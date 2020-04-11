Coronavirus live updates: US surpasses 20,000 deaths due to COVID-19, exceeding Italy

There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's new daily, interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and around the world. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
- MAPS: Check out the latest maps of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
- CORONAVIRUS IN CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- LATEST LOCAL CASES: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
- SHELTER-IN-PLACE: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 16,686. The number of infections across America has climbed above 466,299.
April 11, 2020
1p.m.
ABC News is reporting the United States has surpassed 20,000 deaths due to COVID-19. According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, the U.S. has had at least 20,071 deaths, surpassing Italy, as a result of the novel coronavirus.
8 a.m.
Burning Man canceled
Burning Man, the popular festival held annually in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, has been canceled due to the coronavirus, organizers announced Friday. "In the interest of the health & wellbeing of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City this year," the organization tweeted. The festival will be held virtually this year in light of the pandemic. The festival draw people from around the country and is widely popular with festival-goers in the Bay Area. The event was scheduled to kick off Aug. 30.
April 10, 2020
1p.m.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed says 70 people, including two employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 at MSC South homeless shelter in San Francisco.
11 a.m.
Death toll hits 100,000 worldwide
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
10:15 a.m.
Death toll rises to 13 in SF, infections increase by 73 to 797
Three more people have died of the coronavirus in San Francisco, raising the death toll to 13. The number of confirmed cases increased by 73 to 797 in SF.
7:15 a.m.
Stanford research examines California's 'herd immunity' to COVID-19
New York state has half the population of California but has experienced 14 times as many deaths from coronavirus. Researchers are theorizing that herd immunity may play a role in the state's slow spread.
4:30 a.m.
IMF sees economic impact similar to Great Depression
The coronavirus pandemic will push the global economy into the deepest economoic fallout since the Great Depression, with the world's poorest countries suffering the most, the head of the International Monetary Fund said
April 9, 2020
7:00p.m.
COVID-19 Update: California death toll tops 500, San Rafael senior living facility reports outbreak, cars line up for food distribution. Check out the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area in the video above.
3:30 p.m.
The Alameda County Sheriff's department confirms another Santa Rita Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing total to 12 inmates. Two staff members have also tested positive.
2 p.m.
1st COVID-19 death reported in Berkeley
The City of Berkeley is reporting its first COVID-19 death. City officials say the person was in their 40s and had underlying health problems. "I am deeply saddened at the news of the first COVID-19 death in Berkeley, and my condolences go out to their family," said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. "We all have the power to reduce the spread of this virus - and the deaths and heartache it creates. We all must follow the shelter in place order to protect ourselves, our neighbors, friends, family, and those most at risk. Together, we can get through these difficult times."
1 p.m.
Gov. Newsom announces hotel voucher program for healthcare workers
In his daily briefing on the state's fight against the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a program to give hotel vouchers to healthcare workers who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19. Workers can visit the website CalTravelStore starting on Friday, April 10 for the phone number to book a room. More than 150 hotels are participating in the program, Newsom said.
12 p.m.
New York now has more coronavirus cases than any country outside the US
New York state now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country in the world outside of the United States. As of Thursday, the state confirmed nearly160,000 COVID-19 cases, a jump of more than 10,000 new cases in a single day.
6 a.m.
US jobs report shows 15M Americans applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
More than 6.6 million people applied for unemployment last week, just shy of the record set the week prior. This means more than 15 million Americans have applied for unemployment in three weeks.
4:30 a.m.
Crew member on USNS Mercy tests positive for COVID-19
A crew member on the USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say this will not affect the ability of the Mercy to receive patients. The Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles in late March to serve as a hospital for non-coronavirus patients.
April 8, 2020
6 p.m.
Grand Princess cruise ship departs Pier 35 in San Francisco
The Grand Princess cruise ship left Pier 35 in San Francisco Wednesday evening after restocking supplies. The ship is heading to an undisclosed location at sea.
5:15 p.m.
6 patients at Hayward skilled nursing facility die from COVID-19
Alameda County health officials have confirmed that six patients at the Gateway Care & Rehab Center in Hayward have died from the coronavirus. Officials say 53 people, 29 patients and 24 staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.
5 p.m.
8 new COVID-19 cases reported at Santa Rita Jail
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is reporting an additional eight inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the total to 11.
4:00 p.m.
Santa Clara County considers vote-by-mail only for 2020 election
Because the coronavirus pandemic is forcing shelter-in-place mandates across the country, Santa Clara, along with many counties, is advocating a universal vote-by-mail system in November. The county says this would be "an attempt to protect both voters' health and their right to vote."
11:25 a.m.
