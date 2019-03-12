Diabetes care and prevention

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Washington Hospital is dedicated to delivering leading facilities, technology, and patient-first care. When it comes to a diabetes diagnosis, the hospital's dedicated team of certified diabetes educators helps patients learn the skills needed for self-management. Whether you have had diabetes for years or are newly diagnosed, the physicians at Washington Hospital are available to provide guidance through inpatient and outpatient services.Inpatient Services:The inpatient certified diabetes educators (registered nurses and dieticians) at Washington Hospital work together under the guidance of your physician to provide life-changing diabetes education. The multidisciplinary team focuses on teaching "survival skills" that meet national standards of care and follow the BASICS program. These talented educators share important information on nutrition, glucose detection, preventative self-care behaviors, and so much more!Outpatient Services:Washington Hospital also opens its doors to diabetes patients who seek further education without being admitted to the hospital. Knowledge is key in helping prevent, reverse, or delay complications no matter where you are in your diabetes journey. Print out theand discuss with your physician.Outpatient Address:Washington Outpatient Diabetes Center3575 Beacon AvenueFremont CA, 94538Phone: (510) 818-6556Fax: (510) 739-0687Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.More information: https://www.whhs.com/Services/Specialized-Programs/Outpatient-Diabetes-Center.aspx