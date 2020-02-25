Health & Fitness

Eating big breakfast, small dinner helps burn more calories, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you want to burn more calories, try eating a large breakfast and small dinner. Changing your meal portions can make a difference in weight loss, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

According to the JCEM, a larger breakfast is "preferred over large dinner meals to prevent obesity and high blood glucose peaks," because the amount of energy needed to process a meal is higher in the morning than at night.

Researchers looked at a pool of participants, one group who ate a larger breakfast and smaller dinner burned more than twice the number of calories as those who ate a large dinner and smaller breakfast.

Researchers put high importance to watch , however, that those who are looking to lose weight must also watch what they eat, not just when.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessweight losshealthy livingu.s. & worldstudybreakfast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaks silence
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
BART GM Bob Powers rides BART, discusses rider concerns
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Oakland's McClymonds HS could reopen next week, school officials say
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Show More
'Matrix 4' filming in SF makes Financial District look like war zone
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
2020 CA Primary Election voter's guide
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
More TOP STORIES News