Number of cases rises in San Francisco
Mayor London Breed announced the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 676 in San Francisco. One additional death was also reported, bringing the total to 10 in the city.
10:30 a.m.
Santa Clara County orders report of large PPE stockpiles
Santa Clara County is ordering businesses and individuals to report if they have personal protective equipment and ventilators within certain thresholds. While the county currently has enough PPE and ventilators, they are expecting a surge in patients that will leave a shortage. The minimum thresholds for some of the items includes 5,000 gloves, 500 N95 masks, 500 surgical masks, 500 hair coverings, 100 safety goggles, 100 face shields, and 100 gowns.
5:45 a.m.
BART reduces service, operation hours
Starting today, BART will run every 30 minutes on weekdays until further notice. Officials say reducing service will allow greater flexibility for their employees to take time off and care for family members. The move also "potentially saves" $3.7 million per month of the operating budget. More details on the schedule changes here.
5 a.m.
CDC weighs loosening 'back-to-work' guidelines
The CDC is considering changing its guidelines to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic.
4:30 a.m.
Lockdown lifted in Wuhan
After 76 days, residents streamed back onto the streets of the Chinese city first overwhelmed by the coronavirus.
April 7, 2020
12:00p.m.
SFUSD schools will remain closed through academic year, officials confirm
The San Francisco Unified School District announces all school sites will remain closed through June 2, the end of the school year. "Interactive teacher-led learning" will be delivered to students starting on April 13, the district said. See all Bay Area school closures here.
SFUSD school sites will remain closed through the end of the school year (June 2, 2020) and instruction will be delivered to every student through interactive teacher-led learning starting April 13. For more information, go to https://t.co/bjvXVxqTWq.— SF public schools (@SFUnified) April 7, 2020
10:35 a.m.
Signs spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co.
Santa Clara County public health officials shared some cautiously optimistic news Tuesday in a live briefing on the novel coronavirus in their community.
"While cases continue to increase through the county, we are seeing soft signs, early signs that the rate at which our cases are increasing may be slowing," said Evelyn Ho, lead public information officer for the county's public health department.
Read the full story here.
10:30 a.m.
Death toll rises in San Mateo County
The death toll rose by eight in San Mateo County to 21. Dozens more have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Francisco.
5:45 a.m.
China reports no new deaths for 1st time since January
China reports no new COVID-19 related deaths for the 1st time since January. The US coronavirus death toll is nearing 11,000.
4:30 a.m.
Testing sites to open in Oakland and SF today
Two new coronavirus testing sites will be open in the Bay Area today. They're focusing on first responders and those serving on the front lines. One is at the Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the other in San Francisco at Piers 30 and 32. Here's where you can get tested around the Bay Area.
April 6, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Lake County reports 2nd case of COVID-19
Lake County health officials reported a second case of novel coronavirus in the county, a day after reporting the first confirmed case. It is not known if this case is related to the first positive case. The individual is self-isolating at home, according to Lake County health officials.
4:10 p.m.
BART to reduce service, operation hours
Starting Wednesday, April 8, BART will run every 30 minutes Monday to Friday until further notice, the transit agency announced. Officials say reducing service will allow greater flexibility for their employees to take time off and care for family members. The move also "potentially saves" $3-7 million per month of the operating budget. More details on the schedule change here.
2:15 p.m.
Number of COVID-19 cases at Laguna Honda Hospital grows to 16
San Francisco city officials announced Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases at Laguna Honda Hospital has grown to 16, 12 staff members and 4 residents. Health officials say so far 290 staff have been tested as well as 98 residents.
1:15 p.m.
SF opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for frontline city workers
San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced in a press conference Monday that a drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open up for city workers on the frontlines. The new testing initiative is called "City Test SF" and will be located at Piers 30 and 32.
10:30 a.m.
Oakland to open drive-thru testing site
A drive through COVID-19 test site will open in Oakland for direct service providers, such as healthcare workers, grocery store and food bank employees, homeless outreach workers, and others who work directly with the public. teh testing site is located at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center parking lot, 10 10th Street.
9:30 a.m.
California to send 500 state-owned ventilators to national stockpile
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California will be loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the national stockpile to help states in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
6:45 a.m.
Santa Clara County Convention Center opens as field hospital
The Santa Clara County Convention Center is now serving as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients. There are 250 beds for patients who have tested positive for coronavirus but do not need intensive care.
4:35 a.m.
Death toll nears 10,000 in US
The death toll in the United States is nearing 10,000 with more than 337,000 infected nationwide.
April 5, 2020
9 p.m.
Alameda County Superior Courts will not reopen until May 4
Alameda County Superior courts also extended criminal trial dates to 60 days.
