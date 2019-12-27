cancer

Exercise can lower cancer risk, study says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new study found physical activity can lower the risk of certain types of cancer.

The Journal of Clinical Oncology published the study.

It looked at 750,000 adults from the United States, Europe and Australia.

RELATED: Bay Area surgeon views breast cancer treatment from new angle

Researchers studied 15 of the most common types of cancer, and found physical activity lowered risk of seven of them.

They are colon, breast, kidney, melanoma, liver, non-hodgkins lymphoma and endometrial cancer.

Researchers say two and a half hours of moderate intensity exercise, and 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week lowered the risk of cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthbreast cancerexercisecancer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CANCER
Customers surprise grieving waitress with over $1K holiday tip
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
An 11-year old is making headbands to raise money for kids with cancer!
Hospital uses animation to bring storybooks to life for sick kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens killed in Pleasanton Christmas night crash ID'd
Box truck lands on its cab after I-680 crash
6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers QB makes court appearance
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
Man killed trying to save his daughters during California apartment fire
Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Dry until Sunday
See Powerball's first millionaire of 2020 on New Year's Rockin' Eve!
12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Central Asia
'Pick of the Litter' follows pups training to be guide dogs for the blind
Meet Perfect Pet Dash!
More TOP STORIES News