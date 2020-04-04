Coronavirus Test: East Bay company to have hand-held COVID-19 testing devices ready by next month

The need has never been greater
Coronavirus: Shelter in place for another 5 months? Here's what Stanford researchers are projecting and why
The spread of COVID-19 within senior care facilities underscores the need for a portable testing device that can confirm infections quickly. That's why the team at Nanomix in Emeryville is working hard to get its device deployed. They already have the hand-held device and the cartridge in which the analysis is performed.
"The cartridge is plugged into our mobile instrument," said Nanomix President & CEO David Ludvigson. "It can be done anywhere the subject is as well. The operator presses go. It takes less than 15 minutes to run through the testing protocol."
What needs final testing is the biological process that goes into the cartridge.
Coronavirus California: Lake County defies COVID-19 odds with no positive cases so far
The Nanomix system takes both a nasal swab sample for the virus and a blood sample to detect antibodies the immune system develops as a result of the infection. In that way, it can detect both active and past infections.
The device is the size of a brick and weighs less than two pounds. It can be operated by anyone with minimum training at a wide range of sites, such as schools, airports, or nursing facilities.
Multiple patients can be tested on the spot without waiting for an off-site laboratory to analyze the samples. A similar system was field-tested in Africa during the Ebola outbreak.
Coronavirus Safety: Your questions about masks, answered
"We need high volume rapid testing so we know what the real infection rates are and we know whether we can start moving back to a more normal lifestyle," said Ludvigson.
It's too early to know if COVID-19 patients who recover develop immunity, but Ludvigson believes the Nanomix system will allow more widespread testing to determine that. It's working with the FDA to get the mobile testing system deployed by the end of May.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19