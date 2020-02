Eating big breakfast, small dinner helps burn more calories, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you want to burn more calories, try eating a large breakfast and small dinner. Changing your meal portions can make a difference in weight loss, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism According to the JCEM, a larger breakfast is "preferred over large dinner meals to prevent obesity and high blood glucose peaks," because the amount of energy needed to process a meal is higher in the morning than at night.Researchers looked at a pool of participants, one group who ate a larger breakfast and smaller dinner burned more than twice the number of calories as those who ate a large dinner and smaller breakfast.Researchers put high importance to watch , however, that those who are looking to lose weight must also watch what they eat, not just when.