HEALTH & FITNESS

Fake bake: spray tan spa Honey Glo Tan opens in the Marina

Photo: Honey Glo Tan/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spray tanning spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Marina, called Honey Glo Tan, is located at 3001 Fillmore St.

The new business is located inside Eye Candy SF and according to the business, all of its tans "feature an all natural, anti-aging solution that is packed with pure botanicals and antioxidants."

There are five options, from the Signature Honey Glo Tan, an "all natural, anti-aging sunless solution packed with pure botanicals and antioxidants," for $60, to the rapid tan ($70), the all organic glo ($60) and more. Additionally, there are three add-ons for $10 -$20 each. (See the services here.)

With just one Yelp review, Honey Glo Tan has a five-star rating.

Mar B., the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 26, wrote, "Wonderful service and price! I booked an appointment right before my wedding and I'm so glad I did! Gloria did a great job."

Honey Glo Tan is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
