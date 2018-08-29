Exercise your options: 5 new fitness spots in the San Jose area

The Little Gym of Evergreen
4878 San Felipe Road
Photo: Elena N./Yelp
Searching for a place where your kids can channel their energy? The Little Gym of Evergreen has you covered, offering gymnastics, dance and other activities for toddlers through tweens.
Pre-K kids ages 3-6 can enjoy gymnastics classes on parallel bars and balance beams while they learn mini flips, and the Bugs Boost program features exercises for parents and babies 4-10 months old. For grade-schoolers ages 6-12, there are co-ed tumbling classes as well as gender-specific programs focused on flips, aerials and more. The indoor playground also hosts themed birthday parties and mini adventure camps.
The Little Gym of Evergreen currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
"Finally a good indoor toddler activity center at Evergreen," wrote Yelper Evin G., who reviewed The Little Gym on July 24. "My 2-year-old loved it. Lots of free space for her to jump around and many interesting props to explore. Exactly what we needed, especially during the summer."
Yelper Steph S. wrote, "We're so happy TLG opened up near us. My daughter is currently enrolled in the Giggle Worms class, and she is extremely excited each week to attend."
The Little Gym of Evergreen is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
49ers Fit
1600 Saratoga Ave.
Photo: 49ers Fit/Yelp
49ers Fit is a gym featuring an indoor turf area, stationary bikes, personal training and state-of-the-art weight machines.
This large modern space specializes in sports fitness and offers classes in yoga, dance, cardio, Pilates, strength training, barre and more. The establishment boasts a unique recovery lounge that features cryotherapy machines, Hydromassage and NormaTec pulse recovery.
It's still early days for 49ers Fit, which has just one review on Yelp.
Yelper Velva C., who reviewed it on July 31, wrote, "They have different workout rooms and a child-care room. And I was able to meet some of the employees and they were super outgoing and nice."
49ers Fit is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
NCFIT
2280 S. Bascom Ave.
Photo: ncfit/Yelp
NCFIT is an interval training gym specializing in CrossFit training and nutritional support through coaching, modern machines, classes and online mobile technology. It is located in Campbell.
Programs offered at this workout space include weights, gymnastics, light lifting, cardio, strength training and functional movements in intervals of 60, 45 or 30 minutes, aimed at building your base and making you strong.
NCFIT currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Samantha S. wrote, "Hands down best gym in the area. The coaches are super knowledgeable and supportive, the facility is brand new, and the equipment is state-of-the-art. Whether you want CrossFit, just strength, conditioning or endurance -- they have it all. I wouldn't go anywhere else."
Brooke B. noted, "I was recently in town on vacation and dropped in for a class. The staff was welcoming, the facility was clean and the equipment was top of the line. I will definitely be back next time I'm in town."
NCFIT is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Sunday.
Soul Cycle
337 Santana Row
Photo: jenn y./Yelp
Soul Cycle is a stationary bicycle fitness and instruction spot with a handful of studios stationed around Northern California.
Spin classes at Soul Cycle incorporate upper body exercises into its indoor cycling workouts and feature upbeat music to keep cyclists in the groove. Check out the establishment's website for all the details.
Soul Cycle San Jose currently holds a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sophie B., who reviewed it on Aug. 1, wrote, "Before or after work you will see me enjoying an awesome spin class. Great crowd, great music, great equipment, great showers and so forth. I love this place. Go for a spin yourself."
"I absolutely love this studio," Ashley S. noted. "If you want to sweat, grab a boost of energy for the day, meet amazing people, and work on making yourself a better version of your current you, then book a class at Soul Cycle. You won't regret it."
Soul Cycle's business hours are not currently published online.
The Rose Ballroom
1224 S. Bascom Ave.
Photo: the rose ballroom/Yelp
The Rose Ballroom is a dance studio, dance school, and arts and entertainment space that specializes in the aerobic workout known as Zumba as well as traditional dance and choreography lessons from multiple genres.
Dance packages at this spot include Friday Night Fun, which features a little bit of salsa and bachata combined with ballroom and Latin; the Wedding Dance package to help you shine on the dance floor at your next big social event; or the introductory package for first-timers just getting started.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, The Rose Ballroom has been getting positive attention.
Olena P. noted, "The teachers who teach here are top professionals in the field. The studio also has a kids program, social dance classes, dance groups and dance parties. It is equally suitable for beginners and dancers who train to compete. The studio is beautifully decorated, clean and airy."
Yelper Hristo M. wrote, "The best dance studio in the Bay Area. Every teacher there is super professional. The social ballroom dance classes and parties are so much fun. You must go."
The Rose Ballroom is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.