep wearing those masks, wash your hands and social distance.