Health & Fitness

Nonprofit Trainers Coalition gives low-income people access to exercise, nutrition programs

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alan Li and Samantha Li started Trainers Coalition a year ago to better their community. It is a nonprofit aimed to assist people with mental illness, chronic illness or financial issues and get involved in an exercise and nutrition program in efforts to improve their lives.

Alan and Samantha speak with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how they are Building a Better Bay Area, their mission and how it all started.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoexercisegymmental healthnonprofitnon profit
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News