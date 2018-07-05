Experts: Third of Americans not getting sleep they need

About a third of Americans are not getting the sleep they need according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Experts say there are a number of things that can cause a person to not get enough rest.What you wear can be a problem -- pajamas can cause over heating.If you like to nap that can throw things off. It should be no more than 20 minutes long and at least six to seven hours before you go to sleep.Also, don't eat a big meal right before you go to bed.But there is one thing you should do, no matter what. It's important to have a routine schedule because your brain has a routine schedule and all of the cells in your body have a 24-hour cycle.If your mind is racing and full of thoughts, experts recommend writing them down and finding solutions a couple of hours before you climb into bed.