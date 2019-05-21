Nonprofit Trainers Coalition gives low-income people access to exercise, nutrition programs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alan Li and Samantha Li started Trainers Coalition a year ago to better their community. It is a nonprofit aimed to assist people with mental illness, chronic illness or financial issues and get involved in an exercise and nutrition program in efforts to improve their lives.
Alan and Samantha speak with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how they are Building a Better Bay Area, their mission and how it all started.
