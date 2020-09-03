Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family recovering after testing positive

By Eyewitness News
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram that he and his family are recovering from COVID-19.



The entertainer made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Johnson says that he and his wife, and his two daughters tested positive for COVID-19 and have been battling the virus for the past two to three weeks.

The 'Fast and Furious' star says the virus was more challenging than anything he has ever faced.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke," Johnson said.

He says he feels like this is different because his number one priority is to always protect his family and his children.

Johnson however, reassured his fans that he and his family are on the other end of the virus and are no longer contagious.

The entertainer says that he and his wife had a "rough go" of the virus but are now healthy.

Fortunately, the actor says his children had very mild symptoms.

He also shares how he and his family came down with the virus.

"We picked up COVID-19 from very close family friends, these are people who we love and trust -- and still love and trust and they are devastated that they were the ones that picked it up," Johnson said.

He says he hopes that his family's recovery provides inspiration to others who are going through similar struggles with the virus.

The actor's biggest takeaway is that families should remain disciplined in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

