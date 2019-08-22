'Energy Star' thermostat recommendations spark debate

Federal recommendations for where to set your thermostat have sparked debate.
"Energy Star" says people should set their thermostat to 78 degrees when they're home and "need cooling." It also recommends 82 degrees when you're sleeping.
But the National Sleep Foundation says a room around 65 degrees makes for the best sleep.
We talked to people in San Jose on Wednesday and most say their preferred temperature is somewhere in the middle.
