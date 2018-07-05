HEALTH & FITNESS

Experts: Third of Americans not getting sleep they need

EMBED </>More Videos

About a third of Americans are not getting the sleep they need according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
About a third of Americans are not getting the sleep they need according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts say there are a number of things that can cause a person to not get enough rest.

RELATED: Magnets offer hope for people with sleep apnea

What you wear can be a problem -- pajamas can cause over heating.

If you like to nap that can throw things off. It should be no more than 20 minutes long and at least six to seven hours before you go to sleep.

Also, don't eat a big meal right before you go to bed.

But there is one thing you should do, no matter what. It's important to have a routine schedule because your brain has a routine schedule and all of the cells in your body have a 24-hour cycle.

If your mind is racing and full of thoughts, experts recommend writing them down and finding solutions a couple of hours before you climb into bed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsleephealthy livingu.s. & worldcdcgood morning america
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Magnets offer hope for people with sleep apnea
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News