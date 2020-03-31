Doctors hoping treatment involving healed patients could help Houston dad recover from COVID-19

He is in St. Luke's hospital on a ventilator. At home, his wife and three young children are also positive. They are isolated and improving and getting help from the Hindu faith-based charity SEWA. The group is providing the family with food and medicine and supplies while they're in isolation.
RELATED: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
"They are a beautiful family," said Kavita Tewary, the SEWA Houston chapter Executive Director. "They have been pushed into this very difficult situation. How does a mom cope with the kids at home and also keep up with their sanity? It's really, really hard for the family right now."
They are also putting out a community wide call for help. They're hoping someone who has tested positive, but is now healthy can help Rohan beat the virus.
"We are trying to see if we can get some plasma donors for him and that would match with his blood groups," said SEWA Volunteer Madan Luthra.
The treatment Luthra hopes might help Rohan is an FDA experimental investigation new drug protocol at Methodist Hospital. For the first time ever, two patients were treated with what's called convalescent plasma this past weekend.
RELATED: New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California
Dr. Jim Musser is part of the consortium of researchers across the country working on the treatment which introduces the plasma of healed COVID-19 patients into those still fighting it. One person's antibodies is doing the work for another.
Because it's a small number of patients, we're in a watchful waiting period. And I stress that this is very much an experimental investigative protocol that we're using here," Dr. Musser told our sister station, ABC13 in Houston. "Our donors were proven to be COVID-19 cases. They have recovered. And now they are at least two weeks down the road healthy, feeling fine, asymptomatic. They are free of infection and so forth."
Rohan's friends are reaching out on social media looking for potential donors who they will then connect with hospitals. They are hoping for a miracle that not only helps Rohan but all those hospitalized with the illness.
If you want to help, you can call SEWA's non-medical helpline at 281-909-SEWA.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19