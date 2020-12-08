Coronavirus

CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

There's some relief on the way for some of those who are looking for work.

CVS Pharmacy is hiring - as it prepares to give you and your family COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pharmacy chain is bringing on thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in an effort to vaccinate millions of people next year - when vaccines are widely available. For more information, click here.

CVS has already began a major hiring campaign in response to flu season arriving in addition to worsening COVID-19 cases.

ALSO SEE | These are the 11 North Carolina hospitals NCDHHS says will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

CVS and Walgreens have stood up a "mobile vaccination service" ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country. The roughly 3 million residents of those facilities are among the most vulnerable for COVID-19 and have been placed at the front of the line to access the vaccine, along with more than 20 million healthcare workers. So far 80-85% of the facilities have signed on to the service, the officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Report: 10K restaurants expected to close in next 3 weeks
Is it safe for children to return to school? Doctors weigh in
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
Nurses alarmed at possible 2-day ICU training program
Why is outdoor dining so risky? UC doctor weighs in here
COVID-19 updates: Marin County closure begins at noon
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Bay Area health officer explains why he's not shutting down yet
Show More
SF offers help small businesses through shelter-in-place
3 press conferences expected today as Fort Hood findings released
Confusion about who can work, who can't during Marin closure
Hercules family wins $10,000 in holiday light contest
Map: See your county's reopening status
More TOP STORIES News