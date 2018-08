One Mad Hit Juice Box



Candy King Batch/Candy King Sour Worms



Patches by Candy Co.



Pink Sticks



V'Nilla Cookies & Milk



Whip'd Strawberry



Twirly Pop



Vape Heads Sour Smurf Sauce

Patches by Candy Co.

The FDA and FTC are issuing a warning about nicotine-containing e-liquids that look like kid-friendly food items such as candy and juice.According to the FDA, e-liquids are dangerous for children, and in fact, young children exposed to nicotine in e-liquids can experience severe harms such as death, seizure, and coma.