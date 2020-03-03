Coronavirus

Face masks may increase risk of getting coronavirus, federal health official says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Surgeon General not only wants people to stop buying face masks to prevent coronavirus, but he warns they may actually increase chances of contraction.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

Dr. Jerome Adams says people who don't know how to wear masks properly tend to touch their face more than usual, increasing their chances of getting sick.

RELATED: No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs

He says to stay safe, wash your hands often, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and disinfect surfaces.
