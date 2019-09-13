Health & Fitness

FDA probes Zantac for potential carcinogen

The federal government is now investigating to see if a popular over-the-counter medication contains a potential carcinogen.

Many people take Zantac to deal with heart burn and stomach acid.

Ranitidine is also sold under other brand names, including those marketed by drug store chains.

Right now, the FDA is not calling for people to stop taking drugs like Zantac, but if you're concerned, you should speak with your doctor or another, health care professional.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalpharmaceuticalsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area remembers rock n' roll singer Eddie Money
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Beloved Pleasanton track coach becomes new US citizen
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
East Bay braces for hot weather
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Show More
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Univ. of Tennessee offers scholarship to boy after viral T-shirt
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Danny
More TOP STORIES News