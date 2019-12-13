Health & Fitness

FCC approves proposal for 3 digit suicide hotline number

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Federal Communications Commission has voted to establish 988 as the new designated phone number people can call for assistance with suicidal thoughts.

The three digit number will make it easier for people to reach out for help.

At the moment, callers must dial 10 digits to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Once 988 goes online, callers will still get routed to crisis centers across the U.S.

The LA Times reports suicide prevention counselors answered more than two million calls last year.

If you or a loved one are dealing with emotional distress due to mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthsuicidesocietyusau.s. & worldmental healthsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF investigators recover more than $2 Million worth of stolen goods
Tiny homes delivered to help homeless in the East Bay
Recent storms officially bring Bay Area out of drought
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Hillsborough heiress murder case: Charges dropped against star witness
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
Delivery driver's 'delighted' reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
Show More
Bay Area to get break from wet weather after weeks of rain
Man shot after trying to stop break-in at Santa Rosa apartment
Hayward police investigate shooting that left 1 injured
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way! Wet weather through Saturday
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
More TOP STORIES News