Expert answers questions about challenges for working moms when it comes to pumping

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are so many challenges when it comes to pumping breastmilk for your baby while at work! It's exhausting and some women find their workplace isn't very supportive. And weaning is another issue that doesn't get a lot of attention.Life doesn't just go back to "normal" after your last feed/pump.Holy hormones! Here's what UCSF Lactation Consultant Renee Tavares has to say about it all.