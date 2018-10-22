DENVER, Colorado --Without almost any warning a Denver family's life was flipped upside down. Yet in the face of heartbreak and sadness one mom is choosing strength and resolve, KMGH-TV reports.
The wind blows wherever it wants. You hear it but you can't tell where it comes from or where it's going.
"He was a very loving, funny, sweet kid," said Jill Morin, mother.
Luke Morin was like the wind. Always running around. Always playing with his Hot Wheels cars. Always with his family.
"He would call and say 'Mommy.' And I would say 'Yes?' And he'd say 'I love you,'" Jill said. "And I'd say, 'I love you too,' and he'd do that frequently with all of us."
Early in April, he started not feeling well.
"No significant symptoms appeared," Jill said.
No fever, no major issues. Four days later his parents took him to the ER.
"We got a CT scan that first night, and the CT scan showed there was something, some growth in his brain," said Jill.
It was DIPG - Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma - one of the rarest and most aggressive forms of pediatric cancer.
"And I think my husband jumped in and said, 'Is our son going to die?'" she recalled.
Only 17 days later, he did.
"Luke passed away on April 25, so April 8 to April 25. Our boy was stolen from us," Jill said.
Luke was just 5 years old.
"My husband had the best analogy for it, which was DIPG was the drunk driver that killed our son. I say DIPG messed with the wrong family," she said.
Since then, this mom, this family has made it their mission to change the fact this rare cancer has a zero percent survival rate, the fact that there is no cure, by raising money for research that's being done in Colorado.
"I do not want to see these families go through it. I don't want these kids to go through it," she said.
Their thoughts went to the place they spent so much time with their young son: Central Park in Stapleton, Colo., and a 5k run/walk in his honor in November.
"All of the proceeds from this race will go directly... to fund DIPG research," Jill explained.
Luke is gone way too soon. His impact was undeniable on his family. But the greatest thing he leaves behind through what his family is now doing may be as bright as his smile in his mom's favorite picture.
"Luke's lasting legacy will be improving treatment for these children, if not finding a cure," Jill said.