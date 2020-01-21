Health & Fitness

What a headache: there's a nationwide shortage of popular pain reliever Excedrin

There's a nationwide shortage of Excedrin, a popular pain relief medication.

The drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, has temporarily halted production to work out issues with the transfer and weighing of ingredients, WSYR reported.

The brands affected are Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine in both caplet and gel-tab forms. Both products use acetaminophen, aspirin and caffeine to provide pain relief, according to the products' website.

A New York woman told WSYR she was very concerned about the shortage.

"If I have a migraine attack, I'm not sure, if I was to not have any on me, what I would do," Ashleigh Eldred said.

The company said the tension headache and PM medications are still available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthu.s. & worldpain medicineconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Sunnyvale mobile home fire
BART considering canopies to cover SF escalators
49ers fans debate location of possible Super Bowl parade
Show More
WATCH IN 60: BART considers canopies, Chick-fil-A vote, 8 marathons in 8 days
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Authorities recover vehicle involved in Oakland fatal hit-and-run
Homeless advocates build unsanctioned tiny homes near Oakland public street
Here's where 49ers' George Kittle's Jimmy G shirt came from
More TOP STORIES News