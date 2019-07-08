recall

Eye drops and ointments sold only at Walmart and Walgreens recalled

Eye drops and ointments sold exclusively at Walmart and Walgreens have been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration says the products may not be sterile.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate products, including treatments for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops, all of which are manufactured and labeled for Walmart.

The company also recalled several Perrigo prescription ointments listed on the FDA website.

For Walgreens, Altaire has recalled several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, including moisturizing eye drops, sodium chloride ophthalmic ointment, and lubricant eye ointment.

The products are under the brand name Walgreens.

There have been no reports of issues with these products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthfdawalgreensrecalleye carehealth carewalmartconsumerconsumer concerns
RECALL
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News