6:30 p.m
CHP says open freeways aren't a license to speed
The COVID-19 coronavirus public health emergency may be keeping most motorists off the Bay Area freeways, but the California Highway Patrol says those wide-open lanes are not a license to speed. "Remember that we are still out here and enforcing traffic laws. Just because there s a wide-open freeway doesn't mean it's your race track," the CHP Contra Costa post reads. "Please slow down and drive safely to where you must go."
5:00 p.m.
Field Respite Center at Santa Clara Convention Center accepts first patients
One of California's first active Field Respite Centers (FRC) developed to serve people infected with COVID-19 started serving patients, with two arriving today. The FRC has been converted and outfitted with beds, supplies and medicines delivered by the National Guard. The center has the capacity to serve up to 250 people who have less-acute COVID-19 symptoms. This will enable area hospitals to maintain their capacity to treat patients requiring hospitalization.
4:00 p.m.
Muni to suspend service on most routes starting this week
SFMTA announced Muni will be cutting almost bus routes and lines to protect its drivers and riders from COVID-19. SFMTA Chief Jeff Tumlin tells ABC7 news that only 17 of Muni's 68 lines will operate beginning Tuesday or Wednesday.
3:30 p.m.
Lake County reports first case of COVID-19
Lake County reported the first case of novel coronavirus in the county on Sunday, months after the rest of the Bay Area. The transmission appears to have been from contact with a known case at an out-of-county workplace, according to Lake County health officials. Health officials also added that there is no evidence of community spread at this moment. The patient is currently isolated and in communication with Public Health Nursing while taking precautions.
1 p.m.
South San Francisco man dies of COVID-19 on cruise ship
A South San Francisco man who contracted the novel coronavirus while on board a Princess cruise ship that traveled around South America has died, his daughter told ABC7 Sunday morning. The Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Miami on Saturday and more than 1,000 passengers were able to disembark and were told to self-isolate. Wilson Maa, 71, of South San Francisco, was not one of them. He died Saturday, his daughter confirmed.
9:30 a.m.
San Francisco sees increase in cases
San Francisco now has 568 cases of coronavirus, an increase from 529 on Saturday, according to the department of health. Eight people have died of the virus in San Francisco. That number remains unchanged since Saturday. The number of cases at Laguna Honda Hospital has grown to 14, including 11 staff who had patient care duties and three residents.
8 a.m.
San Francisco courts move to virtual proceedings
Most pretrials are being conducted electronically with cooperation from judges, law enforcement, and defense lawyers, according to the Assistant District Attorney. Courts are also looking for other proceedings that can be done remotely, including arraignments where charges are announced, plea negotiations, and input from crime victims.
Thousands of California inmates have been denied freedom after federal judges refused a request by their attorneys. The attorneys say prisons are like a "tinderbox" ready to ignite with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The three-judge panel says it does not have authority to address the coronavirus because it was created to address overcrowding issues. This comes as a Santa Rita Jail inmate was the first to test positive at the jail in Dublin. The person is stable and being monitored.
April 4, 2020
7:50 p.m.
Newsom provides expanded access to childcare for essential workers
The governor also signed an executive order temporarily suspending regulations to make it easier for essential workers in the health crisis such as nurses. doctors, emergency medical technicians, grocery workers and law enforcement officers to enroll their children in state-subsidized child care programs. The order also allows California to take advantage of new federal flexibility to provide pandemic SNAP benefits to children to reduce food insecurity. More information can be read here.
7:00 p.m.
Gov. Newsom praises counties for canceling penalties or charges for property owners with demonstrated economic hardship
After California counties committed to cancel penalties and other charges for homeowners, small businesses, and other property owners with economic hardship, on a case-by-case basis due to COVID-19, Gov. Newsom released this statement: "This is good news for Californians. I would like to thank the California State Association of Counties and the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors for committing to providing economic relief for residents and small businesses facing hardships due to COVID-19."
More information on the counties' commitment can be found here.
6:50 p.m.
5 additional residents test positive for COVID-19, 2 residents die from virus at Atria Burlingame, Senior VP of Care announces
Mike Gentry, Senior Vice President of Care reported five additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2 residents have passed away from the virus at Atria Burlingame, an assisted living and memory care facility in San Mateo County. The facility announced also announced an employee tested positive for the virus. The outbreak of cases started in March and has since been closed to family and visitors.
6:30 p.m.
Lake Berryessa public facilities temporarily closed beginning Sunday
The Bureau of Reclamation announced they will temporarily close public facilities at Lake Berryessa beginning April 5. Day-use, boat launching and restroom facilities will close effective April 5. The campgrounds and all overnight lodging will close by Monday, April 6, officials announced. See more information here.
