Exercise can lower cancer risk, study says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new study found physical activity can lower the risk of certain types of cancer.The Journal of Clinical Oncology published the study.It looked at 750,000 adults from the United States, Europe and Australia.Researchers studied 15 of the most common types of cancer, and found physical activity lowered risk of seven of them.They are colon, breast, kidney, melanoma, liver, non-hodgkins lymphoma and endometrial cancer.Researchers say two and a half hours of moderate intensity exercise, and 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week lowered the risk of cancer.