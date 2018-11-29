HEALTH & FITNESS

Crews in Oakland work overtime to keep sewage treatment plant from overflowing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The rain has meant long days for technicians at East Bay MUD's sewage treatment plant in Oakland.

Crews have to keep rainwater from overflowing and causing a health hazard by sending untreated wastewater into San Francisco Bay.
On a normal day the plant could see 50 million gallons, but with something like Wednesday night's storm they could see up to 300 million gallons of wastewater.

Even as this storm passes crews are monitoring the next round of storms and preparing to handle them.