3:50p.m.
Officials report first inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Alameda County's Santa Rita Jail
An inmate at Santa Rita Jail has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, making it the first case at the jail, Alameda County Sheriff officials say. The patient is in stable condition and is being monitored by the jail's medical provider under 24-hour health care with Wellpath. Officials are not releasing the identity of the patient. An investigation is underway to identify any staff or inmates who may have come in contact with the patient. Prior to diagnoses, the patient was housed in a two-person cell within a pod and had limited contact with other inmates, Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
3:40p.m.
Santa Clara County officials confirm one new death bringing the total to 39.
12:00p.m.
Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference in Sacramento at noon. "I own that, you deserve better and more," he said. California's backlog of coronavirus tests has been substantially reduced from nearly 60,000 to 13,000, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.
10 a.m.
Another COVID-19 death in San Francisco
San Francisco's death toll related to the coronavirus has increased to eight with an additional fatality announced Saturday morning. The total case number in the city stands at 529, according to the health department.
8 a.m.
Gov. Newsom issues executive order prohibiting price gouging
The order goes into effect Saturday April 4 and will last through September 4. It restricts businesses from raising the price of items including food and medical or emergency supplies by more than 10 percent. Officials with the California Department of Justice and Attorney General's office can take action against sellers who are price gouging.
The California Interscholastic Federation canceled the high school spring sports season because of the pandemic. Sports include baseball, softball, track and field, and swimming, among others. The spring season was just getting started when the schedule was put on hold the second week of March.
April 3, 2020
11:45 a.m.
Mayor London Breed announces internet initiative
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city is focused on expanding internet access at public housing locations and SRO buildings. Breed also said the city has acquired 4,000 laptops to distribute to students in need and was working to obtain another 4,000 laptops. Breed also promised further support for small business that have been hit particularly hard by the shelter-in-place orders. She asked residents to continue obeying social distancing guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.
San Francisco public health officials are asking people to cover their faces with cloth masks or other cloth coverings - not N95 masks, which should be reserved for health care workers - when they have to leave their homes for essential errands.
SFPD Chief Bill Scott also said that police are citing businesses and people for violations during the shelter-in-place orders. "If you go back and you have been warned, you will not get a second warning."
9:30 a.m.
Napa Co. confirmed 2nd COVID-19 death
Napa County officials have confirmed a second resident has died from the novel coronavirus. The adult patient was reportedly being treated at a hospital in another county.
5:05 a.m.
Grand Princess crew member dies in SF
A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month. Hundreds of workers still remain on board the Grand Princess that is now docked at its home port at the San Francisco Cruise terminal. Their 14 day quarantine ends tomorrow.
A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.
4:30 a.m.
US death toll tops 6,000, global cases cross 1 million
The U.S. death toll from the virus has reached 6,000. The number of infections across America has climbed above 250,000.
April 2, 2020
8:00 p.m.
The City of Fremont announced on Thursday, it will open a COVID-19 testing site on Friday, April 3.
It will provide an opportunity for people who are sick, first responders, and front line healthcare personnel with recent suspected exposures to the virus to be tested for free.
The Fremont Fire COVID-19 Testing Center will be located at:
Fremont Fire Tactical Training Center
7200 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
In a statement, Mayor Lily Mei said:
"Fremont's new COVID-19 Testing Center is important to our city to ensure that our first responders, public safety personnel, and healthcare and essential service workers are protected when they're on the frontlines serving our community; they need our support. We thank the City of Hayward for inviting Fremont to join its team, to better prepare ourselves as we roll out our own testing center. We're all stronger when community partners come together to work on creating a solution."
To receive a COVID-19 test, each person will be screened as part of a two-part testing process and must have a fever over 100 degrees and be symptomatic for COVID-19. Symptoms for COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and/or other respiratory symptoms.
A referral from a medical doctor is not required to be screened.
Testing at the Fremont Fire COVID-19 site will be organized using a drive-thru system and individuals seeking the test will need to remain inside a vehicle. No walk-up tests will be permitted.
First responders and healthcare workers who are symptomatic for the COVID-19 virus and have a temperature over 100 degrees may schedule a test in advance by calling (510) 789-7231.
The Fremont Fire COVID-19 Testing Center will be open daily from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the maximum number of tests available for the day have been exhausted.
The tests are free to the public and available to anyone regardless of where they reside or their immigration status.
3:00 p.m.
