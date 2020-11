FDA warns about companies marketing fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration has sent warning letters to companies selling products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19.West Virginia-based Pro Breath MD, Dentist Select and Oracare marketed fraudulent products on their websites, according to the FDA.Oracare Health Rinse and Oracare Operatory Pre-rinsing sets are advertised as being able to kill COVID-19. The FDA said these products are misbranded and unapproved new drugs.Another company, Vibrant Health Care Inc. was cited for selling a product made with umbilical cord material. The FDA said the Arizona-based company misleadingly represented the product as a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19.The companies were given 48 hours to respond to the FDA about steps to correct the violations, CNN reported . Failure to do so could result in legal action including seizure and injunction.