1st COVID-19 positive case reported at SF homeless shelter
San Francisco supervisors announced that the first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed at a homeless navigation center. The patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was staying at the Division Circle Navigation Center and is currently in good condition, recovering in isolation at a hotel room, DEM officials said.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom announces steps to help CA small businesses
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a series of actions intended to help California's small businesses and struggling workforce during the novel coronavirus outbreak . As part of the state's actions, California will be granting a one-year sales tax reprieve to small businesses. Newsom also announced a website - Onwardca.org - that will match job seekers with employers during the pandemic.
10 a.m.
Santa Clara Co. officials make COVID-19 databases public
Santa Clara Co. officials say public information about the novel coronavirus such as hospital capacity and testing details can be found here.
9 a.m.
Democratic National Convention postponed
The Democratic National Convention has been postponed to the week of August 17 as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced.
5:35 a.m.
6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week
There were 6,648,000 Americans who filed new claims for unemployment insurance last week. The highest claims in a single week ever and two times as many as the week before.
4:45 a.m.
Death toll reaches 48,000 worldwide
The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached over 48,000 with more than 950,000 infected worldwide.
April 1, 2020
1:30 p.m.
SF Breed shares update on plan for homeless during COVID-19 pandemic, discusses budget deficit
Moscone West has been identified as a place where there's room for at least 400 people to stay during the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place, with the goal of thinning out San Francisco's shelter system, Mayor Breed says. She also said that the city is facing a $1.1-$1.7 billion budget deficit as it works to fight COVID-19.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Newsom confirms CA schools will be closed for remainder of academic year
Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed California schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year, reiterating the importance of social distancing and adhering to the guidelines outlined by state officials in recent weeks.
9:30 a.m.
COVID-19 cases increase in SF, San Mateo counties
San Francisco County Health says there are now 434 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37 cases. One more person has died. There are 79 more cases reported in San Mateo County, bringing the total number to 388.
8 a.m.
Wimbledon canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
For the first time since World War II, WImbledon has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
7 a.m.
1,400 members of NYPD have tested positive
There are now 1,400 members of the New York Police Department who have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Tuesday night, 1,096 people had died in New York City due to COVID-19.
6 a.m.
Bay Area residents try to make rent amid COVID-19 pandemic
Today is a day many Bay Area residents have been dreading since layoffs began due to the novel coronavirus outbreak -- the day rent is due. Here's more on eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area.
5 a.m.
Global stock markets skid as coronavirus infections soar
Global stock markets are sharply lower on deepening worries over damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
MARCH 31, 2020
7 p.m.
Santa Rosa police detective dies from COVID-19
The Santa Rosa Police Department announced Tuesday that Detective Marylou Armer passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Santa Rosa's Police Chief said Armer was a 20-year veteran and was most recently assigned to investigate Domestic Violence cases. The department will speak about Armer's passing in a news conference scheduled for Wednesday. Eight officers on the force have tested positive for COVID-19. The Santa Rosa Police Officer Mary Lou Armer Family Fund has been established and 100% of donation proceeds will go to Marylou's family. For more information and if you would like to donate click here.
4:30 p.m.
CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
California schools may remain closed through the end of the school year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state superintendent said in a press release Tuesday.
3:00 p.m.
Santa Rosa USPS employee tests positive for COVID-19
An employee in the United States Postal Service's Annex in Santa Rosa tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and is under quarantine at home, a USPS spokesman said Tuesday. "We believe the exposure risk for other employees at the facility is low based on the guidance from the CDC and our health department," USPS spokesman Augustine Ruiz Jr. said in an email. Ruiz said the CDC, the World Health Organization, Surgeon General and National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases have indicated there is currently no evidence the coronavirus can be spread through the mail.
12:00 p.m.
Bay Area extends stay-at-home order through May 3, officials announce
Bay Area jurisdictions are extending the stay-at-home order through May 3. The previous three-week order was set to expire on April 7. The stay-at-home order has been effective in reducing the rate of transmission of the novel coronavirus, though it's not enough, health officials say. "There has been a significant increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, which is beginning to strain healthcare resources. The health officers have determined that more and stricter social distancing is needed to slow the rate of spread, prevent deaths, and stop the health care system from becoming overwhelmed," the joint press release says. See updated Bay Area stay-at-home restrictions here.
9:30 a.m.
CNN News Anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for COVID-19
CNN News Anchor Chris Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for COVID-19.
5:45 a.m.
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' for today
Some Whole Foods workers are planning a "sick out" today to demand better conditions during the coronavirus crisis.
4:45 a.m.
US nears China's death toll, worldwide cases tops 800,00
The death toll from the coronavirus has reached 3,170 in the United States, nearing China's total of 3,305. The number of confirmed cases worldwide has topped 800,000, with 164,000 cases in the U.S.
